FlipsideAsia
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A food trailer that brings authentic fresh flavors of Asia to the city of Memphis.
Location
2376 Fabert Cove, Collierville, TN 38017
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Soul Fish Cafe - Germantown/Collierville
4.3 • 1,369
3160 Village Shops Drive Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurant
Forest Hill Grill - Poplar Pike & Forest Hill Irene Rd.
No Reviews
9102 Poplar Pike Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurant
More near Collierville