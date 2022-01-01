Huntsville American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Huntsville
More about Rocket City Tavern
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rocket City Tavern
2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Bowl New England Clam Chowder
|$5.95
|Blackened Salmon Caesar
|$14.95
|Tavern Special Cheeseburger
|$11.50
More about Commerce Kitchen
Commerce Kitchen
300 Franklin St SE, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Chicken Bites
|$10.00
|Ranch Chicken Club
|$14.00
|Crabcakes
|$15.00
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille
2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Small Wings
|$11.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
|Large Wings
|$15.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
|Black & White Chicken Platter
|$12.99
More about Cafe at the South Campus
Cafe at the South Campus
7300 Whitesburg Dr., Huntsville
|Popular items
|Bacon
|$0.75
|Double Hamburger
|$3.50
|Chicken Tenders
|$3.00
More about A.M. Booth's Lumberyard
A.M. Booth's Lumberyard
108 Cleveland Ave NW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Stuffed Biscuit Bites
|$4.75
|Lumberyard Burger
|$9.00
|Monte Sano Nachos
|$10.25
More about Farm Burger
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Burger
930 Bob Wallace Ave, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Lil Cheeseburger Meal
|$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
|No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
|No. 2 - Vegan Burger
|$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
More about Urban Cookhouse
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.75
Grilled chicken,house made buffalo sauce and cheddar cheese on a white wrap.
|Berry Good Salad
|$10.00
Mixed Greens with seasonal berries,spiced pecans,tomatoes,feta and our house made citrus vinaigrette dressing.
|Local Mix Salad
|$10.50
Applewood bacon,corn,hard boiled eggs,red onions,cheddar cheese and our house made honey mustard vinaigrette dressing served with a warm orange roll
More about Dipwich- Hunstville
Dipwich- Hunstville
2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Classic Roast Beef
|$6.50
|Chick-wich
|$5.75
|Coleslaw
|$1.75
More about Bubby's Diner
Bubby's Diner
8412 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Kimmy's Bacon Jam Cheeseburger
|$7.95
|The Rocket Towne Wrap
|$5.95
|Side Fries
|$2.25
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Korean BBQ Pork Nachos
Korean BBQ Pork, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1485 CAL.)
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
|Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried served with honey pepper & Poblano peri peri sauces (1270 CAL.)
More about Rhythm on Monroe
Rhythm on Monroe
700 Monroe St, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Yardbird Club Sandwhich
|$14.00
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast | Smoked Gouda Cheese | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Grilled Ham | Spicy Honey Mustard | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Shoestring Fries
|Classic Rock Burger
|$15.00
Two Juicy Prime Patties | Choice of Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Shoestring Fries
|MARS Chicken Wings 1LB
|$16.00
More about Brickhouse Sports Cafe
Brickhouse Sports Cafe
7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$7.50
Beer- battered crispy pickle chips served with ranch dressing
|BYOB
|$10.00
Fresh ground burger with lettuce, tomato, and pickle spear with choice of fries or tots
|Talladega Cheesesteak
|$15.00
Philly steak, onions, peppers, & provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie
More about Charlie Foster's
Charlie Foster's
3414 Governors Dr SW suite 470, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Scone
|$4.00
|Everything Avocado Toast
|$8.00
|Mocha
|$5.25