Brooklyn Bridge Italian Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1779 Kirby Pkwy, Suite 5

Memphis, TN 38138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food Menu

Appetizers

Antipasti Sampler

$26.00

A sampling of our most popular appetizers — Fried Calamari, Insalata Caprese and Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Calamari di Fritte

Calamari di Fritte

$14.00

Fried calamari served with marinara sauce, fresh lemon and our sweet pepper ranch dressing

Cheese Bread

$5.25
Zuppa di Clams

Zuppa di Clams

$13.00

Clams sauteed in white wine, butter and garlic or fresh tomato sauce

Fried Eggplant

Fried Eggplant

$11.00

Medallions of breaded eggplant, gently fried and served with marinara sauce

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.00
Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$13.00

Shrimp sauteed with butter, garlic & fresh parsley

Insalata Caprese

Insalata Caprese

$11.00

Tomatoes and fresh mozzarella topped with olive oil and fresh basil

Shrimp and Spinach Stuffed Mushrooms

Shrimp and Spinach Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.00

Stuffed with spinach, shrimp, gorgonzola and mozzarella cheeses

Mussels fra Diavolo

Mussels fra Diavolo

$13.00

Black mussels sauteed in a spicy tomato sauce

Pizza for One

$10.00

Fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella

Shrimp Gorgonzola

Shrimp Gorgonzola

$13.00

Shrimp sauteed with fresh basil and brandy in a gorgonzola cream

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

A blend of artichokes, spinach florentine, romano, mozzarella and provolone cheeses served with crostini

Ravioli al Forno

Ravioli al Forno

$11.00

A combination of meat and cheese ravioli, gently fried with meat or marinara sauce

Salads

Antipasto Supreme

Antipasto Supreme

$16.00

Genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes, egg and green peppers over a blend of romaine lettuce with Italian dressing

Half Greek Insalata

$5.50

A blend of romaine lettuce with cucumber, green peppers, red onions and tomatoes topped with feta cheese, greek olives, a pepperoncini and croutons with Italian dressing (Half Portion $5.50)

Full Greek Insalata

Full Greek Insalata

$11.00

A blend of romaine lettuce with cucumber, green peppers, red onions and tomatoes topped with feta cheese, greek olives, a pepperoncini and croutons with Italian dressing (Half Portion $5.50)

Insalata di Caesare

Insalata di Caesare

$10.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade caesar dressing, shaved romano and croutons (Add chicken or shrimp $4.25)

Insalata di casa

$5.00

A blend of romaine lettuce with sweet red peppers, shredded carrot, red cabbage and croutons

Salmon Insalata

Salmon Insalata

$22.00

A filet of Salmon pan-seared and wrapped with smoked pancetta served over a blend of romaine, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, crumbled gorgonzola

Pasta

Pasta Combo

Pasta Combo

$27.00

Eggplant parmigiana, meat ravioli, lasagna, and a meatball

Cheese Tortellini Carolina

Cheese Tortellini Carolina

$22.00

Mushrooms, peas, and pancetta sauteed in a garlic romano cream sauce over tortellini

Ravioli/Spaghetti Combo

Ravioli/Spaghetti Combo

$21.00

Spaghetti and a meatball with your choice of meat or cheese ravioli

Portobello Ravioli

Portobello Ravioli

$26.00

Served with shrimp, sundried tomatoes and a blend of mushrooms in a delicate marsala cream

Ravioli with Sausage

Ravioli with Sausage

$21.00

Cheese ravioli topped with spicy Italian sausage in a mascarpone marinara sauce

Ravioli

Ravioli

$21.00

Meat or cheese ravioli in a marinara or meat sauce

Lasagna Amalfitano

Lasagna Amalfitano

$21.00

Four layers of pasta, mozzarella, ricotta and romano, Italian sausage and meat sauce

Gnocchi di Regina

Gnocchi di Regina

$21.00

Italian potato dumplings served with marinara and pesto cream

Shrimp fra Diavolo

Shrimp fra Diavolo

$24.00

Shrimp sauteed with fresh basil and crushed red pepper in a white wine marinara over fettuccine pasta

Shrimp di Gorgonzola e Pepperonata

Shrimp di Gorgonzola e Pepperonata

$24.00

Shrimp sauteed with mushrooms and roasted red peppers in a basil brandy and gorgonzola cream over bow-tie pasta.

