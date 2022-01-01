Wontons in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve wontons
More about Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
SUSHI
Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville
|Fried Wonton
|$7.95
Golden Phuket style wonton filled with minced shrimp
and chicken. Duet of sweet and sour
|Wonton Soup
|$6.75
wonton soup with Thai traits in clear chicken broth
with fresh spinach and chopped carrot and scallion
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
2500 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville
|Crispy Crab Wontons
|$6.95
Stuffed with krabmeat and cream
cheese filling, studded with green
onion and jalapeño, and served
with headbanger dip swirled with
eel sauce. You’ll definitely wonton
encore.
|Strawberry Wontons
|$7.95
|Chocolate Chip Wontons
|$7.95