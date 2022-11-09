Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lavish Coffee Bar - College

review star

No reviews yet

805 14th Street East

Jasper, AL 35501

Coffee

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50+

House coffee with steamed milk

Cold Brew

$3.00+

House

$2.00+

Your choice of light, medium, or dark roast

Espresso

Americano

$3.00+

Hot water and espresso

Cafe Latte

Steamed milk and espresso

Cafe Mocha

Gourmet milk chocolate, swirls of chocolate, steamed milk, and espresso

Cappuccino

$3.00+

Traditional Italian cappuccino

Caramel Macchiato

Vanilla, swirls of caramel, steamed milk, and espresso

Espresso Shot

$1.00

Flavor Latte

Your choice of flavor, steamed milk, and espresso

Lavish Mocha

Gourmet white chocolate, swirls of caramel, steamed milk, and espresso

Candy Corn Latte with Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cream

White Mocha

Gourmet white chocolate, steamed milk, and espresso

Tea

Chai Tea

Spiced Tea

Matcha Tea

Green Tea

Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Milkshake

$4.50+

Shannon Special

$4.75+

Blended white chocolate and swirls of caramel

Smoothie

$5.00+

Steamer

$3.50+

Fountain Pibb

$2.00

Fountain Mello Yello

$2.00

Fountain Lemonaid

$2.00

Fountain Sprite

$2.00

Fountain Diet

$2.00

Fountain Coke

$2.00

Food

Acai Bowls

$8.00

Blended Acai mix, granola and fruit

Biscuit

$1.50

Cheesecake

$4.00

Croissant

$1.50

Wraps

$8.00

Brownie & Cream

$5.00

Wrap Combo Event $9

$8.25

Bagel

$3.00

Grab N Go

20oz Soft Drink

$2.00

3 for 4 Cookie

$3.75

Cake Loaf

$3.50

Cake Pop

$2.00

Vanilla Birthday Cake

Cheesecake

$4.00

Chips

$2.00

Kettle Chip

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Cookie

$1.80

Juice

$3.00

Monster

$3.00

Muffins

$3.50

Water

$2.00

Yogurt Parfait

$6.95

Greek Nonfat Yogurt

Core Power

$3.50

Fruit Tray

$30.00Out of stock

5 Gal Bulk

$60.00Out of stock

Oatmeal

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cake

$4.50

Loaded Teas

All American

$7.00

Blue's Clues

$7.00

Crowd Sufer

$7.00

Daylily

$7.00

Flourish

$7.00

Hawaiian Blast

$7.00

Jolly Rancher

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Magic Cat

$7.00

Mainstreet sunset

$7.00

Rockstar

$7.00

Shantini

$7.00

Sour Mermaid

$7.00

The Oneill

$7.00

The Vernet

$7.00

Yes Queen

$7.00

5 For 25 Loaded Tea

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Coffee Community Connections Come in and enjoy!

Location

805 14th Street East, Jasper, AL 35501

Directions

Gallery
Lavish Coffee Bar College image
Lavish Coffee Bar College image
Lavish Coffee Bar College image

Map
