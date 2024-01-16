Ricatoni’s Italian Grill 107 N Court St
No reviews yet
107 N Court St
Florence, AL 35630
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drink Menu
Liquor
- Well Vodka$5.00
- Absolut$6.00
- Absolut Kurat$6.00
- Grey Goose$8.00
- Ketel One$7.00
- Titos$7.00
- Well Vodka DBL$10.00
- Absolut DBL$12.00
- Absolut Kurat DBL$12.00
- Grey Goose DBL$16.00
- Ketel One DBL$14.00
- Titos DBL$14.00
- Well Gin$5.00
- Beefeater$6.00
- Bombay$7.00
- Bombay Sapphire$8.00
- Hendricks$9.00
- Tanqueray$7.00
- Well Gin DBL$10.00
- Beefeater DBL$12.00
- Bombay DBL$14.00
- Bombay Sapphire DBL$16.00
- Hendricks DBL$18.00
- Tanqueray DBL$14.00
- Well Rum$5.00
- Bacardi$6.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Malibu$6.00
- Well Rum DBL$10.00
- Bacardi DBL$12.00
- Captain Morgan DBL$14.00
- Malibu DBL$12.00
- Well Tequila$5.00
- Jose Cuervo$6.00
- Milagro$9.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Well Tequila DBL$10.00
- Jose Cuervo DBL$12.00
- Milagro DBL$18.00
- Patron Silver DBL$24.00
- Well Whiskey$5.00
- Crown$7.00
- Crown Apple$7.00
- Crown Peach$7.00
- Crown Salted Caramel$7.00
- Fireball$6.00
- George Dickel Black$6.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jim Beam$6.00
- Jim Beam Red Stag$6.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Makers Mark$8.00
- Seagram's Vo$6.00
- Southern Comfort$6.00
- Skrewball$6.00
- Wild Turkey$7.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Woodford Reserve Double Oak$15.00
- Well Whiskey DBL$10.00
- Crown DBL$14.00
- Crown Apple DBL$14.00
- Crown Peach DBL$14.00
- Crown Salted Caramel DBL$14.00
- Fireball DBL$12.00
- George Dickel Black DBL$12.00
- Jack Daniels DBL$14.00
- Jim Beam DBL$12.00
- Jim Beam Red Stag DBL$12.00
- Knob Creek DBL$14.00
- Makers Mark DBL$16.00
- Seagram's Vo DBL$12.00
- Southern Comfort DBL$12.00
- Skrewball DBL$12.00
- Wild Turkey DBL$14.00
- Woodford Reserve DBL$18.00
- Woodford Reserve Double Oak DBL$30.00
- Well Scotch$5.00
- Chivas Regal$9.00
- Chivas Regal 18yr
- Clan Macgregor$5.00
- Dewars$7.00
- Glenlivet$10.00
- Glenfiddich$9.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$8.00
- Scoresby$6.00
- Well Scotch DBL$10.00
- Chivas Regal DBL$18.00
- Chivas Regal 18yr DBL
- Clan Macgregor DBL$10.00
- Dewars DBL$14.00
- Glenlivet DBL$20.00
- Glenfiddich DBL$18.00
- Johnnie Walker Black DBL$20.00
- Johnnie Walker Red DBL$16.00
- Scoresby DBL$12.00
- Amaretto$5.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$7.00
- Aperol$6.00
- Campari
- Cointreau$8.00
- Drambuie$8.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Harvey's Bristol Cream$5.00
- Jagermeister$6.00
- Kahlua$7.00
- Limoncello$6.00
- Midori$6.00
- Peach Schnapps$5.00
- Razzmatazz$5.00
- Rumple Minze$6.00
- Sloe Gin$7.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno DBL$14.00
- Aperol DBL$12.00
- Campari DBL
- Cointreau DBL$16.00
- Drambuie DBL$16.00
- Grand Marnier DBL$18.00
- Harvey's Bristol Cream DBL$10.00
- Jagermeister DBL$12.00
- Kahlua DBL$14.00
- Limoncello DBL$12.00
- Midori DBL$12.00
- Peach Schnapps DBL$10.00
- Razzmatazz DBL$10.00
- Rumple Minze DBL$12.00
- Sloe Gin DBL$14.00
- Amaretto DBL$10.00
