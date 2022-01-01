Birmingham BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Birmingham
SLIDE
1819 Crestwood Blvd, Irondale
|Popular items
|SINGLE (1) SLIDER MEAL
CHOICE OF SINGLE, DOUBLE, TRIPLE SPECIALITY SLIDER, FALL OR WINTER SALAD
|TRIPLE (3) MIX & MATCH MEAL
CHOICE OF SINGLE, DOUBLE, TRIPLE SPECIALITY SLIDER, FALL OR WINTER SALAD
|SMOKEHOUSE
|$5.00
special blend of seasoned ground beef topped with melted white American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, and house white barbecue sauce on a crafted bun
Saw's Juke Joint
1115 Dunston Avenue, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$5.00
|Baker
|$6.00
|5 Wings
|$14.00
Saw's BBQ Avondale
215 41st St S, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Bakers
|Chicken Thigh Plate
|$13.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
Saw's BBQ - Homewood
1008 Oxmoor Road, Homewood
|Popular items
|Turnip Greens
|$2.99
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
|Original Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$7.49
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rib-It-Up
830 1st Ave N, Birmingham
|Popular items
|Tips Dinner
|$11.59
|Rib Dinner
|$13.99
|Cornbread
|$0.55
DEMETRIS BBQ
1901 28TH AVE SO, Birmingham
|Popular items
|GRILL CHICK SAL
|$11.95
Fresh and healthy romaine and spring mix topped with grilled chicken and garnished with tomatoes, cukes and red onions. Your choice of house made dressing on the side.
|BISCUIT
|$2.55
Our breakfast biscuits are served on a made from scratch in house biscuit. Add an egg, meat choice or other toppings to customize your favorite biscuit sandwich.
Home of the "love biscuit" - a buttered and grilled biscuit!
|FRENCH TOAST
|$9.20
Another Demetri's Original! With a recipe that has been passed down through generations it is sure to please. Our French toast comes with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
3719 3rd Ave S, Birmingham
|Popular items
|PORK SANDWICH
|$8.99
Pit cooked whole hog, seasoned to perfection and served on a toasted bun.
|KID TENDERS
|$4.79
Includes choice of 1 classic side & drink. 12 and under please.
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.99
Pit smoked chicken, doused in our white sauce on a toasted bun.