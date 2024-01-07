Congregation Coffee
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 5:59 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 5:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 5:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 5:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 5:59 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 5:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 5:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3060 Forest Hill Irene, Germantown, TN 38138
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Soul Fish Cafe - Germantown/Collierville
4.3 • 1,369
3160 Village Shops Drive Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurant
Forest Hill Grill - Poplar Pike & Forest Hill Irene Rd.
No Reviews
9102 Poplar Pike Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Germantown
Wild Beet Salad Co. - 6641 Poplar Ave #106, Germantown, TN, USA
4.6 • 1,592
6641 Poplar Avenue Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurant
Soul Fish Cafe - Germantown/Collierville
4.3 • 1,369
3160 Village Shops Drive Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurant
More near Germantown