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$8.00
- Amaretto Sour$6.00
- Aperol Spritz$9.00
- Bahama Mama$8.00
- Bloody Maria$7.00
- Bloody Mary$7.00
- Blue Angel$7.00
- Candy Apple$7.00
- Caramel Apple$7.00
- Cosmopolitan$7.00
- Crown Peach Tea$8.00
- Daiquiri$8.00
- Espresso Martini$9.00
- Fifty Seven Chevy$7.00
- Fuzzy Navel$6.00
- French 75$6.00
- Godfather$9.00
- Irish Coffee$8.00
- Italian Margarita$9.00
- Jimmy Hoffa$8.00
- Lemon Drop$8.00
- Limoncello Martini$9.00
- Long Beach$8.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$8.00
- Mai Tai$7.00
- Manhattan$8.00
- Margarita$9.00
- Martini$9.00
- Melon Ball$7.00
- Mimosa$7.00
- Moscow Mule$8.00
- Negroni$8.00
- Ocean Water$9.00
- Old Fashioned$7.00
- Peach Sangria$9.00
- Pina Colada$8.00
- Red Sangria$9.00
- Red Stag Margarita$9.00
- Screwdriver$7.00
- Sex on the Beach$7.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.00
- Tom Collins$7.00
- Washington Apple$6.00
- Wedding Cake Martini$8.00
- Whiskey Sour$7.00
- White Russian$7.00
- White Sangria$9.00
Draft Beers
Bottled Beer
Wine by Glass
- House Cab$6.00
- House Chard$6.00
- House Merlot$6.00
- House White Zin$6.00
- House Prosecco$6.00
- Cantadoro Italian Blend$9.00
- Stemmari Italian Blend$8.00
- Carnivore Red Zin$9.00
- Castello di Gabbiano Chianti$8.00
- Querceto di Castillo Chianti$7.00
- Hahn Pinot Noir$9.00
- Castle Rock Pinot Noir$8.00
- Cecci Chianti$9.00
- Hahn Cab$9.00
- Jacob's Creek Shiraz$8.00
- Neprica Cab$8.00
- Rodney Strong Cab$13.00
- Silver Gate Cab$7.00
- Tilia Malbec$8.00
- Toad Hollow Merlot$9.00
- Silver Gate Merlot$7.00
- Chateau St. Michelle Chard$8.00
- Silver Gate Chardonnay$7.00
- Cono Sur Sauv Blanc$8.00
- Luccio Moscato$7.00
- Luccio Peach Moscato$7.00
- Stella Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Washington Reisling$8.00
Wine by Bottle
- Cantadoro BTL$31.00
- Stemmari BTL$28.00
- Carnivore BTL$31.00
- Cecci BTL$31.00
- Castello di Gabbiano BTL$24.00
- Querceto di Castillo BTL$21.00
- Hahn Pinot Noir BTL$31.00
- Castle Rock BTL$25.00
- Jacob's Creek BTL$22.00
- Rodney Strong BTL$42.00
- Hahn Cab BTL$31.00
- Neprica BTL$28.00
- Silver Gate Cabernet BTL$21.00
- Tilia BTL$25.00
- Toad Hollow BTL$31.00
- Silver Gate Merlot BTL$21.00
- Chateau St. Michelle BTL$24.00
- Cono Sur BTL$22.00
- Luccio Moscato BTL$22.00
- Silver Gate Chardonnay BTL$21.00
- Stella BTL$23.00
- Luccio Peach Moscato BTL$22.00
- Washington Reisling BTL$24.00
Delivery DD/GH
Appetizers
- Bruschette Ricatoni$12.59
Garlic Toast w/ Two Different Toppings: Fontina Cheese & Sauteed Mushrooms; Mozz Cheese, Roma Tomatoes, & Pesto. Both Topped With Basil
- Fried Mozzarella$11.44
Mozzarella Coated w/ Italian Bread Crumbs
- Wings$16.04
10 Breaded Wings, Deep Fried
- Fried Calamari$12.59
Hand Breaded, Deep Fried
- Tempura Chicken & Garlic Fries$14.89
Hand Battered Chicken Strips, Deep Fried
Soups And Salads
- Entree House Salad$9.49
Garden Mix Greens, Eggs, Tomatoes, Croutons, & Bacon
- Entree Caesar Salad$10.29
Romaine Tossed With Caesar Dressing, Croutons, & Fresh Parmesan
- Grilled Chicken Salad$14.89
Garden Mix, Fresh Fruit, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Croutons, Sliced Almonds & Scallions
- Tempura Chicken Salad$14.89