Spaghetti con Vongole

Spaghetti con Vongole

$24.00

Fresh clams sauteed in a white wine and garlic butter or fresh tomato sauce over a bed of spaghetti

Farfalle

Farfalle

$20.00

Bow tie pasta sauteed with fresh basil and mushrooms in a sundried tomato cream

Penne with Grilled Chicken

Penne with Grilled Chicken

$20.00

Penne pasta tossed with grilled chicken, broccoli, and mushrooms in a garlic romano cream

Vodka Penne

Vodka Penne

$20.00

Plum tomatoes gently simmered with vodka in a delicate cream sauce (Add chicken or shrimp

Penne Arrabiata

Penne Arrabiata

$20.00

Penne pasta tossed with blackened garlic cloves, chili flakes, fresh basil and red wine, in a spicy marinara

Baked Penne

Baked Penne

$20.00

Penne pasta mixed with ricotta and topped with mozzarella with your choice of marinara or meat sauce

Manicotti

Manicotti

$20.00

Large, tube shaped pasta stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella

Fettuccini Alfredo

Fettuccini Alfredo

$19.00

Fettuccini pasta tossed with a rich garlic romano cream sauce

Capellini Aglio e Olio

Capellini Aglio e Olio

$15.00

Angel hair pasta sauteed with garlic, fresh parsley, crushed red pepper and olive oil

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$14.00

With meat or marinara sauce

Chicken

Pollo di Basilico

Pollo di Basilico

$26.00

Breast of chicken baked with fresh basil and bread crumbs and served with fettuccine alfredo

Pollo di Cippoline

Pollo di Cippoline

$26.00

Breast of chicken sauteed with mushrooms in a caramelized onion cream, served over gnocchi pasta

Pollo di Daniela

Pollo di Daniela

$26.00

Sauteed breast of chicken with spinach and mushrooms in a roasted garlic cream sauce

Pollo di Florentine

Pollo di Florentine

$26.00

Breast of chicken topped with prosciutto and mozzarella in a white-wine mushroom cream, served with spinach florentine.

Pollo di Marsala

Pollo di Marsala

$24.00

Breast of chicken sauteed with mushrooms and in a caramel flavored wine sauce

Pollo di Parmigiana

Pollo di Parmigiana

$24.00

Breaded breast of chicken baked and topped with meat sauce and mozzarella

Pollo di Piccata

Pollo di Piccata

$24.00

Breast of chicken sauteed with lemon, capers and artichokes in a delicate white wine sauce

Veal

Vitello e Gamberi Tropea

Vitello e Gamberi Tropea

$33.00

Veal and shrimp sauteed with portobello mushrooms and fresh basil in a white-wine marinara over angel hair pasta, garnished with shaved romano

Vitello lolla Brigida

Vitello lolla Brigida

$32.00

Breaded veal scallopini served over gnocchi in a caramelized onion cream with mushrooms and garnished with tomatoes and green onions

Vitello Saltimbocca Romana

Vitello Saltimbocca Romana

$32.00

Veal braised in a white-wine mushroom cream and topped with prosciutto and mozzarella

Vitello Parmigiana

Vitello Parmigiana

$28.00

Breaded veal, topped with meat sauce and mozzarella, then baked

Vitello Marsala

Vitello Marsala

$28.00

Tender veal sauteed with mushrooms in a caramel flavored wine sauce

Vitello Piccata

Vitello Piccata

$28.00

Tender veal sauteed with fresh lemon, white wine, artichokes and capers

Pesce

Zuppa di Pesce

Zuppa di Pesce

$33.00

A seafood feast of black mussels, shrimp, clams, and calamari in a fresh tomato, or butter and garlic sauce, over your choice of pasta

