Pear salad in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve pear salad

Nothing But Noodles image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Half Pear Salad$5.00
Bosc pears, crunchy walnuts and spinach tossed with Bleu cheese crumbles and a tart balsamic vinaigrette.
Full Pear Salad$8.00
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing But Noodles image

PASTA • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville

Avg 4.6 (4430 reviews)
Takeout
Full Pear Salad$8.00
Bosc pears, crunchy walnuts and spinach tossed with Bleu cheese crumbles and a tart balsamic vinaigrette.
Half Pear Salad$5.00
Bosc pears, crunchy walnuts and spinach tossed with Bleu cheese crumbles and a tart balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Nothing But Noodles