Garden Mix, Hand Battered Chicken Tenders, Fresh Parmesan, Tomatoes, Sliced Almonds, Scallions, & Bacon
- Minestrone Soup$7.99
- Soup Of The Day$7.99
- Soup & Salad$12.59
- Side Salad$4.89
- Side Caesar$4.89
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$14.89
- Shrimp Pizza$19.49
Sauteed Shrimp, Red Onions, Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese And Tarragon
- Pizza Margherita$16.04
Virgin Oil Base, Mozzarella Cheese, Romano Cheese, Roma Tomatoes & Fresh Basil
- Pepperoni$16.04
Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Romano Cheese & Pepperoni
- Italian Chicken$19.49
Mozzarella, Fontina, Romano Cheese With Grilled Chicken, Pomodoro Sauce, Pine Nuts & Scallions
- Custom Pizza (Whole Toppings)$20.64
Pomodoro Sauce, Romano, Mozzarella Cheese w/ Choice Of Four Ingredients
- Custom Pizza (Half Toppings)$20.64
- Pepperoni Bread$14.89
Pizza Dough w/ Pepperoni, Mozzarella & Romano Cheese Folded Into A Pocket, Braided And Baked
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.74
Toasted Hoagie Roll, Sliced Chicken Breast, Ricotta Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Sliced Roma Tomatoes, And Vinaigrette Dressing
- Italian Club$12.59
Toasted Hoagie Roll, Deli Ham, Genoa Salami, Olive-Pepper Relish, And Provolone Cheese
- Meatball Sandwich$12.59
Toasted Hoagie Roll, Meatballs, Pomodoro Sauce, And Provolone Cheese
- Something Burger$14.89
Wood Fire Cooked To Order, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Spicy Mustard,
Specialties
- Chicken Marsala$26.39
Chicken Breast Grilled & Topped w/ Mushrooms In Marsala Wine Sauce Served With Tagliarini Piace Pellerossa
- Steak Marsala$27.54
Grilled 6 0z. Top Sirloin Topped With Mushrooms In Marsala Wine Sauce. Served w/ Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Steamed Vegetables
- Veal Marsala$25.24
Breaded & Fried Veal Topped With Mushrooms In Marsala Wine Sauce. Served w/ Tagliarini Piace Pellerossa
- Eggplant Parmesan$24.09
Breaded & Fried Cutlets w/ Ricotta Cheese Topped w/ Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Served w/ Fettuccine Alfredo
- Chicken Parmesan$25.24
Boneless Chicken Breast Covered With Italian Bread Crumbs, Fried, Topped w/ Pomodoro Sauce & Mozzarella. Served w/ Fettuccine Alfredo
- Veal Parmesan$25.24
Breaded & Fried Veal Topped With Pomodoro Sauce And Mozzarella. Served With Fettuccine Alfredo
- Lunch Grilled Pork Chop$19.49
Pork Chop(1) Dipped In Soy Sauce, Seasoned, & Grilled. Served w/ Mashed Potatoes And Vegetables
- Grilled Pork Chops$25.24
Pork Chops(2) Dipped In Soy Sauce, Seasoned, & Grilled. Served w/ Mashed Potatoes And Vegetables
- Catch Of The Day$27.54
Grilled Fish Topped w/ Lemon Butter Sauce. Served w/ Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Vegetables
- Lunch Shrimp Spiedino$21.79
Shrimp Brushed w/ Olive Oil, Breaded w/ Seasoned Bread Crumbs, Grilled & Topped w/ Lemon Butter Sauce. Served w/ Tagliarini Piace Pellerossa
- Shrimp Spiedino$29.84
Shrimp Brushed w/ Olive Oil, Breaded w/ Seasoned Bread Crumbs, Grilled & Topped w/ Lemon Butter Sauce. Served w/ Tagliarini Piace Pellerossa
- Rotolo Di Pollo$26.39
Grilled Chicken Breast Stuffed With Fontina Cheese & Prosciutto, Topped With Mushroom Lemon Butter Sauce. Served With Tagliarini Piace Pellerossa.
