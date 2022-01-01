Birmingham BBQ restaurants you'll love

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Birmingham

SLIDE image

 

SLIDE

1819 Crestwood Blvd, Irondale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SINGLE (1) SLIDER MEAL
CHOICE OF SINGLE, DOUBLE, TRIPLE SPECIALITY SLIDER, FALL OR WINTER SALAD
TRIPLE (3) MIX & MATCH MEAL
CHOICE OF SINGLE, DOUBLE, TRIPLE SPECIALITY SLIDER, FALL OR WINTER SALAD
SMOKEHOUSE$5.00
special blend of seasoned ground beef topped with melted white American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, and house white barbecue sauce on a crafted bun
More about SLIDE
Saw's Juke Joint image

 

Saw's Juke Joint

1115 Dunston Avenue, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Pickles$5.00
Baker$6.00
5 Wings$14.00
More about Saw's Juke Joint
Saw's BBQ Avondale image

 

Saw's BBQ Avondale

215 41st St S, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bakers
Chicken Thigh Plate$13.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich
More about Saw's BBQ Avondale
Saw's BBQ - Homewood image

 

Saw's BBQ - Homewood

1008 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turnip Greens$2.99
Mac & Cheese$3.99
Original Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.49
More about Saw's BBQ - Homewood
Rib-It-Up image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rib-It-Up

830 1st Ave N, Birmingham

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tips Dinner$11.59
Rib Dinner$13.99
Cornbread$0.55
More about Rib-It-Up
DEMETRIS BBQ image

 

DEMETRIS BBQ

1901 28TH AVE SO, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GRILL CHICK SAL$11.95
Fresh and healthy romaine and spring mix topped with grilled chicken and garnished with tomatoes, cukes and red onions. Your choice of house made dressing on the side.
BISCUIT$2.55
Our breakfast biscuits are served on a made from scratch in house biscuit. Add an egg, meat choice or other toppings to customize your favorite biscuit sandwich.
Home of the "love biscuit" - a buttered and grilled biscuit!
FRENCH TOAST$9.20
Another Demetri's Original! With a recipe that has been passed down through generations it is sure to please. Our French toast comes with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
More about DEMETRIS BBQ
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

3719 3rd Ave S, Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (2462 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PORK SANDWICH$8.99
Pit cooked whole hog, seasoned to perfection and served on a toasted bun.
KID TENDERS$4.79
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.
CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.99
Pit smoked chicken, doused in our white sauce on a toasted bun.
More about Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Birmingham

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Pudding

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston