Cake in Birmingham

Blueberry Cake Donut image

DONUTS

The Heavenly Donut Company

4911 Cahaba River Rd #105, Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (245 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Cake Donut$1.15
Our glazed blueberry cake donut made fresh each day!
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)
More about The Heavenly Donut Company
Valentines Heart Cookie Cake (cahaba heights) image

 

Cookie Fix - Catering

1941 Hoover, Ct

No reviews yet
Takeout
Valentines Heart Cookie Cake (cahaba heights)$30.00
❤️ Our classic chocolate chip cookie baked in a heart shaped cake pan & topped with chocolate ganache, white chocolate drizzle, buttercream icing, & valentines sprinkles. ❤️
(NO WRITING OR CUSTOMIZATIONS)
Valentines Heart Cookie Cake (homewood)$30.00
❤️ Our classic chocolate chip cookie baked in a heart shaped cake pan & topped with chocolate ganache, white chocolate drizzle, buttercream icing, & valentines sprinkles. ❤️
(NO WRITING OR CUSTOMIZATIONS)
More about Cookie Fix - Catering
The Little London image

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • CHICKEN

The Little London

162 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham

Avg 4.9 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ratatouille w/Grit Cakes$15.00
From scratch ratatouille with aubergine(eggplant), yellow squash, and zucchini in a tomato sauce with our cheese fried grit cakes
Chef T’s Mac Cakes (3)$8.50
Our Exec Chef’s famous Mac’n’Cheese Balls. There are no words to describe Chef T’s Mac’n’Cheese.
More about The Little London
Crab Cakes image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

616 29th St S, Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (141 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$15.00
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Pizza Grace image

 

Pizza Grace

2212 Morris Avenue, Birmingham

No reviews yet
Takeout
German Chocolate Cake$11.00
devil's food, fudge frosting, pecan and coconut icing, chantily
More about Pizza Grace

