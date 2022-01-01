Cake in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve cake
More about The Heavenly Donut Company
DONUTS
The Heavenly Donut Company
4911 Cahaba River Rd #105, Birmingham
|Blueberry Cake Donut
|$1.15
Our glazed blueberry cake donut made fresh each day!
Use promo code 10off to get 10% off orders of 6 or more donuts! Does not apply to holiday orders)
More about Cookie Fix - Catering
Cookie Fix - Catering
1941 Hoover, Ct
|Valentines Heart Cookie Cake (cahaba heights)
|$30.00
❤️ Our classic chocolate chip cookie baked in a heart shaped cake pan & topped with chocolate ganache, white chocolate drizzle, buttercream icing, & valentines sprinkles. ❤️
(NO WRITING OR CUSTOMIZATIONS)
|Valentines Heart Cookie Cake (homewood)
|$30.00
❤️ Our classic chocolate chip cookie baked in a heart shaped cake pan & topped with chocolate ganache, white chocolate drizzle, buttercream icing, & valentines sprinkles. ❤️
(NO WRITING OR CUSTOMIZATIONS)
More about The Little London
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • CHICKEN
The Little London
162 Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham
|Ratatouille w/Grit Cakes
|$15.00
From scratch ratatouille with aubergine(eggplant), yellow squash, and zucchini in a tomato sauce with our cheese fried grit cakes
|Chef T’s Mac Cakes (3)
|$8.50
Our Exec Chef’s famous Mac’n’Cheese Balls. There are no words to describe Chef T’s Mac’n’Cheese.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
616 29th St S, Birmingham
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.