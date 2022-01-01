Quesadillas in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve quesadillas
TACOS • EMPANADAS • TAPAS • CHEESE
La Esquina Cocina
127 Holmes Ave NW #101, Huntsville
|Quesadilla
|$9.00
|Quesadilla
|$7.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$13.00
Grilled veggies, black beans, corn, pepper jack and provolone. Served with avocado, sour cream, salad and a orange roll. Contains grilled onions and peppers.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$7.00
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)