BluffCakes
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
BluffCakes bakes giant cookies and other delicious treats for order online and now in person! Whether you're looking for the perfect gift for a birthday or just a treat for yourself, we have something for everybody. Baked fresh from the Bluff City itself - Memphis, Tennessee.
Location
7850 Poplar Avenue, STE 24, Germantown, TN 38138
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery - Germantown (Memphis)
No Reviews
7850 Poplar Ave Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurant
Holiday Deli & Ham Company - Germantown
No Reviews
7652 Poplar Avenue Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurant
Wild Beet Salad Co. - 6641 Poplar Ave #106, Germantown, TN, USA
4.6 • 1,592
6641 Poplar Avenue Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurant
Wild Beet Catering - 6641 Poplar Avenue #106
No Reviews
6641 Poplar Avenue #106 Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Germantown
Wild Beet Salad Co. - 6641 Poplar Ave #106, Germantown, TN, USA
4.6 • 1,592
6641 Poplar Avenue Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurant
Soul Fish Cafe - Germantown/Collierville
4.3 • 1,369
3160 Village Shops Drive Germantown, TN 38138
View restaurant
More near Germantown