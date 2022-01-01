Wetumpka restaurants you'll love
Wharf Casual Seafood Wetumpka
4700 Us Highway 231, Wetumpka
|Popular items
|Wharf Platter
|$16.99
We are temporarily serving Salmon cakes in place of Crab Cakes due to a nation wide crab meat shortage.
|Fish Basket
|$9.99
|Baja Shrimp Regular Tacos
|$12.99
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Copper House Deli
100 E. Bridge St, Wetumpka
|Popular items
|Leftover Turkey
|$6.75
Tender brown turkey with american cheese.
|Big River Dipper
|$9.49
This is the big brother to our big beefy cheese. On a toasted hoagie roll this beauty has marinated top round roast beef covered in melted American, Provolone, and Swiss cheese then topped with some healthy bacon. We already dipped it so you wouldn't have to.
|Cheesy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$8.49
This classic includes free range chicken strips, bacon crumbles, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and our house ranch in a tortilla wrap.