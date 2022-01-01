Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Mizz Juju's

review star

No reviews yet

2022 Jordan Ln Nw

Huntsville, AL 35816

Tuesday Special

Tuesday Special only! Enjoy our delicious selection. Of. Tacos!

Tuesday Special Instructions

Please only order these items on Tuesday

Birria Tacos (2)

$14.00

Steak Tacos (2)

$14.00

SalmonTacos (2)

$14.00

Chicken Tacos (2)

$12.00

Beef Tacos

$12.00

Birria (1)

$7.00

Extra Taco Special

$6.00

Wednesday Special

Wednesday Soulfood Special Instructions

Please refer to Mizz Jujus Instagram for the special offered on that day. We only prepare the Chefs choice for that specific day.

Wednesday Soulfood Special

$27.00

Oxtail Feast + 2 sides Please type desired side after referencing post of the day. Have 2 backup sides in parentheses in case of shortage. Ex. Oxtails + cabbage +4 cheez Mac (Fries,mash potatoes)

Special of The Day Small

$22.00

Please refer to Mizz Jujus Instagram for the special offered on that day. Oxtail Small + 2 sides 9\21\

Smothered Pork Chop +2 Sides

$20.00

Crispy Pork Chop + 2 Side

$18.00

6 wing + side

$14.00

2pc Catfish +Side

$14.00

2pc Catfish & 4 PC wing +side

$20.00

Juju Pak

Juju Pak Instructions

Step 1)Click juju snak pak Step 2)Please select 3 choices from items listed below. Ex. Wings (type sauce in description) Mozz Stix Fries

Juju Snak Pak

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Curbside Pickup!

Location

2022 Jordan Ln Nw, Huntsville, AL 35816

Directions