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$30.00

Ravioli stuffed with lobster and poached with shrimp in a delicate tomato cream

Poached Salmon

Poached Salmon

$30.00

Salmon poached with shrimp in a delicate tomato cream

Salmon Caprese

Salmon Caprese

$28.00

Pan seared & topped with sliced tomato, basil & fresh mozzarella

Salmon Piccata

Salmon Piccata

$26.00

White wine lemon butter sauce with capers and artichoke hearts

Horseradish Crusted Salmon

Horseradish Crusted Salmon

$26.00

Pan seared and baked, served with a horseradish aioli

Romano Crusted Salmon

Romano Crusted Salmon

$26.00

Pan seared and baked, topped with romano cheese and bread crumbs

Sole Pepperonata

Sole Pepperonata

$26.00

Delicate filet of sole lightly floured and sauteed with sweet and hot peppers, served with sauteed broccoli

Filette di Sole

Filette di Sole

$26.00

Lightly floured and pan seared in a lemon caper butter, garnished with fresh basil and tomatoes

Salmon Special

$28.00

Steak & Eggplant

Eggplant Parmigiana

$23.00

Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta and topped with marinara and melted mozzarella

Steak Marsala

Steak Marsala

$34.00

16 oz. rib-eye pan seared and topped with a caramel flavored wine sauce with mushrooms, garnished with fried onions

Filetto e Gamberi Fernando

Filetto e Gamberi Fernando

$33.00

8 oz. filet of beef braised with pancetta, shrimp, and portobello mushrooms in a basil-brandy gorgonzola cream sauce over angel hair pasta

Filetto di Vincenzo

Filetto di Vincenzo

$33.00

Beef tenderloin wrapped with pancetta, pan seared and served with a mushroom demi-glace, over a bed of angel hair in a pesto cream (Gorgonzola stuffed, add $2.95)

Filetto di Cugino

Filetto di Cugino

$33.00

Horseradish-crusted beef tenderloin, pan seared and served with a side of portobello mushroom raviolis

Filetto di Marsala

Filetto di Marsala

$33.00

8 oz. tenderloin seared with Marsala wine and mushrooms. Garnished with crispy fried onions

Beef Special

$33.00

Dessert

Chef’s Special Dessert

$7.95

Seasonal availability

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.95

Lady fingers soaked in espresso and marsala, topped with shaved chocolate, cocoa and a light mascarpone cream

Caramel Pie

Caramel Pie

$7.95

Oreo-crust filled with caramel and topped with a brandy flavored whipped cream

Vanilla Cheesecake

Vanilla Cheesecake

$7.95

New York style cheesecake

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.50

A crisp pastry shell filled with sweetened ricotta

Gelato

$7.95

Chef’s special flavor (seasonal availability)

14" Pizza

14" Grilled Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Red onion, fresh basil, mozzarella and romano

14" Margherita Pizza

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, tomato sauce & fresh basil

14" Neopolitan Pizza

$19.00

Thin crust, topped with our homemade pizza sauce and mozzarella

14" Spicy Italian Pizza

$22.00

Spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella and tomato sauce

14" Spinach and Four Cheese Pizza

$19.00

Spinach florentine with provolone, mozzarella, ricotta and romano

14" Tomato Balsamic Pizza

$19.00

18" Pizza

18" Neopolitan

18" Neopolitan

$24.00

Thin crust, topped with our homemade pizza sauce and mozzarella

18" Spinach and Four Cheese

18" Spinach and Four Cheese

$25.00

Spinach florentine with provolone, mozzarella, ricotta and romano

18" Grilled Chicken Pizza

18" Grilled Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Red onion, fresh basil, mozzarella and romano

18" Margherita Pizza

18" Margherita Pizza

$25.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, tomato sauce & fresh basil