- Chicken Ricatoni$26.39
Chicken Breast Dipped In Soy Sauce, Seasoned & Grilled, Topped With Lemon Butter Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomatoes & Goat Cheese. Served w/ Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Vegetables
Pasta Classics
- Lunch Spaghetti With Meatballs$13.74
Topped With Pomodoro Sauce, Beef & Pork Meatballs, & Bolognese Sauce.
- Spaghetti With Meatballs$17.19
Topped With Pomodoro Sauce, Beef & Pork Meatballs, & Bolognese Sauce.
- Lunch Chicken Alfredo$16.04
Fettuccine Alfredo Tossed w/ Sauteed Mushrooms, Peas & Grilled Chicken
- Chicken Alfredo$19.49
Fettuccine Alfredo Tossed w/ Sauteed Mushrooms, Peas & Grilled Chicken
- Lunch Fettuccine Alfredo$13.74
Fettuccine Pasta Tossed w/ Alfredo Sauce & Romano Cheese
- Fettuccine Alfredo$17.19
Fettuccine Pasta Tossed w/ Alfredo Sauce & Romano Cheese
- Lunch Lasagna$13.74
Wide Flat Pasta, Layered w/ Mozzarella, Ricotta, Romano, Bolognese & Pomodoro Sauce, Then Baked
- Lasagne$17.19
Wide Flat Pasta, Layered w/ Mozzarella, Ricotta, Romano, Bolognese & Pomodoro Sauce, Then Baked
- Lunch Tagliarini$14.89
Tagliarini Pasta In Sauce Of Crushed Tomatoes, Garlic, Olive Oil, & Basil
- Tagliarini$18.34
Tagliarini Pasta In Sauce Of Crushed Tomatoes, Garlic, Olive Oil, & Basil
- Lunch Ravioli$13.74
Stuffed Pasta w/ Ricotta Cheese & Fresh Herbs, Served In A Tomato Cream Sauce
- Ravioli$17.19
Stuffed Pasta w/ Ricotta Cheese & Fresh Herbs, Served In A Tomato Cream Sauce
- Lunch Smoked Duck & Sausage$17.19
Penne Pasta Tossed In Pomodoro Sauce w/ Smoked Duck, Italian Sausage, & Goat Cheese
- Smoked Duck & Sausage$20.64
Penne Pasta Tossed In Pomodoro Sauce w/ Smoked Duck, Italian Sausage, & Goat Cheese
- Lunch Special$13.74
- Dinner Special$17.19
- Recook
Desserts
- Cannoli$8.63
Fried Cinnamon Shells w/ A Sweet Ricotta Cheese And Chocolate Chip Filling, Drizzled w/ Chocolate Sauce
- Cheesecake$8.63
Smooth And Creamy Treat Served With A Topping Of The Day
- Tiramisu$7.48
Lady Fingers Soaked In Rum & Espresso, Layered w/ Sweetened Mascarpone Cheese & Chocolate Shavings
- Sogno Di Cioccolata$11.44
Rich Fudge Brownie w/ Kahlua, Crowned w/ Chocolate Mousse, Whipped Cream & Chocolate Sauce
Kids Menu
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
107 N Court St, Florence, AL 35630
Photos coming soon!