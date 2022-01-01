Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Snapper in
Huntsville
/
Huntsville
/
Snapper
Huntsville restaurants that serve snapper
Commerce Kitchen
300 Franklin St SE, Huntsville
Avg 4.2
(961 reviews)
Red Snapper
$29.00
More about Commerce Kitchen
SUSHI
Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(884 reviews)
Three Flavored Red Snapper
$21.45
Red snapper filet comforted with a layer of Phuket unique
tamarind sauce, carrot, broccoli, and baby corn.
Tai Red Snapper
$1.95
More about Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
