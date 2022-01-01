Wetumpka restaurants you'll love

Wetumpka restaurants
Toast
  Wetumpka

Wetumpka's top cuisines

Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Wetumpka restaurants

Wharf Casual Seafood Wetumpka image

 

Wharf Casual Seafood Wetumpka

4700 Us Highway 231, Wetumpka

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wharf Platter$16.99
We are temporarily serving Salmon cakes in place of Crab Cakes due to a nation wide crab meat shortage.
Fish Basket$9.99
Baja Shrimp Regular Tacos$12.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood Wetumpka
Copper House Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Copper House Deli

100 E. Bridge St, Wetumpka

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Leftover Turkey$6.75
Tender brown turkey with american cheese.
Big River Dipper$9.49
This is the big brother to our big beefy cheese. On a toasted hoagie roll this beauty has marinated top round roast beef covered in melted American, Provolone, and Swiss cheese then topped with some healthy bacon. We already dipped it so you wouldn't have to.
Cheesy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$8.49
This classic includes free range chicken strips, bacon crumbles, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and our house ranch in a tortilla wrap.
More about Copper House Deli
Bush's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bush's Diner

7495 US Highway 231 N., Wetumpka

Avg 4.8 (42 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bush's Diner
