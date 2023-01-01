Naan in Huntsville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille - Huntsville

2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (2112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Naan Shrimp Poboy$11.99
Naan Pot Roast Philly$12.99
A Southern spin on the classic Philly – our slow-cooked pot roast with sautéed bell peppers and onions all smothered in our goose scratch-made blanco cheese. Served with curly-q fries
Naan Chicken Philly$10.99
A Baumhower's classic—Mojo-marinated grilled chicken breast, sautéed bell peppers and onions kicked up with our gooey blanco cheese. Served with curly-q fries
Maki Fresh - Huntsville

930 Bob Wallace Avenue Southwest, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side of Naan Bread$0.75
