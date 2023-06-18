Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Pane e Vino

1,391 Reviews

$$

300 Church St SW

Huntsville, AL 35801

Popular Items

12'' Create Your Own

$13.00

16'' Create Your Own

$21.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

PIZZA

12'' Pizza

12'' Create Your Own

$13.00

12'' Da Vinci

$15.00

12'' El Greco

$16.00

12'' Georgia O'Keeffe

$16.00

12'' Jackson Pollock

$16.00

12'' Michelangelo

$14.00

12'' Mona Lisa

$16.00

12'' Salvador Dali

$17.00

12'' Southern Swine

$17.00

12'' The Clemenza

$17.00

12" Wise Guy

$15.00

12" Buffalo Chicken

$17.00

16" Pizza

16'' Create Your Own

$21.00

16'' Clemenza

$26.00

16'' Da Vinci

$25.00

16'' El Greco

$25.00

16'' Jackson Pollock

$25.00

16'' Michelangelo

$24.00

16'' Salvador Dali

$26.00

16'' Southern Swine

$26.00

16" Wise Guy

$25.00

16" Buffalo Chicken

$26.00

Lrg Pride Pie

$27.00

Calzones

CYO Calzone

$13.00

Greek Calzone

$14.00

Italian Calzone

$15.00

Traditional Calzone

$13.00

Feature Calzone

$15.00

Big Spring 30"

Big Spring 30" - Cheese

$75.00

Big Spring 30" - Salvador Dali

$85.00

Big Spring 30" - Clemenza

$85.00

Big Spring 30" - Jackson Pollock

$83.00

Big Spring 30" - El Greco

$83.00

FOOD

Salads

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$9.00

Italian Salad

$14.00

1/2 Greek

$8.00

1/2 Caesar

$7.00

1/2 House

$6.00

1/2 Italian

$10.00

Apps

Antipasta Platter

$17.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

Cheesy Bread

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$8.00+

Meatball App

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Marinated Olives

$5.00

BBQ Chicken Cheese Bread

$14.00

Sandwiches

Italian Panini

$12.00

Meatball Grinder

$12.00

Southern Swine Sandwich

$12.00

Vegetable Caprese

$12.00

Chix Parm Hero

$12.00

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Butternut Ravioli

$16.00

Butter Noodles

$12.00

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Chicken Carbonara

$16.00

Chicken Parm

$16.00

Lasagna

$16.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

Three Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Kids

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$7.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$4.00

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Baked Ziti

$7.00

Kids Split

$5.00
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Delicious Italian food and wines! Locally owned and operated!

Website

Location

300 Church St SW, Huntsville, AL 35801

Directions