18" Spicy Italian Pizza

18" Spicy Italian Pizza

$26.00

Spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella and tomato sauce

18" Tomato Balsamic

$25.00

Side Order

Broccoli

Broccoli

$5.00

Sauteed with garlic and olive oil

Meatballs

Meatballs

$5.00

Pasta Side

Sausage

Sausage

$5.00
Spinach Florentine

Spinach Florentine

$5.00

Pasta Sauce

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Baked Penne

$8.25

Kids Fettuccine with Grilled Chicken

$8.25

Kids Fried Ravioli

$8.50

Kids Manicotti

$6.25

Kids Ravioli

$6.25

Kids Spaghetti and MeatBalls

$6.25

Spirits

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.00

Deep Eddy Orange

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Gin

Well Gin

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Rum

Well Rum

$11.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Captain Morgan's

$12.00

Parrot Bay

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$10.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Rye 13 Colony

$13.00

Well Bourbon

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$16.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$14.00

Dewars 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00

Liqueur

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Averna

$11.00

B&B

$9.00

Baileys

$11.00

Black Sambuca

$9.75

Brandy

$9.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Galliano

$10.00

Gran Marnier

$12.00

Grappa

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Port

$11.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$9.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cafe Italiano

$10.00

Cafe Siciliano

$10.00

Cape Cod

$9.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Drink Special

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Gibson

$12.00

Gin Gimlet

$12.00

Goombay Smash

$12.00

Ice Pick

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Limoncello Martini

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Mango Tini

$12.00

Mango Pineapple Tini

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Martini Gin

$12.00

Martini Vodka

$12.00

Nutty Irish Tini

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Pineapple Tini

$12.00

Pom Tini

$12.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$11.00

Tiramisu Tini

$12.00

Red Sangria

$11.00

White Sangria

$11.00

Screwdriver

$9.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Vodka Collins

$10.00

Vodka Gimlet

$12.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.50

Whiskey Sour

$9.75

White Russian

$10.00

Beer + Wine

Beer

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Dos Equis Amber

$5.50

Goose Island IPA

$4.50

Guinness

$5.50

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.50

Peroni

$5.50

Sam Adams

$4.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

Yuengling Lager

$4.50

Red Bottles

1/2 BTL House Red

$19.50

BTL House Red

$33.00

BTL A&D Pinot Noir

$42.75

BTL Alamos Malbec

$40.50

BTL Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$72.00Out of stock

BTL Chianti

$45.00

BTL Chianti Terrarossa

$48.00

BTL Coppola Merlot

$46.00

BTL Joel Gott Cab

$45.00

BTL Liberty Cab

$42.75

BTL Louis Martini Cab

$40.50

BTL Marques Di Caceres

$38.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$58.50

BTL Sangiovese

$45.00

BTL Scarpetta Barbera

$45.00

BTL Valpolicella

$47.00Out of stock

BTL W.H. Merlot

$40.50

White Bottles

1/2 BTL House White

$19.50

BTL House White

$33.00

BTL Albarino

$39.00

BTL Ecco Domani PG

$36.00

BTL Kendall Chardonnay

$49.50

BTL Riesling

$40.50

BTL Rodney Chardonnay

$42.75

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$54.00

BTL Starboro Sauv Blanc

$40.50

BTL Wente Sauv Blanc

$54.00

BTL Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$49.50

BTL Zenato Pinot Grigio

$40.50

BTL Asti Champagne

$34.00

NA Beverage

Cappuccino

$5.75

Club Soda

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Coke

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Decaf

$2.95

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.75

Decaf Espresso

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr.Pepper

$2.95

Espresso

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Orange Juice

$2.95

Pellegrino

$7.75

Pom Juice

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Tonic Water

$2.95

Water

Corkage Fee

$15.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

It takes more than exquisite cooking to make a memorable meal. We at The Brooklyn Bridge believe an intimate atmosphere, along with personal and attentive service are what separates a delicious dinner from an unforgettable experience. Come join our family for dinner.

Website

Location

1779 Kirby Pkwy, Suite 5, Memphis, TN 38138

Directions

Gallery
