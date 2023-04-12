- Home
Brooklyn Bridge Italian Restaurant
1779 Kirby Pkwy, Suite 5
Memphis, TN 38138
Food Menu
Appetizers
Antipasti Sampler
A sampling of our most popular appetizers — Fried Calamari, Insalata Caprese and Spinach-Artichoke Dip
Calamari di Fritte
Fried calamari served with marinara sauce, fresh lemon and our sweet pepper ranch dressing
Cheese Bread
Zuppa di Clams
Clams sauteed in white wine, butter and garlic or fresh tomato sauce
Fried Eggplant
Medallions of breaded eggplant, gently fried and served with marinara sauce
Garlic Bread
Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed with butter, garlic & fresh parsley
Insalata Caprese
Tomatoes and fresh mozzarella topped with olive oil and fresh basil
Shrimp and Spinach Stuffed Mushrooms
Stuffed with spinach, shrimp, gorgonzola and mozzarella cheeses
Mussels fra Diavolo
Black mussels sauteed in a spicy tomato sauce
Pizza for One
Fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella
Shrimp Gorgonzola
Shrimp sauteed with fresh basil and brandy in a gorgonzola cream
Spinach Artichoke Dip
A blend of artichokes, spinach florentine, romano, mozzarella and provolone cheeses served with crostini
Ravioli al Forno
A combination of meat and cheese ravioli, gently fried with meat or marinara sauce
Salads
Antipasto Supreme
Genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, prosciutto, mozzarella, provolone, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, onions, olives, tomatoes, egg and green peppers over a blend of romaine lettuce with Italian dressing
Half Greek Insalata
A blend of romaine lettuce with cucumber, green peppers, red onions and tomatoes topped with feta cheese, greek olives, a pepperoncini and croutons with Italian dressing (Half Portion $5.50)
Full Greek Insalata
A blend of romaine lettuce with cucumber, green peppers, red onions and tomatoes topped with feta cheese, greek olives, a pepperoncini and croutons with Italian dressing (Half Portion $5.50)
Insalata di Caesare
Romaine lettuce tossed with our homemade caesar dressing, shaved romano and croutons (Add chicken or shrimp $4.25)
Insalata di casa
A blend of romaine lettuce with sweet red peppers, shredded carrot, red cabbage and croutons
Salmon Insalata
A filet of Salmon pan-seared and wrapped with smoked pancetta served over a blend of romaine, lettuce, fresh tomatoes, crumbled gorgonzola
Pasta
Pasta Combo
Eggplant parmigiana, meat ravioli, lasagna, and a meatball
Cheese Tortellini Carolina
Mushrooms, peas, and pancetta sauteed in a garlic romano cream sauce over tortellini
Ravioli/Spaghetti Combo
Spaghetti and a meatball with your choice of meat or cheese ravioli
Portobello Ravioli
Served with shrimp, sundried tomatoes and a blend of mushrooms in a delicate marsala cream
Ravioli with Sausage
Cheese ravioli topped with spicy Italian sausage in a mascarpone marinara sauce
Ravioli
Meat or cheese ravioli in a marinara or meat sauce
Lasagna Amalfitano
Four layers of pasta, mozzarella, ricotta and romano, Italian sausage and meat sauce
Gnocchi di Regina
Italian potato dumplings served with marinara and pesto cream
Shrimp fra Diavolo
Shrimp sauteed with fresh basil and crushed red pepper in a white wine marinara over fettuccine pasta
Shrimp di Gorgonzola e Pepperonata
Shrimp sauteed with mushrooms and roasted red peppers in a basil brandy and gorgonzola cream over bow-tie pasta.
Spaghetti con Vongole
Fresh clams sauteed in a white wine and garlic butter or fresh tomato sauce over a bed of spaghetti
Farfalle
Bow tie pasta sauteed with fresh basil and mushrooms in a sundried tomato cream
Penne with Grilled Chicken
Penne pasta tossed with grilled chicken, broccoli, and mushrooms in a garlic romano cream
Vodka Penne
Plum tomatoes gently simmered with vodka in a delicate cream sauce (Add chicken or shrimp
Penne Arrabiata
Penne pasta tossed with blackened garlic cloves, chili flakes, fresh basil and red wine, in a spicy marinara
Baked Penne
Penne pasta mixed with ricotta and topped with mozzarella with your choice of marinara or meat sauce
Manicotti
Large, tube shaped pasta stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini pasta tossed with a rich garlic romano cream sauce
Capellini Aglio e Olio
Angel hair pasta sauteed with garlic, fresh parsley, crushed red pepper and olive oil
Spaghetti
With meat or marinara sauce
Chicken
Pollo di Basilico
Breast of chicken baked with fresh basil and bread crumbs and served with fettuccine alfredo
Pollo di Cippoline
Breast of chicken sauteed with mushrooms in a caramelized onion cream, served over gnocchi pasta
Pollo di Daniela
Sauteed breast of chicken with spinach and mushrooms in a roasted garlic cream sauce
Pollo di Florentine
Breast of chicken topped with prosciutto and mozzarella in a white-wine mushroom cream, served with spinach florentine.
