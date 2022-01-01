Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve chili

Kamado Ramen - Mid City image

 

Kamado Ramen - Mid City

1022 Mid City Drive, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Chili Oil$1.00
More about Kamado Ramen - Mid City
Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

2500 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili$0.55
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Item pic

 

Vujee Vegan

4550 Meridian Street North Unit C, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheeze Fries$5.00
Allergy Alert: Contains Soy
Chili (6oz)$4.00
Our delicious homemade Vujee Vegan Chili is 100% Plant-based made with beefless crumbles, onions, and signature blend of spices. Served with plant-based sour cream and cheeze.
Allergy Alert: Chili Contains Soy; Sour Cream Soy free, Gluten free, Dairy free; Cheeze Soy free, Gluten free, Dairy free.
Does not include cornbread
Chili
Served with plant-based sour cream, cheeze and sweet cornbread.
Our delicious homemade Vujee Vegan Chili is 100% Plant-based made with beefless crumbles, onions, and signature blend of spices. Served with plant-based sour cream, cheeze and sweet cornbread.
Allergy Alert: Chili is Gluten free but contains Soy; Sour Cream is Soy free, Gluten free, Dairy free; Cheeze Soy free, Gluten free, Dairy free; Cornbread Contains Gluten and Tree Nuts
More about Vujee Vegan
Chinese Chili Dawg image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Phat Sammy's

104 Jefferson St S, Huntsville

Avg 4.8 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Chinese Chili Dawg$11.00
footlong dog, mapo dofu, pickled mustard greens, melty cheese, scallions, Szechuan peppercorns, Hawaiian roll bun
More about Phat Sammy's
Kamado Ramen - Stovehouse image

 

Kamado Ramen - Stovehouse

3414 Governors Dr Suite 515, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Chili Oil$1.00
More about Kamado Ramen - Stovehouse

