American
Brooks Shaw and Son Old Country Store
Open today 6:15 AM - 9:15 PM
482 Reviews
$$
56 Casey Jones Ln
Jackson, TN 38305
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:15 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|6:15 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|6:15 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|6:15 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|6:15 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|6:15 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|6:15 am - 9:15 pm
Location
56 Casey Jones Ln, Jackson TN 38305
Nearby restaurants
Flatiron Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Casey Jones Museum
Come in and enjoy!
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
Adachi Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!