Huntsville American restaurants you'll love

Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Huntsville

Rocket City Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rocket City Tavern

2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.2 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$5.95
Blackened Salmon Caesar$14.95
Tavern Special Cheeseburger$11.50
More about Rocket City Tavern
Commerce Kitchen image

 

Commerce Kitchen

300 Franklin St SE, Huntsville

Avg 4.2 (961 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bites$10.00
Ranch Chicken Club$14.00
Crabcakes$15.00
More about Commerce Kitchen
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (2112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Small Wings$11.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
Large Wings$15.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
Black & White Chicken Platter$12.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Cafe at the South Campus image

 

Cafe at the South Campus

7300 Whitesburg Dr., Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon$0.75
Double Hamburger$3.50
Chicken Tenders$3.00
More about Cafe at the South Campus
A.M. Booth's Lumberyard image

 

A.M. Booth's Lumberyard

108 Cleveland Ave NW, Huntsville

Avg 4 (1145 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Stuffed Biscuit Bites$4.75
Lumberyard Burger$9.00
Monte Sano Nachos$10.25
More about A.M. Booth's Lumberyard
Farm Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

930 Bob Wallace Ave, Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (857 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lil Cheeseburger Meal$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
No. 2 - Vegan Burger$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
More about Farm Burger
Urban Cookhouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville

Avg 4.8 (1870 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.75
Grilled chicken,house made buffalo sauce and cheddar cheese on a white wrap.
Berry Good Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens with seasonal berries,spiced pecans,tomatoes,feta and our house made citrus vinaigrette dressing.
Local Mix Salad$10.50
Applewood bacon,corn,hard boiled eggs,red onions,cheddar cheese and our house made honey mustard vinaigrette dressing served with a warm orange roll
More about Urban Cookhouse
Dipwich- Hunstville image

 

Dipwich- Hunstville

2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Roast Beef$6.50
Chick-wich$5.75
Coleslaw$1.75
More about Dipwich- Hunstville
Bubby's Diner image

 

Bubby's Diner

8412 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kimmy's Bacon Jam Cheeseburger$7.95
The Rocket Towne Wrap$5.95
Side Fries$2.25
More about Bubby's Diner
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1485 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried served with honey pepper & Poblano peri peri sauces (1270 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Rhythm on Monroe image

 

Rhythm on Monroe

700 Monroe St, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yardbird Club Sandwhich$14.00
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast | Smoked Gouda Cheese | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Grilled Ham | Spicy Honey Mustard | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Shoestring Fries
Classic Rock Burger$15.00
Two Juicy Prime Patties | Choice of Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Shoestring Fries
MARS Chicken Wings 1LB$16.00
More about Rhythm on Monroe
Brickhouse Sports Cafe image

 

Brickhouse Sports Cafe

7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Pickles$7.50
Beer- battered crispy pickle chips served with ranch dressing
BYOB$10.00
Fresh ground burger with lettuce, tomato, and pickle spear with choice of fries or tots
Talladega Cheesesteak$15.00
Philly steak, onions, peppers, & provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie
More about Brickhouse Sports Cafe
Cotton Row image

 

Cotton Row

100 Southside Square, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (2292 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cotton Row
Restaurant banner

 

Charlie Foster's

3414 Governors Dr SW suite 470, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Scone$4.00
Everything Avocado Toast$8.00
Mocha$5.25
More about Charlie Foster's
BarVista image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

BarVista

435 Williams Ave Sw, Huntsville

Avg 4.2 (37 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$16.00
Duck Confit, Pickled Red Bell Pepper, Balsamico & Asiago Cheese
Plain Biscuit$3.00
Bacon$5.00
More about BarVista

