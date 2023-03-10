Restaurant header imageView gallery

BluffCakes

7850 Poplar Avenue

STE 24

Germantown, TN 38138

Food

Giant Cookies

The Elvis

The Elvis

$6.00

THE Giant Elvis Cookie! This is a giant banana cream pie cookie with white chocolate chips and a peanut butter center.

Chocolate Chip

$6.00
CoffeeDoodle

CoffeeDoodle

$6.00Out of stock

Who doesn't love a good ole' Snickerdoodle and a hot cup of joe? We love it so much we crammed these flavors together. This delicious cinnamon-y cookie has a beautiful coffee flavor that is sure to please.

Red Velvet - Nutella Stuffed

Red Velvet - Nutella Stuffed

$6.00

You asked and we're delivering! We made a delicious red velvet cookie with two delicious surprises inside. This yummy cookie is packed with white chocolate and a creamy Nutella filling in the middle. It's too good to share!

Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$6.00Out of stock

We made a delicious red velvet cookie with a delicious surprises inside. This yummy cookie is packed with white chocolate chips. This time we're holding the Nutella.

Funfetti

Funfetti

$6.00

Our classic giant funfetti is sure to make ANY moment a moment to celebrate! This giant sugar cookies is packed with sprinkle cakey flavor!

Death by

Death by

$6.00

Our death by series is one of our favorites! We take a classic double chocolate cookie and cram it with a little something extra. Check out the variety!

Coookie Monster

Coookie Monster

$6.00

7 oz. of cookie dough packed with TWO cookies n' cream cookies and white chocolate chips.

LemonDoodle

LemonDoodle

$6.00Out of stock

The lemon cookie that you’ve been begging us for! This decadent giant cookie is packed with a fresh lemon flavor that you’ll keep coming back for.

PB&J

PB&J

$6.00

This giant cookie is THE fall cookie of your dreams: packed with pumpkin spice, real pumpkin, and rolled in sugar and spice just like a classic doodle.

SnickerDoodle

$6.00

The timeless classic... The Snickerdoodle! This giant soft cakey cookie will bring you back to your childhood. We roll this cookie in a mixture of cinnamon and sugar and bake it to perfection!

Gimme S'more

Gimme S'more

$6.00

Many of us share childhood memories of learning how to make your first s'more. Cooking a marshmallow so it would melt your chocolate and squeeze between the graham cracker walls perfectly. Minus the bonfire, this 7 oz. giant cookie packs all the same flavor and nostalgia with a sneaky marshmallow center.

GF Chocolate Chip

GF Chocolate Chip

$6.00

Our Mega Chocolate Chip Cookie is 7 oz. packed full of milky chocolate chips and classic cookie flavor! This one is made special for our gluten free friends!

Keylime

Keylime

$6.00

A brown sugar base cookie dough packed with roasted pecans, semi-sweet chocolate chips and filled with our most important ingredient: Bourbon & Maple Pecan Caramels from Shotwell Candy - GLUTEN FREE!!!

Tipsy George

Tipsy George

$6.00

A brown sugar base cookie dough packed with roasted pecans, semi-sweet chocolate chips and filled with our most important ingredient: Bourbon & Maple Pecan Caramels from Shotwell Candy

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Blueberry Lemon

$6.00

Caramel Apple

$6.00

Oatmeal Raisin

$6.00

Choc Chip NUTELLA

$6.00Out of stock

Cookiee And Dream

$6.00

Cupcakes

Vanilla Cupcake

$2.50

Classic Vanilla cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream

Chocolate Cupcake

$2.50

Classic Chocolate cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.50

Chocolatey Red Velvet Cupcake with a classic cream cheese buttercream.

Mexican Chocolate Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Mexican chocolate cupcake with a spiced chocolate buttercream.

Elvis Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Banana cream cupcake with peanut butter buttercream

Chocolate Lime Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Classic Chocolate cupcake with a Zesty Lime Buttercream

Vanilla Lemon

$2.50

Classic Strawberry cupcake with Strawberry Buttercream

Cookie Butter Cupcake

$2.50

Biscoff cookie cupcake with Cookie Butter Buttercream

Oreo Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Classic Chocolate cupcake with Oreo Buttercream

Pistachio Cupcake

$2.50

Classic Vanilla cupcake with Pistachio Buttercream

Raspberry Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Classic Chocolate cupcake with Raspberry Buttercream

Strawberry

$2.50

Lemon cupcake with Zesty Lemon Buttercream

Chocolate Mint Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Classic Chocolate cupcake with Mint Buttercream

Chocolate PB Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Classic Chocolate cupcake with Peanut Butter Buttercream

Carrot Cake Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Classic Carrot Cake cupcake with Cream Cheese Buttercream

Pumpkin Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice cupcake with Cream Cheese Buttercream

Coffee Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Coffee cupcake with Cinnamon Buttercream

Chocolate Chip Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip cupcake with Cookie Dough Buttercream

Almond Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Classic Almond cupcake with Almond Buttercream

Creamsicle Cupcake

$2.50

Orange cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream

Chocolate Salted Caramel Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Classic Chocolate cupcake with Salted Carmel Buttercream

Funfetti Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Funfetti cupcake with Vanilla Buttercream and Sprinkles

Cin Roll Cupcake

$2.50

Red Velvet Cupcake

$2.50

Macaroons

Macaroon

$2.50

1/2dz Macaroons

$16.00

Dz Macaroons

$32.00

Specialty

Slutty Brownie

$7.00

Golden Girl

$7.00

Sugar Cookie Bar

$3.00

Pop Tart

$6.00

Macaron

$2.50

Cake Slice

$5.75

Beverages

Cold Drinks

2% Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.25

Cup Water

$1.00

Wiseacre Cold Brew

$4.25

Barista

Americano

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Cappucino

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Macchiato

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Mocha

$4.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Retail

Logo Items

Blue Hoodie

$30.00

Blue SS Shirt

$20.00

Green SS Shirt

$20.00

Lavendar Hoodie

$30.00

Lavendar LS Shirt

$25.00

Lavender Hat

$15.00

Plum SS Shirt

$20.00

Tie Die SS Shirt

$30.00

Employee Short Shirt

$10.00

Employee Hoodie

$19.00

Employee Long Sleeve

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

BluffCakes bakes giant cookies and other delicious treats for order online and now in person! Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for a birthday or just a treat for yourself, we have something for everybody. Baked fresh from the Bluff City itself - Memphis, Tennessee.

Location

7850 Poplar Avenue, STE 24, Germantown, TN 38138

Directions

