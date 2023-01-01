- Home
TULUM TROPICAL BAHIA
671 Martin Road Southwest
Huntsville, AL 35824
Main Menu
Appetizers
SMALL CHIPS AND SALSA
LARGE CHIPS AND SALSA
SMALL CHEESE DIP
LARGE CHEESE DIP
SMALL GUACAMOLE DIP
LARGE GUACAMOLE DIP
SMALL BEAN DIP
LARGE BEAN DIP
CRAZY DIP
A combination of Steak or Grilled Chicken, Chorizo, onions, cheese served with tortillas.
3 AMIGOS
A mix of ground beef, Pico de Gallo, and cheese dip
CEVICHE
Our special mix of crab meat, fish, shrimp, and Pico de Gallo.
SMALL CHORIZO DIP
LARGE CHORIZO DIP
Soups - Salads
CHICKEN SOUP
Our homemade chicken soup, with rice, avocado, and Pico de Gallo.
TACO SALAD
A combination of your choice of chicken or beef topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and mixed cheeses.
TACO SALAD FAJITA
Fajita chicken or steak cooked with sauteed vegetables and topped with lettuce, mixed cheeses, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
RAQUEL'S SALAD
A bed of lettuce, onions, bell pepper served with your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp, topped with steamed vegetables and cheese sauce.
GUACAMOLE SALAD
A bed of lettuce, diced tomatoes, and guacamole.
CREMA SALAD
Vegetarian Combos
#1 COMBO
One chalupa, one cheese enchilada, and one bean burrito
#2 COMBO
Two Bean burritos with cheese sauce
#3 COMBO
One burrito, one chalupa, and one cheese quesadilla.
#4 COMBO
One vegetarian chimichanga with grilled vegetables topped with cheese sauce served with rice, beans, and Mexican salad.
#5 COMBO
Vegetarian fajita with marinated mushrooms, steamed vegetables, onions, green bell peppers, and tomatoes. (With salad)
Vegetarian Street Tacos
Nachos
NACHOS
NACHO FAJITAS
SUPER NACHOS
A bed of crispy flour tortilla chips topped with beans, grilled steak, or grilled chicken. Cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo.
NACHOS MACHOS
A bed of crispy tortilla chips with chicken steak and shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers.
CRAZY NACHOS
A bed of chips, topped with beans, beef, and chicken, loaded with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and cheese.
NACHOS BACON
Burritos
BURRITO GRANDE
BURRITO SUPREME
A large flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, Mexican rice, and beans.
BURRITO DEL RIO
One large ground beef or chicken burrito stuffed with beans, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes. Topped with red sauce and cheese sauce.
BURRITO MEXICANA
Large grilled tortilla wrapped in rice and beans with your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de Gallo.
BURRITO CLAIFORNIA
A large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak or chicken, rice, and beans. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, and sour cream.
BURRITO BANDIDO
A burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken and cheese. Topped with cheese dip, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
BURRITO TAPATIO
A large flour-filled tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice.
BURRITO LAREDO
FRIED BURRITO
Quesadillas
QUESADILLA RICA
Ground Beef or Chicken
QUESADILLA WITH MUSHROOMS
Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled mushrooms and cheese served with lettuce, Tomato, and sour cream
QUESADILLA FAJITA
A Large grilled tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, cheese, grilled onion, bell pepper, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
QUESADILLA ALEGRE
One flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, cauliflower, broccoli, squash, zucchini, served with house salad and Mexican rice.
SUPER QUESADILLA
A large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and mushrooms served with rice and smothered in cheese sauce
De La Parilla
STEAK MEXICANO
Rib-eye cooked with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, rice, beans and tortillas.
STEAK ON THE BORDER
Rib-eye steak topped with seasoned mushrooms and served with rice.
POLLO RICO
Grilled chicken breast, topped with cheese, served with rice and guacamole salad.
CARNITAS
Pork tips served with rice, beans, salad, banana, and three flour or corn tortillas.
POLLO SANTA FE
Grilled chicken breast, topped with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.
L- ARROZ CON POLLO
Grilled chicken served with vegetables on a bed of Mexican rice with cheese sauce.
CARNE ASADA MESQUITE
Rib-eye steak served with rice, beans, tomatoes, Jalapeno, onions, lettuce, sliced avocado, and three flour or corn tortillas
CHILE COLORADO
Strips of steak with red Chile sauce served with rice, beans, and three flour or corn tortillas
CHILE VERDE
Pork served with rice, beans, fried banana, green sauce, and three flour or corn tortillas.
JAVIER’S CHICKEN
A grilled chicken breast cooked with grill onions, chorizo, cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
TULUM STEAK
POLLO SANTA ANA
L- FUNDIDO GRILL
Especialidades of Tulum
MEXICAN FETTUCCINE
Grilled chicken cooked with grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, and grilled tomatoes Served on a bed of spaghetti. Topped with cheese sauce
CHIMICHANGA
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chunks of beef or chicken, deep-fried to a golden brown. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and Pico de Gallo with Mexican rice and beans.
ENCHILADAS A LA MEXICANA
Four rolled corn tortillas, one ground beef, one spicy chicken, one cheese, and one bean, topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS
Two cheese enchiladas topped with pork, cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, served with rice, and guacamole salad.
ENCHILADAS SUIZAS
Three grilled chicken enchiladas, topped with cheese, green sauce, and sour cream. Served with rice and salad.
TAQUITOS MEXICANOS
Four rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chunks of beef or chicken, deep-fried, served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream.
FLAUTAS DELUXE
Four flour tortillas wrapped around (2) chicken and (2) chunks of beef deep-fried. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
TULUM BOWL
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, and onions with Mexican rice and cheese dip with tortillas.
