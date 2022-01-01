Chili in Huntsville

Served with plant-based sour cream, cheeze and sweet cornbread.

Our delicious homemade Vujee Vegan Chili is 100% Plant-based made with beefless crumbles, onions, and signature blend of spices. Served with plant-based sour cream, cheeze and sweet cornbread.

Allergy Alert: Chili is Gluten free but contains Soy; Sour Cream is Soy free, Gluten free, Dairy free; Cheeze Soy free, Gluten free, Dairy free; Cornbread Contains Gluten and Tree Nuts

