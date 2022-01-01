Huntsville Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Huntsville
More about Nothing But Noodles
SALADS • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Spicy Cajun Pasta
|$9.00
Penne pasta tossed with our rustic tomato cream sauce, scallions, fresh yellow onions and red bell peppers. Garnished with scallions. (Very Spicy Dish)
|Spaghetti And Meatball
|$12.00
Four plump and juicy meatballs, smothered in our house-made marinara sauce ands served atop a giant bed of pasta. Garnished with basil and freshly grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
|Beef Stroganoff
|$12.00
Wavy egg noodles sauteed with tender beef and mushrooms, tossed in a classic stroganoff sauce.
More about Pane e Vino
PIZZA
Pane e Vino
300 Church St SW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$10.00
|12'' Create Your Own
|$12.00
PASTA • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Buttery Noodles
|$8.00
Wavy egg noodles with a touch of butter and cream and your choice of two vegetables. Garnished with freshly chopped parsley and grated Parmesan and Romano cheese blend.
|Basil Pesto
|$9.00
Farfalle pasta tossed with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes and our original basil pesto cream sauce. Garnished with fresh basil and grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses. (Sauce contains walnuts.)
|Beef Stroganoff
|$12.00
Wavy egg noodles sauteed with tender beef and mushrooms, tossed in a classic stroganoff sauce.