TULUM TROPICAL BAHIA

review star

No reviews yet

671 Martin Road Southwest

Huntsville, AL 35824

Main Menu

Appetizers

SMALL CHIPS AND SALSA

$3.50

LARGE CHIPS AND SALSA

$6.00

SMALL CHEESE DIP

$5.00

LARGE CHEESE DIP

$9.00

SMALL GUACAMOLE DIP

$5.00

LARGE GUACAMOLE DIP

$9.00

SMALL BEAN DIP

$6.00

LARGE BEAN DIP

$10.00

CRAZY DIP

$9.50

A combination of Steak or Grilled Chicken, Chorizo, onions, cheese served with tortillas.

3 AMIGOS

$8.00

A mix of ground beef, Pico de Gallo, and cheese dip

CEVICHE

$12.00

Our special mix of crab meat, fish, shrimp, and Pico de Gallo.

SMALL CHORIZO DIP

$6.00

LARGE CHORIZO DIP

$11.00

Soups - Salads

CHICKEN SOUP

$10.00

Our homemade chicken soup, with rice, avocado, and Pico de Gallo.

TACO SALAD

$12.50

A combination of your choice of chicken or beef topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and mixed cheeses.

TACO SALAD FAJITA

$15.00

Fajita chicken or steak cooked with sauteed vegetables and topped with lettuce, mixed cheeses, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.

RAQUEL'S SALAD

$12.00

A bed of lettuce, onions, bell pepper served with your choice of grilled chicken or shrimp, topped with steamed vegetables and cheese sauce.

GUACAMOLE SALAD

$5.50

A bed of lettuce, diced tomatoes, and guacamole.

CREMA SALAD

$3.50

Vegetarian Combos

#1 COMBO

$11.00

One chalupa, one cheese enchilada, and one bean burrito

#2 COMBO

$11.00

Two Bean burritos with cheese sauce

#3 COMBO

$11.00

One burrito, one chalupa, and one cheese quesadilla.

#4 COMBO

$12.00

One vegetarian chimichanga with grilled vegetables topped with cheese sauce served with rice, beans, and Mexican salad.

#5 COMBO

$14.00

Vegetarian fajita with marinated mushrooms, steamed vegetables, onions, green bell peppers, and tomatoes. (With salad)

Vegetarian Street Tacos

$13.00

Nachos

NACHOS

$7.00

NACHO FAJITAS

$12.00

SUPER NACHOS

$13.00

A bed of crispy flour tortilla chips topped with beans, grilled steak, or grilled chicken. Cooked with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo.

NACHOS MACHOS

$13.00

A bed of crispy tortilla chips with chicken steak and shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers.

CRAZY NACHOS

$12.00

A bed of chips, topped with beans, beef, and chicken, loaded with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and cheese.

NACHOS BACON

$15.00

Burritos

BURRITO GRANDE

$16.00

BURRITO SUPREME

$10.00

A large flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, Mexican rice, and beans.

BURRITO DEL RIO

$10.00

One large ground beef or chicken burrito stuffed with beans, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes. Topped with red sauce and cheese sauce.

BURRITO MEXICANA

$12.00

Large grilled tortilla wrapped in rice and beans with your choice of grilled steak or chicken. Topped with cheese sauce and pico de Gallo.

BURRITO CLAIFORNIA

$12.00

A large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak or chicken, rice, and beans. Served with lettuce, pico de Gallo, and sour cream.

BURRITO BANDIDO

$12.00

A burrito filled with steak or grilled chicken and cheese. Topped with cheese dip, guacamole, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

BURRITO TAPATIO

$14.00

A large flour-filled tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with rice.

BURRITO LAREDO

$13.00

FRIED BURRITO

$13.00

Quesadillas

QUESADILLA RICA

$11.00

Ground Beef or Chicken

QUESADILLA WITH MUSHROOMS

$12.00

Two flour tortillas stuffed with grilled mushrooms and cheese served with lettuce, Tomato, and sour cream

QUESADILLA FAJITA

$14.00

A Large grilled tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, cheese, grilled onion, bell pepper, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.

QUESADILLA ALEGRE

$12.00

One flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, cauliflower, broccoli, squash, zucchini, served with house salad and Mexican rice.

SUPER QUESADILLA

$14.00

A large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken and mushrooms served with rice and smothered in cheese sauce

De La Parilla

STEAK MEXICANO

$20.00

Rib-eye cooked with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, rice, beans and tortillas.

STEAK ON THE BORDER

$20.00

Rib-eye steak topped with seasoned mushrooms and served with rice.

POLLO RICO

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, topped with cheese, served with rice and guacamole salad.

CARNITAS

$15.00

Pork tips served with rice, beans, salad, banana, and three flour or corn tortillas.

POLLO SANTA FE

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, topped with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans.

L- ARROZ CON POLLO

$13.00

Grilled chicken served with vegetables on a bed of Mexican rice with cheese sauce.

