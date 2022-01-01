Main picView gallery

Superhero Chefs Huntsville Midcity

930 Old Monrovia Road Northwest Suite 3

Huntsville, AL 35806

Popular Items

Sub Zero Cakes
Kids Breakfast
Loki

Appetizers

Waffle Bites

Waffle Bites

$11.99

Bite-size waffles tossed in cinnamon sugar & served with strawberry compote & cream cheese whipped cream. Upgrade your waffle bite options to Strawberry Style, Bourbon Style, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Style.

Caramel Apple French Toast Sticks

Caramel Apple French Toast Sticks

$11.99

Granola encrusted french toast sticks served with warm apple compote. Drizzled in caramel, topped with powdered sugar.

Pancake Waffle Tacos

Pancake Waffle Tacos

$12.99

3 Pancake waffle tacos with eggs, candy’d bacon, & house-made sausage. Drizzled with maple heat sauce and topped with powdered sugar.

Waffles

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle

$12.99

Cinnamon toast crunch encrusted waffle, topped with cream cheese whip, and caramel.

Regular Waffle

$7.99
Juggernaut

Juggernaut

$15.99

Red waffle sandwich, fried chicken, egg over hard, pepper-jack cheese, candy’d bacon, & honey. Topped w/powdered sugar. Served with a side of maple heat sauce.

Wings and Waffle

Wings and Waffle

$15.99

Our Super Waffle topped with 5 bone-in wings tossed in our maple heat sauce. (Upgrade to strawberry, bourbon, or cinnamon toast crunch)

Bourbon Waffle

Bourbon Waffle

$12.99

Drizzled with Maker’s Mark caramel, topped w/ cream cheese icing & candy’d pecans.

Strawberry Waffle

Strawberry Waffle

$12.99

Strawberry compote, strawberry whip, fresh strawberries, & strawberry syrup.

Hulk

Hulk

$15.99

The first GREEN waffle sandwich! Served with house-made sausage, candy’d bacon, egg, & American cheese, with a syrup drizzle, topped w/powdered sugar.

Green Waffle

Green Waffle

$7.99
Red Waffle

Red Waffle

$7.99

Sub Strawberry Waffle

$1.50

Sub Bourbon Waffle

$1.50

Sub Cinnamon Toast Crunch Waffle

$1.50

Super Waffle

$12.99

Deep-fried waffle drizzled in powdered sugar, topped with cream cheese icing, strawberries, and blueberries.

French Toast

2 Texas toast pieces of bread cut in a circle, breaded in sweet granola, bananas in between, topped with caramel cream cheese icing, powdered sugar, and served with house-made creme anglaise.
Banana Granola French Toast

Banana Granola French Toast

$12.99

2 Texas toast pieces of bread cut in a circle, breaded in sweet granola, bananas in between, topped with caramel cream cheese icing, powdered sugar, and served with house-made creme again.

Omelets

Diced candy’d bacon, spinach, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, house-made sausage, & cheese.
Extreme Veggie Omelet

Extreme Veggie Omelet

$11.50

Omelet with spinach, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, stuffed with sauteed zucchini, squash, & blended cheese

Superchef's Omelet

$12.50
Salmon Omlete

Salmon Omlete

$13.50

Smoked salmon omelet w/cheese & roasted red pepper sauce.

Super Cakes

Sub Zero Cakes

Sub Zero Cakes

$13.99

Blueberry pancakes with lemon mascarpone sauce between each layer, & blueberry compote.

Scorpion Super Scriddles

$15.99

Candy’d bacon, house-made sausage, & egg, in a supercake

Single Sub Zero

Single Sub Zero

$5.50

Single blueberry pancake with lemon mascarpone sauce, & blueberry compote.

Single Scorpion Super Scriddle

$5.50

Single candy’d bacon, house-made sausage, & egg, in a supercake

Stack Of Regular Cakes

$9.99

3 plain supercakes, topped w/ powdered sugar, cream cheese icing, & strawberry

Stack Of Plain Cakes

$9.99
Red Velvet Stack

Red Velvet Stack

$13.99

Layered with cream cheese whipped cream. Garnished w/chocolate & strawberries.