POCO LOCO FRIES
STREET TACOS
MEXICAN RED SPAGHETTI
TAQUITOS MEXICANOS
Birria Tacos
Combination Dinner
Seafood
TULUM FISHING TRIP
Our delicious combinations of grilled shrimp, crab meat, grilled fish, and steamed vegetables are topped with our special cheese sauce and served with rice.
FISH TACOS
Three soft shell tacos filled with grilled fish, special sauce, cabbage and served with a side of rice and salad.
SHRIMP CHIPOTLE TACOS
Three soft shell tacos filled with grilled shrimp cooked to perfection, sautéed with our chipotle sauce served with a side of rice and a salad.
SHRIMP WITH RICE
Grilled shrimp served on a bed of Mexican rice, with cheese sauce, squash & zucchini.
CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO
Grilled shrimp cooked with special garlic sauce served with rice and guacamole salad.
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA
Large shrimp cocktail
SEAFOOD QUESADILLA
Grilled cheese quesadilla filled with shrimp, crab meat, and grilled fish. Also, grilled vegetables, topped with lettuce, sour cream, Pico de Gallo & a side of rice.
SEAFOOD TACO SALAD
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled shrimp, grilled fish, and crabmeat, cooked with steamed vegetables. It is topped with lettuce, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and shredded cheese.
Coctel de Camarones
Fajitas
TULUM FAJITA
Our premium fajita is served with carnitas, chorizo, chicken, steak, and shrimp.
FAJITAS A LA MEXICANA
(Steak, chicken, and shrimp.)
FAJITA
Steak, Chicken, or Mix.
FLAMIN CHEESE FAJITAS
Your choice of chicken, steak, or mix topped with melted shredded cheese—no side salad.
SHRIMP FAJITAS
MOLCAJETE
A combination of carne asada, chorizo, shrimp, chicken, pork, cactus, and melted cheese is served in a sizzling hot molcajete with a side plate of charro beans, rice, and Mexican salad.
FLAMING HAWAIIN
Grilled chicken, pineapple, and cheese cooked on a hot skillet
CANCUN FAJITA
Fajita served with crab meat, shrimp, fish, and steam vegetables and a fajita salad plate.
Desserts
CHURROS
Our classic churros with your choice of strawberry or Oreo prepared with cinnamon and vanilla ice cream
CHOCO CHIMI
A flour tortilla is deep-fried to a golden brown, filled with chocolate topped with ice cream & whipped cream.
FRIED ICE CREAM
Crispy flour shell topped with vanilla ice cream, prepared with whip cream, honey, cinnamon and cherry.
MEXICAN FRIED CHEESECAKE
A flour tortilla deep fried to a golden brown filled with cheese cake topped with ice cream, cinnamon, whip cream, and fresh strawberry.
SOPAPILLA
Our famous homemade dough deep fried covered with cinnamon sugar.
Flan Cake
A La Carte
Quesadilla carta
Burrito carta
Flautas carta
Crispy Taco
Tamale carta
Grill Steamed Veggies
Grilled Chicken
Enchilada
Mexican Rice
Chile Relleno carta
French Fries
Tostada
Sour Cream
Refried Beans
Pico de Gallo
3 Corn Tortillas
3 Flour Tortillas
Grilled Shrimp
Steak
Soft Taco
Picosa
Salsa Verde
Charro Beans
Chimichanga carta
Extra Cheese dip
Shredded Cheese
Jalapeños Cosidos
Jalapeños Fresco
Guacamole
Bar
Beer
Margaritas
Lime Margarita
Top Shelf Margarita
Mango Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Peach Margarita
Grande Lime Margarita
Grande Top Shelf Margarita
Grande Mango Margarita
Grande Strawberry Margarita
Grande Peach Margarita
Pitcher Lime Margarita
Pitcher Top Shelf Margarita
Pitcher Mango Margarita
Pitcher Strawberry Margarita
Pitcher Peach Margarita
Margaronas
Cocktails
LONG ISLAND ICED TEA
Rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, sweet –n–sour, splash of coke
TEQUILA SUNRISE
Sauza gold tequila, orange juice, grenadine
FUZZY NAVEL
DeKuyper Peach Schnapps, Absolut vodka, orange juice
SEX ON THE BEACH
Vodka, splash of grenadine, cranberry juice, pineapple juice, orange juice, Peachtree Schnapps
BAHAMA MAMA
Bacardi rum, Malibu rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, splash of grenadine
MICHELADA
Your favorite beer and special Michelada mix, lime, salt, & tajin
BLOODY MARY
Vodka and special Bloody Mary mix, lime, salt
LIQUID MARIJUANA
Malibu Rum, Blue Curacao, Melon liquor, sweet and sour, Pineapple juice
RELAXER
Vodka, Coconut Rum, S&S, Blue Curacao, Pineapple juice
Liquor
PATRON SILVER
PATRON REPOSADO
DON JULIO BLANCO
DON JULIO ANEJO
HERRADURA SILVER
HERRADURA REPOSADO
1800 SILVER
1800 REPOSADO
CABO WABO SILVER
CABO WABO ANEJO
JOSE CUERVO SILVER
JOSE CUERVO GOLD
HOUSE TEQUILA
TITO'S
GREY GOOSE
HOUSE VODKA
JOHNNIE WALKER
BUCHANNAN'S 12
MAKER'S MARK
CROWN ROYAL
CROWN ROYAL APPLE
JACK DANIEL'S
HENNESSY
BACARDI
BACARDI 151
MALIBU
CAPTAIN MORGAN
MYER'S
Little Amigos👫
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
671 Martin Road Southwest, Huntsville, AL 35824