CARNE ASADA MESQUITE

$20.00

Rib-eye steak served with rice, beans, tomatoes, Jalapeno, onions, lettuce, sliced avocado, and three flour or corn tortillas

CHILE COLORADO

$14.00

Strips of steak with red Chile sauce served with rice, beans, and three flour or corn tortillas

CHILE VERDE

$15.00

Pork served with rice, beans, fried banana, green sauce, and three flour or corn tortillas.

JAVIER’S CHICKEN

$16.00

A grilled chicken breast cooked with grill onions, chorizo, cheese sauce, served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

TULUM STEAK

$22.00

POLLO SANTA ANA

$16.00

L- FUNDIDO GRILL

$14.00

Especialidades of Tulum

MEXICAN FETTUCCINE

$14.00

Grilled chicken cooked with grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, and grilled tomatoes Served on a bed of spaghetti. Topped with cheese sauce

CHIMICHANGA

$10.00

Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chunks of beef or chicken, deep-fried to a golden brown. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and Pico de Gallo with Mexican rice and beans.

ENCHILADAS A LA MEXICANA

$12.00

Four rolled corn tortillas, one ground beef, one spicy chicken, one cheese, and one bean, topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

ENCHILADAS RANCHERAS

$14.00

Two cheese enchiladas topped with pork, cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, served with rice, and guacamole salad.

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$14.00

Three grilled chicken enchiladas, topped with cheese, green sauce, and sour cream. Served with rice and salad.

TAQUITOS MEXICANOS

$13.00

Four rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chunks of beef or chicken, deep-fried, served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, sour cream.

FLAUTAS DELUXE

$13.00

Four flour tortillas wrapped around (2) chicken and (2) chunks of beef deep-fried. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

TULUM BOWL

$16.00

Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, and onions with Mexican rice and cheese dip with tortillas.

POCO LOCO FRIES

$17.00

STREET TACOS

$13.00

MEXICAN RED SPAGHETTI

$13.00

TAQUITOS MEXICANOS

$13.00

Birria Tacos

$14.00

Combination Dinner

COMBINATION DINNER - 2 ITEMS

$11.00

Choice of a Taco, Enchilada, Burrito, Tostada, Quesadilla, or Tamale

COMBINATION DINNER - 3 ITEMS

$13.00

Choice of a Taco, Enchilada, Burrito, Tostada, Quesadilla, or Tamale

Seafood

TULUM FISHING TRIP

$17.00

Our delicious combinations of grilled shrimp, crab meat, grilled fish, and steamed vegetables are topped with our special cheese sauce and served with rice.

FISH TACOS

$14.00

Three soft shell tacos filled with grilled fish, special sauce, cabbage and served with a side of rice and salad.

SHRIMP CHIPOTLE TACOS

$14.00

Three soft shell tacos filled with grilled shrimp cooked to perfection, sautéed with our chipotle sauce served with a side of rice and a salad.

SHRIMP WITH RICE

$15.00

Grilled shrimp served on a bed of Mexican rice, with cheese sauce, squash & zucchini.

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$16.00

Grilled shrimp cooked with special garlic sauce served with rice and guacamole salad.

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$17.00

Large shrimp cocktail

SEAFOOD QUESADILLA

$16.00

Grilled cheese quesadilla filled with shrimp, crab meat, and grilled fish. Also, grilled vegetables, topped with lettuce, sour cream, Pico de Gallo & a side of rice.

SEAFOOD TACO SALAD

$16.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled shrimp, grilled fish, and crabmeat, cooked with steamed vegetables. It is topped with lettuce, sour cream, Pico de Gallo, and shredded cheese.

Coctel de Camarones

$16.00

Fajitas

TULUM FAJITA

$21.00

Our premium fajita is served with carnitas, chorizo, chicken, steak, and shrimp.

FAJITAS A LA MEXICANA

$17.00

(Steak, chicken, and shrimp.)

FAJITA

$15.00

Steak, Chicken, or Mix.

FLAMIN CHEESE FAJITAS

$14.00

Your choice of chicken, steak, or mix topped with melted shredded cheese—no side salad.

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$17.00

MOLCAJETE

$25.00

A combination of carne asada, chorizo, shrimp, chicken, pork, cactus, and melted cheese is served in a sizzling hot molcajete with a side plate of charro beans, rice, and Mexican salad.

FLAMING HAWAIIN

$15.00

Grilled chicken, pineapple, and cheese cooked on a hot skillet

CANCUN FAJITA

$17.00

Fajita served with crab meat, shrimp, fish, and steam vegetables and a fajita salad plate.

Desserts

CHURROS

$7.00

Our classic churros with your choice of strawberry or Oreo prepared with cinnamon and vanilla ice cream

CHOCO CHIMI

$7.00

A flour tortilla is deep-fried to a golden brown, filled with chocolate topped with ice cream & whipped cream.

FRIED ICE CREAM

$7.00

Crispy flour shell topped with vanilla ice cream, prepared with whip cream, honey, cinnamon and cherry.

