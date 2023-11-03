Woody’s Tupelo 619 North Gloster Street
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Family owned and operated since 1993. Hand cut steaks, wild caught seafood, and exotic wild game dishes all prepared from scratch with a Southern flair. Relax in our casually elegant dining room in an historic building here in the town of Elvis' birthplace. Enjoy some familiar favorites, find some new ones, take home some of our house blackberry butter or a little bread pudding to go, and maybe sing a little Karaoke in the lounge! We have one rule - come once as a honored guest, come twice as an old friend!
Location
619 North Gloster Street, Tupelo, MS 38804
