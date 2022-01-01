Cookies in Huntsville
SUSHI
Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville
|Chocolate Chips Cookies 6 pcs (Freshly Baked)
|$5.75
Freshly baked Chocolate Chip Cookies 6 pcs.
|Chocolate Chips Cookies 1 pc. (Freshly Baked)
|$0.99
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Big Shake's Hot Chicken
4925 University Dr Suite 178, Huntsville
|Deep-Fried Oreo Cookies (4)
|$4.50
|Deep-Fried Oreo Cookies (6)
|$5.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville
|Half-Baked Cookie
|$7.00
Topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup.
Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro
2358 Whitesburg Dr Sw, Huntsville
|Cookie Monster
|$3.50
Bite into our rich, moist chocolate cupcake for a surprise scoop of chocolate chip cookie dough! The blue frosting and white eyes will make you feel like Cookie Monster is looking at you! [GF, DF, EF, SF, V]
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
Soft and chewy full of dairy free chocolate chips. [GF, DF, SF]
|Paleo Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
Cookie meets fudge in this Paleo and vegan double chocolate cookie. [GF, DF, EF, SF, V, P]
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Terry's Pizza
7900 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville
|Chocolate Chip Cookies - 3
|$2.49
Brickhouse Sports Cafe
7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville
|Lloyd's Cookie Skillet
|$9.00
Warm chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream. Topped with caramel & chocolate sauce
Cookie Fix
300 Pelham Ave., Ste. A3, Huntsville
|8" Cookie Cake
|$24.00
serves 8 - 3 oz. slices
If your cake includes writing, please include in special instructions box below. (max. 5 words - writing cannot contain profanity or suggestive language) Must be ordered by 4:00 pm day before needed. We DO NOT offer colored icing or custom drawings. Cake flavor: chocolate chip.
|Strawberry Cookie Stack
|$24.00
five tea cake cookies layered with strawberry buttercream icing and topped with sprinkles (no customizations) Servings: 4 to 6 slices (all orders must be placed by 4 pm day before needed)
|Catering Tray of 50 Cookies
|$132.50
Catering tray of 50 cookies containing up to four different flavors.