Pollo di Marsala
Breast of chicken sauteed with mushrooms and in a caramel flavored wine sauce
Pollo di Parmigiana
Breaded breast of chicken baked and topped with meat sauce and mozzarella
Pollo di Piccata
Breast of chicken sauteed with lemon, capers and artichokes in a delicate white wine sauce
Veal
Vitello e Gamberi Tropea
Veal and shrimp sauteed with portobello mushrooms and fresh basil in a white-wine marinara over angel hair pasta, garnished with shaved romano
Vitello lolla Brigida
Breaded veal scallopini served over gnocchi in a caramelized onion cream with mushrooms and garnished with tomatoes and green onions
Vitello Saltimbocca Romana
Veal braised in a white-wine mushroom cream and topped with prosciutto and mozzarella
Vitello Parmigiana
Breaded veal, topped with meat sauce and mozzarella, then baked
Vitello Marsala
Tender veal sauteed with mushrooms in a caramel flavored wine sauce
Vitello Piccata
Tender veal sauteed with fresh lemon, white wine, artichokes and capers
Pesce
Zuppa di Pesce
A seafood feast of black mussels, shrimp, clams, and calamari in a fresh tomato, or butter and garlic sauce, over your choice of pasta
Lobster Ravioli
Ravioli stuffed with lobster and poached with shrimp in a delicate tomato cream
Poached Salmon
Salmon poached with shrimp in a delicate tomato cream
Salmon Caprese
Pan seared & topped with sliced tomato, basil & fresh mozzarella
Salmon Piccata
White wine lemon butter sauce with capers and artichoke hearts
Horseradish Crusted Salmon
Pan seared and baked, served with a horseradish aioli
Romano Crusted Salmon
Pan seared and baked, topped with romano cheese and bread crumbs
Sole Pepperonata
Delicate filet of sole lightly floured and sauteed with sweet and hot peppers, served with sauteed broccoli
Filette di Sole
Lightly floured and pan seared in a lemon caper butter, garnished with fresh basil and tomatoes
Salmon Special
Steak & Eggplant
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta and topped with marinara and melted mozzarella
Steak Marsala
16 oz. rib-eye pan seared and topped with a caramel flavored wine sauce with mushrooms, garnished with fried onions
Filetto e Gamberi Fernando
8 oz. filet of beef braised with pancetta, shrimp, and portobello mushrooms in a basil-brandy gorgonzola cream sauce over angel hair pasta
Filetto di Vincenzo
Beef tenderloin wrapped with pancetta, pan seared and served with a mushroom demi-glace, over a bed of angel hair in a pesto cream (Gorgonzola stuffed, add $2.95)
Filetto di Cugino
Horseradish-crusted beef tenderloin, pan seared and served with a side of portobello mushroom raviolis
Filetto di Marsala
8 oz. tenderloin seared with Marsala wine and mushrooms. Garnished with crispy fried onions
Beef Special
Dessert
Chef’s Special Dessert
Seasonal availability
Tiramisu
Lady fingers soaked in espresso and marsala, topped with shaved chocolate, cocoa and a light mascarpone cream
Caramel Pie
Oreo-crust filled with caramel and topped with a brandy flavored whipped cream
Vanilla Cheesecake
New York style cheesecake
Cannoli
A crisp pastry shell filled with sweetened ricotta
Gelato
Chef’s special flavor (seasonal availability)
14" Pizza
14" Grilled Chicken Pizza
Red onion, fresh basil, mozzarella and romano
14" Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, tomato sauce & fresh basil
14" Neopolitan Pizza
Thin crust, topped with our homemade pizza sauce and mozzarella
14" Spicy Italian Pizza
Spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella and tomato sauce
14" Spinach and Four Cheese Pizza
Spinach florentine with provolone, mozzarella, ricotta and romano
14" Tomato Balsamic Pizza
18" Pizza
18" Neopolitan
Thin crust, topped with our homemade pizza sauce and mozzarella
18" Spinach and Four Cheese
Spinach florentine with provolone, mozzarella, ricotta and romano
18" Grilled Chicken Pizza
Red onion, fresh basil, mozzarella and romano
18" Margherita Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, tomato sauce & fresh basil
18" Spicy Italian Pizza
Spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, hot cherry peppers, mozzarella and tomato sauce
18" Tomato Balsamic
Side Order
Kids Menu
Spirits
Whiskey
Scotch
Liqueur
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Cafe Italiano
Cafe Siciliano
Cape Cod
Cosmo
Drink Special
Espresso Martini
Gibson
Gin Gimlet
Goombay Smash
Ice Pick
Irish Coffee
Limoncello Martini
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mango Tini
Mango Pineapple Tini
Manhattan
Margarita
Mimosa
Martini Gin
Martini Vodka
Nutty Irish Tini
Old Fashioned
Pineapple Tini
Pom Tini
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Tiramisu Tini
Red Sangria
White Sangria
Screwdriver
Shirley Temple
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vodka Collins
Vodka Gimlet
Virgin Bloody Mary
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Beer + Wine
Beer
Red Bottles
1/2 BTL House Red
BTL House Red
BTL A&D Pinot Noir
BTL Alamos Malbec
BTL Belle Glos Pinot Noir
BTL Chianti
BTL Chianti Terrarossa
BTL Coppola Merlot
BTL Joel Gott Cab
BTL Liberty Cab
BTL Louis Martini Cab
BTL Marques Di Caceres
BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir
BTL Sangiovese
BTL Scarpetta Barbera
BTL Valpolicella
BTL W.H. Merlot
White Bottles
1/2 BTL House White
BTL House White
BTL Albarino
BTL Ecco Domani PG
BTL Kendall Chardonnay
BTL Riesling
BTL Rodney Chardonnay
BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
BTL Starboro Sauv Blanc
BTL Wente Sauv Blanc
BTL Whitehaven Sauv Blanc
BTL Zenato Pinot Grigio
BTL Asti Champagne
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
It takes more than exquisite cooking to make a memorable meal. We at The Brooklyn Bridge believe an intimate atmosphere, along with personal and attentive service are what separates a delicious dinner from an unforgettable experience. Come join our family for dinner.
1779 Kirby Pkwy, Suite 5, Memphis, TN 38138