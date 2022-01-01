Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve snapper

Commerce Kitchen image

 

Commerce Kitchen

300 Franklin St SE, Huntsville

Avg 4.2 (961 reviews)
Takeout
Red Snapper$29.00
More about Commerce Kitchen
Item pic

SUSHI

Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi

475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Three Flavored Red Snapper$21.45
Red snapper filet comforted with a layer of Phuket unique
tamarind sauce, carrot, broccoli, and baby corn.
Tai Red Snapper$1.95
More about Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi

