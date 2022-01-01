Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve quesadillas

La Esquina Cocina image

TACOS • EMPANADAS • TAPAS • CHEESE

La Esquina Cocina

127 Holmes Ave NW #101, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$9.00
Quesadilla$7.00
More about La Esquina Cocina
Urban Cookhouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville

Avg 4.8 (1870 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$13.00
Grilled veggies, black beans, corn, pepper jack and provolone. Served with avocado, sour cream, salad and a orange roll. Contains grilled onions and peppers.
Kids Quesadilla$7.00
More about Urban Cookhouse
Smoked Pork Quesadilla image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Crimson Tide Quesadilla image

 

Brickhouse Sports Cafe

7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crimson Tide Quesadilla$13.00
Choice of Chicken or Beef, chopped bacon, cheddar jack, chipotle aioli garnished with shredded lettuce, fresh pico, sour cream
More about Brickhouse Sports Cafe

