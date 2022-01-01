Go
Oxford Burger Company

Located in Oxford, MS just off the Square we serve the area's best burgers.
Oxford Burger Co is a fast casual American restaurant focusing on creative burgers, gourmet fries, and cold beer. Simply put, we make great burgers. All of our burgers are 100% Black Angus USDA Choice Beef!!!. We combine over-the-top burgers and outstanding service. Our goal is to have every guest at OBC walk out the door and tell their friends about the amazing burger they had!

920 Jackson Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Burger w CHEDDAR$6.00
OBC AMERICAN$9.50
Cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tom, pickle, grilled onion and burger sauce.
OBC Bacon Cheeseburger$10.50
Bacon cheeseburger topped with lettuce, tom, pickle, grilled onion and burger sauce.
Big Cheddar$10.50
Burger with bacon and piled high with shredded cheddar and topped with lettuce, tom, pickle, grilled onion and burger sauce.
SWAG Burger$11.00
Burger topped with fried cheese sticks, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and pickle
Colonel's Comeback Burger$10.50
Burger with bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, house made "Come Back" sauce, lettuce, tom, pickle and grilled onions.
Eggers Be Cheeser’s$10.50
Burger with fried egg and American cheese.
Little Easy$10.50
Burger with sautéed mushrooms and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tom, grilled onions and burger sauce.
Drink$2.50
Drink of your choice, when you pick up order we hand you a cup(s) and you make your own. We have Coca Cola products and sweet and unsweet tea.
OBC Burger$9.00
Burger topped with lettuce, tom, pickle, grilled onion and burger sauce.
Location

920 Jackson Ave

East Oxford MS

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
