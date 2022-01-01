Tortellini in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve tortellini
SALADS • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville
|Chipotle Tortellini
|$11.00
Tri-color tortellini pasta filled with an Italian three-cheese blend tossed in a creamy chipotle sauce with zucchini and yellow squash, red bell pepper and diced tomatoes. Garnished with shredded mozzarella cheese.
PASTA • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville
|Chipotle Tortellini
|$11.00
Tri-color tortellini pasta filled with an Italian three-cheese blend tossed in a creamy chipotle sauce with zucchini and yellow squash, red bell pepper and diced tomatoes. Garnished with shredded mozzarella cheese.