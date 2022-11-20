Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Bars & Lounges

Phat Sammy's

171 Reviews

$$

104 Jefferson St S

Huntsville, AL 35801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spam Fried Rice
Buddha's Delight
Beyond Bangkok

Specials

indian spiced, crispy Boston squid with tangy tamarind sauce and Indian curry mayo

Thanksgiving Dinner

$160.00

Appetizers

BBQ Pork Belly

BBQ Pork Belly

$14.00

Korean bbq sauce, pineapple pickled radish, scallion-onion salad, sweet & spicy squid

Chips & Dip

Chips & Dip

$11.00

lightly smoked pork rinds, Thai pork dip, charred shallot cream cheese, cilantro

Double Cooked Wings

Double Cooked Wings

$13.00

General Tso, pb & j, or spicy Vietnamese

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

pork floss, coconut vinegar, cured egg yolk, benne seeds

Kimchi PIzza

Kimchi PIzza

$10.00

crispy kimchi filled pancake, tofu, avocado, bean sprouts, soy vinaigrette

Octo-noms

$13.00

slow cooked octopus, shaved bonito, tempura crunchies, toasted nori, takiyaki sauce, pickled ginger

Phat Fries

Phat Fries

$12.00

handcut fries, fried egg, sweet Chinese sausage gravy, cheese curds, fried chicken, kimchi hot sauce

Steamed Buns

Steamed Buns

$9.00Out of stock

fried oysters, xo sauce, Sichuan pickles, steamed bun

Bowls

Spam Fried Rice

Spam Fried Rice

$13.00

crispy spam, barrel aged teriyaki sauce, baby corn, English peas, 1 hour egg, pea tendrils

Curried Doria (Hotel New Grand c. 1930)

$12.00

curried vegetable fried rice, dashi cream sauce, mozzarella scallions

Battleship Curry

$13.00

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with hand cut fries

Buddha's Delight

$12.00

teriyaki Taiwanese imitation beef, crispy mushrooms, pickled Fresno chiles, Napa cabbage slaw, edamame, sweet pepper mayo, Vietnamese baguette

Chinese Chili Dawg

Chinese Chili Dawg

$12.50

footlong dog, mapo dofu, pickled mustard greens, melty cheese, scallions, Szechuan peppercorns, Hawaiian roll bun

K-Mac

K-Mac

$14.00

2 griddled patties, kimchi, cheddar, Good AF sauce, The Moon Bakeshop brioche bun

Pork Katsu Sando

Pork Katsu Sando

$13.00

crispy pork cutlet, mustard slaw, Bulldog sauce, Japanese mayo, toasted brioche bread

Lamb and Chee

$16.00

slow-roasted lamb shoulder, house made cheese whiz, wasabi sauce, Chinese crispy onions, The Moon Bakeshop brioche bun

Beyond Bangkok

$14.00

Beyond patty, cheddar, bok choy and carrots, hoisin, curry mayo, pineapple, The Moon Bakeshop brioche bun

Kidz Dawg

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Salad

Heady Boi

Heady Boi

$10.00

butter lettuce, toasted cashews, fried garlic, tiny crispy shrimp bits, sugar snap peas, baby corn, miso ranch

Sides

Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Crabfat Fried Rice

$7.00

Fries

$4.00

Mustard Slaw

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Rice

$3.00

Pork Rinds

$3.00

Side Kimchi

$1.00

Side Phat Fries

$5.00

Entrees

Whole Ass Bird

$30.00Out of stock

Desserts

Meemaw's Front Porch

$12.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Redbull

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Thai Tea

$5.00

Liquid Death Sparkling

$3.50

Liquid Death Mango

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Jarritos

$2.50Out of stock

Piper and Leaf House Blend Tea

$4.00

Seasonal Shrubbery

$7.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Soda Water

Mocktail

$5.00

Employee Liquid Death

$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Misc

Open Amount

$3.00

Rudolph Shots

$7.00

Glasses

Phat Glass

Phat Glass

$15.00
Tiki Shot Glass

Tiki Shot Glass

$7.00

Just put the color you want in the "special instructions"!

Scorpion Bowl

$25.00

Chili Crisp

$8.00

Glass

$20.00

Rocket Mug

$100.00Out of stock

Halloween Mugs

$20.00

Halloween Cauldron

$30.00

Snoopy Peanuts Halloween

$30.00

Shirts

Tiki Time Shirt

$10.00

Crabby Tank

$10.00

Hats

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Small Merch

Stickers

$4.00

Keychain

$2.00

Pin

$5.00

Sippin' Santa Merch

Sippin' Santa (Set of 2)

$35.00

Coconut Mug

$28.00

Surfin' Santa

$35.00

Tiki Tub Communal

$75.00

Tiki Hot Mug

$20.00

Reindeer Shot Glass

$15.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Peanut sauce

$0.75Out of stock

XO sauce

$1.00

Yum yum

$0.50

Good AF

$0.50

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Spicy mayo

$0.50

Sweet pepper mayo

$0.50

Bulldog sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki sauce

$0.50

Sweet chili sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

General Tso Sauce

$0.50

Ponzu

$1.00

Spicy Viet

$0.50

Chili Paste

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Huntsville, Phat Sammy’s is the perfect place to escape the trappings of day to day living. Our mission is to provide you with food and drink that is unlike anything you have experienced. Come in and enjoy one of our expertly crafted tiki cocktails and enjoy our worldly food offerings that are guaranteed to blow your mind. Leave your worries at the door and allow us to transport you to a place that you never knew you needed!

Website

Location

104 Jefferson St S, Huntsville, AL 35801

Directions

Gallery
Phat Sammy's image
Phat Sammy's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pane e Vino
orange star4.3 • 1,391
300 Church St SW Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Rhythm on Monroe - Von Braun Center
orange star4.5 • 273
700 Monroe St Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Catacomb435
orange starNo Reviews
100 Jefferson Street North Suite 4 Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Purveyor
orange star4.5 • 3,153
201 Jefferson St. N Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Church Street Wine Shoppe
orange star4.8 • 98
102 Gates SW Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Commerce Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 961
300 Franklin St SE Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Huntsville

Nothing But Noodles - Whitesburg Dr
orange star4.6 • 4,430
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11 Huntsville, AL 35802
View restaurantnext
Purveyor
orange star4.5 • 3,153
201 Jefferson St. N Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Cotton Row
orange star4.5 • 2,292
100 Southside Square Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Huntsville
orange star4.4 • 2,112
2309 Memorial Parkway SW Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Urban Cookhouse - Huntsville
orange star4.8 • 1,870
325 Bridge Street Suite 105 Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Nothing But Noodles - University Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,452
6125 University Drive NW Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntsville
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Muscle Shoals
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston