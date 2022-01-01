American
Grille on Main
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
American Steaks and Seafood in the award-winning Village of Providence. Chef James Boyce's newest restaurant concept in Huntsville.
Location
445 Providence Main St NW, STE 101, Huntsville, AL 35806
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Urban Cookhouse - Huntsville
4.8 • 1,870
325 Bridge Street Suite 105 Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Huntsville
Nothing But Noodles - Whitesburg Dr
4.6 • 4,430
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11 Huntsville, AL 35802
View restaurant
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Huntsville
4.4 • 2,112
2309 Memorial Parkway SW Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurant
Urban Cookhouse - Huntsville
4.8 • 1,870
325 Bridge Street Suite 105 Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurant