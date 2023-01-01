Enchiladas in Huntsville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huntsville restaurants that serve enchiladas

La Esquina Cocina image

TACOS • EMPANADAS • TAPAS • CHEESE

La Esquina Cocina - @127Holmes

127 Holmes Ave NW #101, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Verdes$18.00
Corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and roasted tomatillo salsa. Topped with crema, queso fresco and onion.
More about La Esquina Cocina - @127Holmes
Consumer pic

 

Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante

6125 University Drive Northwest E-18, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGETABLE ENCHILADAS$0.00
Two enchiladas filled with sauteed broccoli, red potatoes, yellow squash, zucchini, mild peppers and onions. Topped with creamy spinach sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$0.00
Enchiladas made with slow-cooked chicken topped with smoked chipotle, sour cream sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese
CHEESE ENCHILADAS$0.00
Ruben's Special Recipe cheese enchiladas topped with chile gravy, melted Chihuahua cheese and freshly diced onions
More about Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante

