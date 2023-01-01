Enchiladas in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve enchiladas
La Esquina Cocina - @127Holmes
127 Holmes Ave NW #101, Huntsville
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$18.00
Corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and roasted tomatillo salsa. Topped with crema, queso fresco and onion.
Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante
6125 University Drive Northwest E-18, Huntsville
|VEGETABLE ENCHILADAS
|$0.00
Two enchiladas filled with sauteed broccoli, red potatoes, yellow squash, zucchini, mild peppers and onions. Topped with creamy spinach sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$0.00
Enchiladas made with slow-cooked chicken topped with smoked chipotle, sour cream sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese
|CHEESE ENCHILADAS
|$0.00
Ruben's Special Recipe cheese enchiladas topped with chile gravy, melted Chihuahua cheese and freshly diced onions