Reese Cup Pancakes

Reese Cup Pancakes

$13.99

Reese’s cup peanut butter whip between each layer, w/caramel, & chocolate drizzle.

Single Red Velvet

Single Red Velvet

$5.50

Single supercake layered with cream cheese whipped cream. Garnished w/chocolate & strawberries.

Single Reese Cup

Single Reese Cup

$5.50

Single supercake with Reese’s cup peanut butter whip between each layer, w/caramel, & chocolate drizzle.

Single plain cake

$4.50

Single plain supercake, topped w/ powdered sugar, cream cheese icing, & strawberry

Specialties

Superchef's Eggs Benedict

Superchef's Eggs Benedict

$13.99

2 over-easy eggs on top of house-made sausage, on a deep-fried cheese grit cake topped with mornay, red peppers & a side of mixed greens with honey mustard.

Super Avocado Toast

Super Avocado Toast

$15.99

Whole wheat bread, marinated tomatoes, lemon pepper, candy’d bacon (optional), radish, honey, & stone-ground mustard topped with an over-easy egg, drizzled w/honey.

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$28.99

Filet mignon, 2 eggs in the style of your choice, served on a bed of hash browns with chimichurri on the side.

Breakfast Platter

Breakfast Platter

$12.99

Filet mignon, 2 eggs in the style of your choice, served on a bed of hash browns with chimichurri on the side

Super Avocado Toast (Half Order)

$10.00

Kids Meals

Kids Breakfast

Kids Breakfast

$8.00

Choice of 1 pancake, french toast, or waffle. Egg (or sub fruit cup). Choice of bacon or sausage. **Upgrade pancake to Blueberry or Reese cup **Upgrade waffle to Iron Man Red or Hulk Green.

Sides

Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$3.00

Deep fried diced potatoes

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Banana, blueberry and strawberry assortment topped with powdered sugar

Eggs

$3.00
House Made Sausage

House Made Sausage

$4.00

Grits

$4.00
Candy'd Bacon

Candy'd Bacon

$4.00

Candy'd Turkey Bacon

$4.50

Toast

$2.50
Turkey Bacon

Turkey Bacon

$3.50

Single Plain Pancake

$4.00

Reg Single Pancake

$4.00

Vegan Sausage

$6.00
5 Maple Heat Wings

5 Maple Heat Wings

$6.99

5 Bone in wings glazed in our signature maple heat sauce. Sweet with a spicy kick!

10 Maple Heat Wings

10 Maple Heat Wings

$12.99

10 Bone in wings glazed in our signature maple heat sauce. Sweet with a spicy kick!

Vegan Bacon

$4.99

Half plain waffle

$3.99

Vegan

Tofu Scramble

Tofu Scramble

$10.99

Tofu, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, spinach, & sweet chili.

Oatmeal Pancakes

Oatmeal Pancakes

$13.99

Served w/honey and fresh berries

Vegan Avocado Toast

Vegan Avocado Toast

$12.99

Whole wheat bread, marinated tomatoes, lemon pepper, radish, honey, & stone-ground mustard

Vegan Waffle

Vegan Waffle

$16.99

Non-dairy whipped icing, strawberries, blueberries, & creme brulee bananas, drizzled w/honey.

Appetizers

Southernn Eggrolls

Southernn Eggrolls

$12.99

Mac & cheese, house-made greens, chicken, sweet potato sauce. Sprinkled w/powdered sugar.

Bang Bang Cauliflower

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$12.99

Deep-fried cauliflower tossed in bang bang sauce.

Salads

Mixed greens, fresh strawberries, blueberries, shredded carrots, pecans, & balsamic vinaigrette.
Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman

$11.99

Mixed Greens, 5-minute egg, marinated tomatoes, red onions, candy’d bacon, feta cheese, avocado, honey mustard ranch dressing.

