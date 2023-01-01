Naan in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve naan
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille - Huntsville
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Huntsville
2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville
|Naan Shrimp Poboy
|$11.99
|Naan Pot Roast Philly
|$12.99
A Southern spin on the classic Philly – our slow-cooked pot roast with sautéed bell peppers and onions all smothered in our goose scratch-made blanco cheese. Served with curly-q fries
|Naan Chicken Philly
|$10.99
A Baumhower's classic—Mojo-marinated grilled chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers and onions kicked up with our gooey blanco cheese. Served with curly-q fries