Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Oxford
  • /
  • UOXCY - Courtyard by Marriott - Oxford - Bistro
Main picView gallery

UOXCY - Courtyard by Marriott - Oxford - Bistro

Open today 6:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

305 East Jackson Avenue

Oxford, MS 38655

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am
Monday6:30 am - 9:30 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:30 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:30 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:30 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 9:30 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

305 East Jackson Avenue, Oxford MS 38655

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Oxford Burger Company
orange starNo Reviews
920 Jackson Ave East Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext
Greenline Salads - 1002 Van Buren Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1002 Van Buren Avenue Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext
South Depot Taco Shop
orange starNo Reviews
1004 Van Buren Ave Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext
Good Day Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1006 Van Buren AveOxford, MS 38655US Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Oxford, MS
orange starNo Reviews
1400 Merchants Drive Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext
Boure' - 110 Courthouse Square
orange starNo Reviews
110 Courthouse Square Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oxford

Saint Leo Restaurant
orange star5.0 • 1,072
922 Jackson Ave E Oxford, MS 38655
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Oxford

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (11 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)

Arlington

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

UOXCY - Courtyard by Marriott - Oxford - Bistro

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston