Cookies in Huntsville

Item pic

SUSHI

Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi

475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chips Cookies 6 pcs (Freshly Baked)$5.75
Freshly baked Chocolate Chip Cookies 6 pcs.
Chocolate Chips Cookies 1 pc. (Freshly Baked)$0.99
More about Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Big Shake's Hot Chicken

4925 University Dr Suite 178, Huntsville

Avg 4.1 (1334 reviews)
Takeout
Deep-Fried Oreo Cookies (4)$4.50
Deep-Fried Oreo Cookies (6)$5.99
More about Big Shake's Hot Chicken
Urban Cookhouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville

Avg 4.8 (1870 reviews)
Takeout
Half-Baked Cookie$7.00
Topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup.
More about Urban Cookhouse
Cookie Monster image

 

Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro

2358 Whitesburg Dr Sw, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie Monster$3.50
Bite into our rich, moist chocolate cupcake for a surprise scoop of chocolate chip cookie dough! The blue frosting and white eyes will make you feel like Cookie Monster is looking at you! [GF, DF, EF, SF, V]
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Soft and chewy full of dairy free chocolate chips. [GF, DF, SF]
Paleo Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Cookie meets fudge in this Paleo and vegan double chocolate cookie. [GF, DF, EF, SF, V, P]
More about Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro
Dipwich- Hunstville image

 

Dipwich- Hunstville

2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Royale Cookie$2.25
More about Dipwich- Hunstville
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Terry's Pizza

7900 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville

Avg 4.1 (747 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies - 3$2.49
More about Terry's Pizza
Item pic

 

Brickhouse Sports Cafe

7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lloyd's Cookie Skillet$9.00
Warm chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream. Topped with caramel & chocolate sauce
More about Brickhouse Sports Cafe
Item pic

 

Cookie Fix

300 Pelham Ave., Ste. A3, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
8" Cookie Cake$24.00
serves 8 - 3 oz. slices
If your cake includes writing, please include in special instructions box below. (max. 5 words - writing cannot contain profanity or suggestive language) Must be ordered by 4:00 pm day before needed. We DO NOT offer colored icing or custom drawings. Cake flavor: chocolate chip.
Strawberry Cookie Stack$24.00
five tea cake cookies layered with strawberry buttercream icing and topped with sprinkles (no customizations) Servings: 4 to 6 slices (all orders must be placed by 4 pm day before needed)
Catering Tray of 50 Cookies$132.50
Catering tray of 50 cookies containing up to four different flavors.
More about Cookie Fix

