Saw's BBQ - Homewood imageView gallery
Barbeque

Saw's BBQ - Homewood 1008 Oxmoor Road

review star

No reviews yet

1008 Oxmoor Road

Homewood, AL 35209

Plates

Original Pulled Pork Plate

$13.99

Smoked Chicken Plate

$13.99

Rib Plate

$16.99

Smoked Sausage Plate

$12.99

Combo Plate

$15.99

Brisket Plate

$18.95

Veggie Plate

$10.50

Pulled Chicken Plate

$14.99

Sandwiches

Original Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.49

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Combo

$12.49

Big Combo

$15.99

Rib Sandwich

$9.99

Sausage Sandwich

$7.49

Brisket Sandwich

$9.99

Hot Dog

$3.00

Speciaties

Tuc Jr. Sampler

$16.95

Saw's Sampler

$19.95

Family Meal #1

$25.95

Family Meal # 2

$37.95

Family Meal # 3

$49.95

Carolina Dog

$5.50

Bowl Of Chili

$7.00

Stuffed Taters

Baker

$6.00

Meat

Ribs

Pulled Pork

Pulled Chicken

Smoked Sausage (1lb)

$12.95

1/2 Chicken

$7.99

Beef Brisket

$18.95

6oz Smoked Sausage

$5.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.99

Black Eyed Peas

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Chili

$3.99

Chips

$2.29

Coleslaw

$2.99

Cornbread

$1.00

Deviled Eggs

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Turnip Greens

$2.99

Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Extra

Bag of Buns (12)

$4.00

Tea Gallon

$6.00

Sleeve of Cups (25)

$5.00

Flatware (ea)

$1.00

Formal Flatware (ea)

$2.00

Bun

$0.50

Bag Ice

$5.00

Sauce

Red Sauce

White Sauce

Sour Cream

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Cheese

$0.50

Pickles

$0.50

Bacon

$1.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$3.99

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.75

Lemonade

$5.00

Soda

$2.49

Sweet Tea Gallon

$5.00

Tea

$2.49

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$5.00

Water

$0.50

Retail

Saw's Red Sauce

$6.95

Saw's Rub

$6.95

Shirt

$22.00

Hat

$25.00

Sticker

$1.00

Koozie

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1008 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, AL 35209

Directions

Gallery
Saw's BBQ - Homewood image

Map