MEXICAN FRIED CHEESECAKE

$8.00

A flour tortilla deep fried to a golden brown filled with cheese cake topped with ice cream, cinnamon, whip cream, and fresh strawberry.

SOPAPILLA

$5.00

Our famous homemade dough deep fried covered with cinnamon sugar.

Flan Cake

$7.00

A La Carte

Quesadilla carta

$3.50

Burrito carta

$4.50

Flautas carta

$3.00

Crispy Taco

$2.50

Tamale carta

$4.00

Grill Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.50

Enchilada

$2.50

Mexican Rice

$2.50

Chile Relleno carta

$5.00

French Fries

$3.00

Tostada

$3.50

Sour Cream

$1.25

Refried Beans

$2.50

Pico de Gallo

$1.25

3 Corn Tortillas

$1.25

3 Flour Tortillas

$1.25

Grilled Shrimp

$9.50

Steak

$7.50

Soft Taco

$2.50

Picosa

$1.25

Salsa Verde

$1.25

Charro Beans

$4.00

Chimichanga carta

$6.00

Extra Cheese dip

$1.25

Shredded Cheese

$1.25

Jalapeños Cosidos

$1.25

Jalapeños Fresco

$1.25

Guacamole

$1.25

N/A Beverages

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

PIBB EXTRA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

FANTA ORANGE

$3.00

HORCHATA

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

JARRITOS

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

Bar

Beer

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

BUDWEISER

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

CORONA

$4.50

MODELO ESPECIAL

$4.50

NEGRA MODELO

$4.50

DOS EQUIS LAGER

$4.50

DOS EQUIS AMBER

$4.50

VICTORIA

$4.50

PACIFICO

$4.50

Margaritas

Lime Margarita

$6.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$8.00

Mango Margarita

$7.00

Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Peach Margarita

$7.00

Grande Lime Margarita

$10.00

Grande Top Shelf Margarita

$12.00

Grande Mango Margarita

$12.00

Grande Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

Grande Peach Margarita

$12.00

Pitcher Lime Margarita

$21.00

Pitcher Top Shelf Margarita

$24.00

Pitcher Mango Margarita

$24.00

Pitcher Strawberry Margarita

$24.00

Pitcher Peach Margarita

$24.00

Margaronas

Lime Margarona

$14.00

Top Shelf Margarona

$18.00

Mango Margarona

$16.00

Strawberry Margarona

$16.00

Peach Margarona

$16.00

Cocktails

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$8.00

Rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, sweet –n–sour, splash of coke

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$8.00

Sauza gold tequila, orange juice, grenadine

FUZZY NAVEL

$8.00

DeKuyper Peach Schnapps, Absolut vodka, orange juice

SEX ON THE BEACH

$8.00

Vodka, splash of grenadine, cranberry juice, pineapple juice, orange juice, Peachtree Schnapps

BAHAMA MAMA

$8.00

Bacardi rum, Malibu rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, splash of grenadine

MICHELADA

$8.00

Your favorite beer and special Michelada mix, lime, salt, & tajin

BLOODY MARY

$8.00

Vodka and special Bloody Mary mix, lime, salt

LIQUID MARIJUANA

$8.00

Malibu Rum, Blue Curacao, Melon liquor, sweet and sour, Pineapple juice

RELAXER

$8.00

Vodka, Coconut Rum, S&S, Blue Curacao, Pineapple juice

Daiquiris

Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.00

Mango Daiquiri

$7.00

Peach Daiquiri

$7.00

Pina Colada Daiquiri

$7.00

Liquor

PATRON SILVER

$9.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$9.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$9.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$9.00

HERRADURA SILVER

$8.00

HERRADURA REPOSADO

$8.00

1800 SILVER

$8.00

1800 REPOSADO

$8.00

CABO WABO SILVER

$8.00

CABO WABO ANEJO

$8.00

JOSE CUERVO SILVER

$6.00

JOSE CUERVO GOLD

$6.00

HOUSE TEQUILA

$5.00

TITO'S

$7.00

GREY GOOSE

$7.00

HOUSE VODKA

$6.00

JOHNNIE WALKER

$7.00

BUCHANNAN'S 12

$8.00

MAKER'S MARK

$7.00

CROWN ROYAL

$8.00

CROWN ROYAL APPLE

$8.00

JACK DANIEL'S

$8.00

HENNESSY

$8.00

BACARDI

$7.00

BACARDI 151

$7.00

MALIBU

$7.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$7.00

MYER'S

$7.00

Little Amigos👫

LITTLE AMIGOS

PEPPERONI PIZZA - KIDS

$7.00

CHICKEN FINGERS - KIDS

$7.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA - KIDS

$7.00

Rice & Beans

ENCHILADA - KIDS

$7.00

Rice & Beans

BURRITO - KIDS

$7.00

Rice & Beans

ONE TACO - KIDS

$7.00

Rice & Beans

HOTDOG AND FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

CHEESEBURGER AND FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

KIDS FETTUCCINE

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

671 Martin Road Southwest, Huntsville, AL 35824