Iron Man

Iron Man

$11.99

Mixed Greens, roasted red peppers, onions, parmesan, charred lemon, caesar dressing, croutons, garlic parm egg

Green Lantern

$12.99

Vegan Menu

Batman

Batman

$17.99

Fried cauliflower, garlic aioli, sweet & spicy pickles, on a brioche bun.

Superman

Superman

$17.99

Fried cauliflower tossed in signature sauce, cajun mayo topped with brown sugar slaw, on a brioche bun.

Spiderman

$17.99

Korean BBQ cauliflower broccoli slaw, garlic herb aioli, on a brioche bun.

Wolverine

Wolverine

$18.99

Plant-based burger, bomaye sweet onion jam, smoked vegan cheese, sweet habanero pickles, vegan bacon, on a brioche bun.

Thor

Thor

$17.99

Plant-based burger, vegan bacon, caramelized onions, guacamole, pepper relish, on a brioche bun.

Captain America

Captain America

$18.99

Plant-based burger, house steak sauce, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, vegan cheese, on a hoagie bun.

Plain Jane Vegan

$15.99

Carnivore Menu

Joker

Joker

$15.99

Fried chicken, garlic aioli, sweet & spicy pickles, on a brioche bun.

Lex Luthor

Lex Luthor

$15.99

Fried chicken tossed in signature sauce, cajun mayo topped with brown sugar slaw on a brioche bun.

King Pin

King Pin

$15.99

Korean BBQ chicken, broccoli slaw, & garlic herb aioli, on a brioche bun.

Sabertooth

Sabertooth

$16.99

Beef short rib burger, bomaye sweet onion jam, smoked gouda cheese, sweet habanero pickles, candy’d bacon, on a brioche bun.

Loki

Loki

$16.99

Beef short rib burger, candy’d bacon, caramelized onions, avocado slices, pepper relish on a brioche bun.

Hydra

Hydra

$16.99

Shredded smoked salmon philly, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and cheese on a hoagie bun

SuperBurger

SuperBurger

$17.99

Beef short rib burger topped with our housemade hot crab spread, and pulled chicken drizzled with sweet chili sauce.

Plain Jane

$16.99

Sides

Fries

$3.50
Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$3.00

Deep-fried diced potatoes

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Bananas, blueberries, and strawberries sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Eggs

$3.00

House Made Sausage

$4.00Out of stock

Grits

$4.00Out of stock
Candy'd Bacon

Candy'd Bacon

$4.00

Bacon coated in our signature sweet glaze

Candy'd Turkey Bacon

$4.50Out of stock
Side of Brussels

Side of Brussels

$4.00

Brussels cooked to a slight crisp tossed in a savory house-made glaze.

5 Maple Heat Wings

5 Maple Heat Wings

$7.99

5 Bone in wings glazed in our signature maple heat sauce. Sweet with a spicy kick!

3pc Chicken Tenders

3pc Chicken Tenders

$5.99

3 fried and breaded chicken tenders.

10 Maple Heat Wings

10 Maple Heat Wings

$13.99

10 Bone in wings glazed in our signature maple heat sauce. Sweet with a spicy kick!

Kids Breakfast

Kids Breakfast

Kids Breakfast

$8.00

Choice of 1 pancake, french toast, or waffle. Egg (or sub fruit cup). Choice of bacon or sausage. **Upgrade pancake to Blueberry or Reese cup **Upgrade waffle to Iron Man Red or Hulk Green.

Kids Lunch

Kids Tenders

$9.99

Kids Burger

$9.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.99

Down Town Rescue Mission

5$ Donation: Down Town Rescue Mission

$5.00

1$ Donation: Down Town Rescue Mission

$1.00

Boy & Girls Club

Boy & Girls Club: $1 Donation

$1.00

Boy & Girls Club: $5 Donation

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
930 Old Monrovia Road Northwest Suite 3, Huntsville, AL 35806

