Steve's Cue & Grill

2322 Memorial Pkwy SW

Huntsville, AL 35801

Draft Beer

Bud Light

$7.00+

Coors Light

$7.00+

Miller Lite

$7.00+

Yuengling

$7.00+

Hopsecutioner IPA

$8.00+

Twisted Tea

$8.00+

Bottled Beers

Bucket (6)

$16.00

Amberbock

$4.25

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Beer Special $2

$2.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Coors Light (16oz) Can

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Miller Lite

$3.75

Miller Lite (16oz cans)

$4.00

SpaceDust

$5.25

Ultra

$4.25

Ultra Gold

$4.50

White Claw

$4.50

Yuengling

$3.75

Dog Fish Head

$6.25

Surge

$5.00

Ultra Infusions Pom

$2.00

Modelo

$4.50

Busch N-A

$3.25

Citrus Pine Rye

$5.25

Coors Edge NA

$3.25

Corona Seltzer

$2.00

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$4.50

Cocktails

57 Chevy

$8.00

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

B-52

$9.00

Bananna F* me up

$8.50

Banana Split

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Blow Jobs

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Creamsicle

$5.50

Creamsicle Set of 4

$7.50

Green Gobbler

$8.00

Kamikaze

$6.50

Lemon Drop

$7.50

Liquid Cocaine

$11.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.50

Long Island Iced Tea (large)

$15.50

Long Island Iced Tea (small)

$6.50

Margarita

$7.00

Melon Margarita Full Shots

$11.00

Mind Eraser

$6.50

Mimosa

$6.25

Oatmeal Cookie

$8.50

Piece of Ass

$8.00

Purple Hooter\ Jolly Rancher

$7.50

Red Headed Slut

$8.50

Royal Flush

$8.50

Scooby Snack

$7.50

Screamimg Blue

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Slippery Nipple

$8.00

Tequlia Sunrise (Bar)

$7.00

The Bull Half Shots

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.50

Washington Apple

$7.50

White Russian w/Chapla

$7.50

White Russian w/Kahlua

$8.50

$1.00 Upcharge

$1.00

$2.00 Upcharge

$2.00

Mermaid Water

$8.00

Red Devil special

$6.00

Witches Brew special

$5.50

VooDoo special

$5.50

Red Zone

$4.75

Paris Dream

$4.75

Beam Orchard

$4.75

Caramel Apple

$5.25

Green Tea shot

$8.00

Jamaican Cowboy

$8.75

Colorado Bull Fucker

$7.50

Liquor

Amaretto

$5.00

Buttershots

$5.50

Courvoiser

$7.75

Disaronno

$6.75

Emmett's Irish Mist

$5.75

Frangelico

$6.75

Goldschlager

$6.75

Grand Marnier

$6.75

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.75

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.75

Rum Chata

$6.25

Rumplemintz

$6.75

Sweet Lucy

$6.75

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

0.50Upcharge

$0.50

1.00 Upcharge

$1.00

Ice 101

$6.75

Bacardi

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$5.75

Cruzan

$6.75

Malibu

$5.75

Well Rum

$4.50

Dewar's

$6.75

Glenlivet

$7.50

Well Scotch

$5.00

Cazadores

$7.25

Don Julio

$8.50

Esplon

$6.25

Hornitos

$6.75

Jose Cuervo

$6.25

Patron

$9.25

PePe Lopez

$5.75

Well Tequila

$4.50

Tres Generaciones

$6.75

1800

$6.75

Olmeca Altos

$6.25

Jarana Tequila

$6.00

Absolut

$6.25

Beefeater

$5.75

Bombay Saphire

$6.75

Grey Goose

$6.75

Kettle One

$6.75

Pinnicle Whipped

$5.75

Smirnoff

$5.75

Tanqueray

$6.75

Tito's

$6.25

Well Gin

$4.50

Well Vodka

$4.50

Pink Whitney

$6.25

Fire Cinn. Vodka

$5.75

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.75

Smirnoff Whipped

$5.75

American Honey

$6.75

Canadian Club

$5.75

Canadian Mist

$5.75

Crown

$6.75

Crown Apple

$6.75

Dickle Black

$6.75

Dickle White

$6.75

Early Times

$5.75

Everclear

$5.25

Fireball

$5.75

Gentleman Jack

$6.75

Hennessy

$8.00

Jack Daniel's

$6.25

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$5.75

Jim Beam Fire

$6.25

Jim Beam Apple

$6.25

Knob Creek

$8.50

Maker's Mark

$6.75

Old Forester

$5.75

Old Overholt

$5.75

Peanut Butter Whiskey

$6.25

Red Stag

$6.25

Seagram's 7

$5.75

Southern Comfort

$5.75

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Wild Turkey

$6.25

Wild Turkey 101

$6.75

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$8.50

Jim Beam Apple

$6.25

Butter Pecan Sippin Cream

$6.25

Proper 12

$6.25

Crown Peach

$6.75

Jim Beam rye

$6.25

Sazerac Rye

$6.75

Old Smokey Hunch Punch

$6.25

Old Smokey Apple Pie

$6.25

Firefly Caramel

$6.25

Wicked Lemonade Raspberry

$6.25

korea

$5.75

Wine

Red

$5.25

White

$5.25

Mimosa

$5.50

SLRRR

Strawberry

$2.50

Watermellon

$2.50

Blueraspberry

$2.50

Jelllo Jar sealed

$25.00

Drinks (Copy) Do Not Use This Button

Bottled Water

$1.25

Club Soda

$1.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Hot Choclate

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Red Bull (8.4oz)

