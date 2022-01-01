Oxford Burger Company

Located in Oxford, MS just off the Square we serve the area's best burgers.

Oxford Burger Co is a fast casual American restaurant focusing on creative burgers, gourmet fries, and cold beer. Simply put, we make great burgers. All of our burgers are 100% Black Angus USDA Choice Beef!!!. We combine over-the-top burgers and outstanding service. Our goal is to have every guest at OBC walk out the door and tell their friends about the amazing burger they had!



920 Jackson Ave