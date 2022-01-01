Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Grille on Main

No reviews yet

445 Providence Main St NW, STE 101

Huntsville, AL 35806

Popular Items

Mini Espresso Creme Brulee
$French Fries Side
Parmesan Fries Appetizer

Dinner Entrees Online Options

12 oz Strip

$36.00

Green beans, mashed potatoes, your choice of sauce

8 oz Filet

$38.00

Green beans, mashed potatoes, your choice of sauce

Bacon Wrap Petit Filet

$34.00

Green beans, mashed potatoes, your choice of sauce

Ribeye

$42.00

Green beans, mashed potatoes, your choice of sauce

Black Angus Burger

$14.00

Two patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, parmesan fries

Bolognese

$21.00

Pork ragu, pappardelle, rosemary, parmesan cheese

Halibut

$30.00

Parmesan corn risotto, wild mushrooms, cippolini onions, citrus butter

Pan Roasted Scallops

$29.00

Summer corn succotash, lemon butter sauce, roasted mushrooms

Pork Chop

$25.00

Creamy grits, collard greens, creole mustard sauce

Rosemary Chicken

$24.00

Crispy red potatoes, green beans, bacon, herb butter sauce

Ravioli

$22.00

5 raviolis, blistered tomato, shredded short ribs, parmesan cheese

Short Ribs

$30.00

Parmesan grits, roasted tomato, balsamic arugula

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Fettuccini, charred tomato, capers, basil, lemon, garlic, parsley, parmesan cheese

Southern Man's Supper

$22.00

Fried chicken, crispy pork belly, creamy potatoes, collard greens

Soy Glazed Salmon

$24.00

Jasmine rice, broccolini, pineapple, soy glaze

Stuffed Flounder

$32.00

Crispy potatoes, green beans, hollandaise

Trout

$21.00

Warm spinach, blistered red potatoes, parsley lemon butter

Twin Lobster Tails

$40.00

Corn risotto, asparagus, garlic butter

Vegetarian Pasta

$19.00

Fettuccini, garlic cream sauce, mushrooms, spinach, asparagus, roasted tomatoes

Appetizers

BBQ Shrimp

$14.00

with grilled toast & creole pepper butter

Calamari

$14.00

Fried crisp with chili aioli and lemon

Cheese Board

$15.00

Four cheeses, two meats, toasted crustinis, seasonal accompaniments

Cornmeal Oysters

$14.00

Cornmeal Crusted Oysters, tomato-horseradish aioli

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Cayenne spiced crab cakes, cilantro-jalapeno aioli

Chicken Bites

$10.00

Fired chicken bites, house hot sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

house smoked aioli, hot sauce

Oyster Rockefeller

$20.00

spinach, parmesan, hollandaise

Parmesan Fries Appetizer

$7.00

with horseradish aioli

Pimento Cheese & Ritz

$8.00

Pimento cheese, Ritz crackers, bread & butter pickles

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Five shrimp, cocktail sauce, lemon

Salad & Soup

Wedge

$11.00

Bacon, carrots, tomato, red onion, buttermilk blue cheese dressing

Small Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, house made caesar dressing

Large Caesar

$10.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, house made caesar dressing

Small Spinach Salad

$7.00

Fried egg, bacon, red onion, tomatoes, buttermilk blue cheese dressing

Large Spinach Salad

$11.00

Fried egg, bacon, red onion, tomatoes, buttermilk blue cheese dressing

Salad of Baby Greens

$8.00

Carrots, cucumber, tomato, house vinaigrette

French Onion

$9.00

Sourdough croutons, gruyere

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Romaine, tomato, bacon, chicken, boiled egg, avocado, blue cheese, buttermilk ranch

Sides

$Asparagus

$6.00

$Crispy Potatoes

$5.00

$Broccolini

$6.00

$Collard Greens

$5.00

$French Fries Side

$5.00

$Green Beans

$5.00

$Grits

$5.00

$Mushrooms

$6.00

$Succotash

$6.00

$Corn Risotto

$6.00

$Bacon 3 Slices

$5.00

$Extra Sauce

$1.50

$Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

$Oscar Topping

$8.00

Asparagus, crab meat, hollandaise

$Add Scallops

$9.00

Two seared scallops

$Add Lobster Tail

$21.00

5 oz tail

$1/2 Avocado

$1.50

$Add 3 Shrimp

$7.00

$Add Beef

$10.00

$Add Cheese

$1.00

$Add Chicken

$6.00

$Add 6oz Salmon

$7.00

$Side Pico

$1.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Cream cheese icing

Key Lime Cheesecake

$9.00

Raspberry coulis

Sweet Butter Cake

$9.00

Walnuts, banana ice cream, caramel drizzle

Mini Espresso Creme Brulee

$5.00

From the chocolate trio, one tiny espresso creme brulee. Approximately 2 oz.

Additional Menu Items

2 oz Sour Cream

$0.50

2 oz Ranch

$0.50

2 oz Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

2 oz Caesar Dressing

$0.50

2 oz Pico de Gallo

$1.00

2 oz House Vinaigrette

$0.50

1/2 Loaf Bread & Butter

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Steaks and Seafood in the award-winning Village of Providence. Chef James Boyce's newest restaurant concept in Huntsville.

Location

445 Providence Main St NW, STE 101, Huntsville, AL 35806

Gallery
Grille on Main image
Grille on Main image