$4.49

Sprite

$2.00

Tea, Half & Half

$2.00

Tea, Sweet

$2.00

Tea, Unsweet

$2.00

Turbo Energy

$2.00

Refill

$1.00

Burgers & Patty Melt

Hamburger

$7.00

Cheesburger

$7.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.50

Patty Melt

$7.50

Double HB

$11.00

Double CB

$11.50

Steve's Burger

$7.75

Baskets

Cheese Sticks

$6.50

Chicken Finger Basket

$6.50

Fried Pickles

$6.50

Fries Basket

$3.00

Fries Basket, Seasoned

$3.00

Onion Ring Basket

$4.00

Spicy Popcorn Chicken

$7.00

Spicy Popcorn Chicken (Wet)

$7.00

Wings Basket

$8.00

Wings Basket (Wet)

$8.00

Chili Cheese Fries Basket

$6.00

Mini Corndogs

$6.00

Tatar Tots Basket

$4.00

Fish and Chips

$7.50

Jalapeno/Cheddar Poppers

$5.50

Spicy Onion Straws

$5.00

Chesse Curds

$5.50

Chili Cheese Tots Basket

$6.50

Funnel sticks

$4.00

Pretzels

$3.00

Large Nachos and Cheese

$5.50

Small Nachos and Cheese

$3.50

Dinner Plates

Grilled Chicken Plate (Large)

$14.50

Grilled Chicken Plate (Small)

$11.50

Hamburger Steak (Large)

$13.50

Hamburger Steak (Small)

$10.50

Chicken Philly Plate ( Large)

$12.50

Chicken Philly Plate ( Small)

$10.50

Dogs

Hot Dog

$3.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.50

Chili Dog No Cheese

$4.00

Pizza & Popcorn

Pizza Pepperoni

$8.00

Pizza Sausage and Pepperoni

$8.00Out of stock

Pizza Supreme

$8.00Out of stock

Pizza Bacon Cheese Buger

$8.00Out of stock

Popcorn

$2.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.00

Side Salad

$2.50

Sunbelt Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad

$10.00

Buffalo Salad

$8.50

Sandwiches

BLT

$5.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Finger Sandwich

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$2.00

Ham Sandwich

$3.50

Philly Cheese Steak

$7.00

Stevio's Hoagie

$7.00

Turkey Sandwich

$3.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Chicken Philly Hoagie

$9.00

Club Sandwich

$7.50

Fish Hoagie

$6.50

Fried Bologna

$5.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$3.50

Bacon Chicken Wrap small

$5.00

Bacon Chicken wrap Large

$7.00

Sides & Extras

Bacon

$1.00

American Cheese

$0.50

Chicken Breast

$4.50

Chicken Finger

$1.50

Chili (4oz)

$1.50

Fries, Side

$1.50

Fries, Seasoned, Side

$1.50

Grilled Onions

$0.25

Add Ham

$1.00

Hamburger Patty

$4.00

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.25

Mushrooms

$0.25

Small Cheese Fries

$2.25

Pickles (Small Cup)

Ranch

$0.50

Texas Toast

$0.50

Wing (Extra)

$1.50

Tot Upgrade .50

$0.50

Fish

$2.00

To-Go Box (Small)

$0.25

To-Go Box (Large)

$0.50

2.00 Food Upgrade

$2.00

Pie Slice

$1.50

Small Chili Cheese TOTS

$3.00

Tots Side

$2.00

Small Chlli Cheese FRIES

$2.50

Swiss

$0.50

Pepper Jack

$0.50

Hold Ticket

Chili Cheese Upgrade

$1.00

BBQ Sauce Side

$0.50

4 oz cup Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Sauce

$0.50

Special Request

Special Request

Lunch Specials. M-F Only

Chicken Finger ,fries, drink

$7.50

Burger, fries,drink

$7.50

Cheese Burger, fries, drink

$8.00

BLT, fries, drink

$7.50

Steve's Burger Fries Drink

$8.00

Grilled Chicken on Bun , fries, drink

$8.00

Patty Melt, fries, drink

$8.00

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.25

Tea, Sweet

$2.00

Tea, Unsweet

$2.00

Tea, Half & Half

$2.00

Club Soda

$1.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Hot Choclate

$2.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Red Bull (8.4oz)

$4.49

Sprite

$2.00

Turbo Energy

$2.00

Refill

$1.00

Juices

Cranberry (large)

$3.49

Cranberry (small)

$1.49

Orange Juice (large)

$3.49

Orange Juice (small)

$1.49

Pineapple (large)

$3.49

Pineapple (small)

$1.49

Milk (large)

$3.49

Milk (small)

$1.49

Grapefruit (large)

$3.49

Grapefruit (small)

$1.49

Small Tomato Juice

$1.49

Pool Tables

Pool Rental (per hour)

$6.00

Pool Rental (per 1/2 hour)

$3.00

Tobacco

Cigarettes Pack

$8.00

Black & Mild

$2.00

Mask

$1.00

Pool Supplies

T shirts small

$20.00

T Shirts Med.

$20.00

T Shirts Large

$20.00

T Shirts XL

$25.00

T. Shirts 2XL

$25.00

Towels

$16.00

Ladies Shirt Sm-Large

$25.00

Ladies Shirts XL-XXL

$30.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2322 Memorial Pkwy SW, Huntsville, AL 35801

Directions

Gallery
Steve's Cue & Grill image
Steve's Cue & Grill image
Steve's Cue & Grill image

