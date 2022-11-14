Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wok's Up Stovehouse

review star

No reviews yet

3414 Governors Drive Southwest

Suite 525

Huntsville, AL 35805

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Two- Entree Plate
One- Entree Plate
(E7) General Tso'S Chicken

Appetizer

(A1) Chicken Skewer

$7.55

(A3) Egg Roll

$1.85

(A4) Spring Roll

$1.85

(A5) Crab Rangoon

$6.05

(A6) Pot Sticker

$6.50

BAO

(B2) Pork Bao (1/pc)

$3.00Out of stock

Mini Bao (2/pc)

$3.00

BYO PLATE

One- Entree Plate

$9.00

Two- Entree Plate

$11.00

Three- Entree Plate

$13.00

ENTREES

(E1) Fried Rice

$11.95

Stir fried rice mixed with egg, onion, green bean & carrot

(E2) Lo Mein

$12.95

Stir fried noodle mixed with Chinese cabbage, onion, carrots, and green onion

(E3) Chicken Broccoli

$12.95

Sliced chicken breast, broccoli and carrots, tossed in brown sauce

(E4) Kung Pao Chicken

$12.95

Stir fried chicken cube with celery, carrots, green bell peppers, and peanuts, tossed in a spicy kung pao sauce.

(E5) Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.95

CrispY chicken breast. served with sweet & sour sauce

(E6) Sesame Chicken

$14.95

Crispy chicken thigh meat, tossed in sweet & savory sauce

(E7) General Tso'S Chicken

$14.95

Crispy chicken thigh tossed in spicy sweet & savory sauce

(E8) Beef Broccoli

$13.95

Sauteed beef with onion and pepper, tossed in brown sauce

(E9) Pepper Steak

$13.95

Crispy shrimp w. coconut sauce

(E10) Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$14.95

Crispy tofu, mixed with broccoli, Chinese cabbage and carrot, tossed in brown sauce

(E11) Tofu W.Mixed Vegetable

$11.95

SODA

SODA

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Mtn Dew

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Sunkist

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Bottle Water

$1.00

SIDE ORDER

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$2.50

Yum Yum Sauce

$1.00Out of stock

Side Mix Veggie

$4.99

Side White Rice

$2.99

Side Brown Rice

$3.99

Side Fried Rice

$4.99

Side Lo Mein

$5.99

Hot & Sour Soup

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3414 Governors Drive Southwest, Suite 525, Huntsville, AL 35805

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rock N Roll Sushi - AL-010 - Huntsville (Clinton), AL
orange starNo Reviews
2500 Clinton Ave W Huntsville, AL 35805
View restaurantnext
FRESKO GRILLE
orange starNo Reviews
3414 governors drive south west Huntsville, AL 35805
View restaurantnext
Kamado Ramen - Stovehouse - 3414 Governors Dr Suite 515
orange starNo Reviews
3414 Governors Dr Suite 515 Huntsville, AL 35805
View restaurantnext
Yellowhammer Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
2600 Clinton Ave W Huntsville, AL 35805
View restaurantnext
I Love Korea - 404 Jordan Ln Nw
orange starNo Reviews
404 Jordan Ln Nw Huntsville, AL 35805
View restaurantnext
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Huntsville
orange star4.4 • 2,112
2309 Memorial Parkway SW Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Huntsville

Nothing But Noodles - Whitesburg Dr
orange star4.6 • 4,430
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11 Huntsville, AL 35802
View restaurantnext
Purveyor
orange star4.5 • 3,153
201 Jefferson St. N Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Cotton Row
orange star4.5 • 2,292
100 Southside Square Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Huntsville
orange star4.4 • 2,112
2309 Memorial Parkway SW Huntsville, AL 35801
View restaurantnext
Urban Cookhouse - Huntsville
orange star4.8 • 1,870
325 Bridge Street Suite 105 Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Nothing But Noodles - University Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,452
6125 University Drive NW Huntsville, AL 35806
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntsville
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Muscle Shoals
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Columbia
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston