FOOD

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$5.95

Buffalo Chips

$5.95

Homemade Chips

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.95

Jalepeno Poppers

$5.95

Sweet Potato Fry

$5.95

Cheese Curds

$5.95

Sampler App

$16.00

Entrees

BBQ Plate

$14.50

Smoked Ham Plate

$14.50

Chicken Finger Plate

$12.50

Hamburger Steak

$12.75+

Pork Chop Plate

$13.00+Out of stock

BBQ Potato

$12.00

Chicken Potato

$12.00

Loaded Bacon Potato

$11.00

Plain Potato

$4.50

BBQ Fries

$12.00

Chicken BBQ Fries

$12.00

BBQ Nachos

$12.00

Chicken BBQ Nachos

$12.00

Salads

BBQ Salad

$12.00

Smoked Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chicken Finger Salad

$12.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

Tossed Salad

$4.75

Bacon Salad

$12.00

BBQ SAND

BBQ

$7.00

Tray Of Meat

$7.00

BBQ Grilled Cheese

$7.50

BBQ Slider

$4.00

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$8.00+

Hamburger

$8.00

Best of Both Burger

$13.50

Chicken Finger Sandwich

$6.75

Ham &Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Ham Sandwich

$7.00

BLT

$6.75

Grilled Cheese

$2.75

Steak Sand

$9.00

Philly Steak

$7.75+

Pork Chop Sand

$9.00

Wings & Fingers

Chicken Finger Basket

$7.50

Chicken Finger Plate

$12.50

Wing Basket

$9.00

5 Piece Wings

$8.75

10 Piece Wings

$16.50

15 Piece Wings

$25.00

Wing Tray

$35.00

Finger Tray

$35.00

Ex Wing

$1.75

Ex Finger

$1.50

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

French Fries With Ranch

$4.75

Baked Beans

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.25

Small Chip

$1.50

Large Chip

$4.95

Combos

BBQ Combo

$12.00

Small CB Combo

$12.50

Large CB Combo

$14.50

Steak Sand Combo

$14.00

Pork Chop

$14.00

Philly Steak

$13.00+

Desserts

Lemon Pie

$3.95

Banana Pudding

$3.95

Caramel Pie

$3.95

Whole pie

$18.00

Pb Pie

$3.95

To Go

Bulk Meat

$14.95+

Pack Buns

$3.00

Feed 5

$40.00

Half Pint

$2.00

Pints

$6.50

Quart

$11.75

Gallon Tea

$5.50

Extras

Ex cups Dress

Add Ons

Ex Grilled Bread

$0.65

Ex Finger

$1.50

Ex Wing

$1.75

Bbq Sand Slider

$4.00

DRINKS

Small Drink

$2.50

Large Drink

$2.75

Coffee

$0.75