Wontons in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve wontons

SUSHI

Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi

475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Wonton$7.95
Golden Phuket style wonton filled with minced shrimp
and chicken. Duet of sweet and sour
Wonton Soup$6.75
wonton soup with Thai traits in clear chicken broth
with fresh spinach and chopped carrot and scallion
More about Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi

2500 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Crab Wontons$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
Strawberry Wontons$7.95
Chocolate Chip Wontons$7.95
More about Rock N Roll Sushi

