Fortson restaurants you'll love

Fortson restaurants
Toast
  • Fortson

Fortson's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Southern
Must-try Fortson restaurants

219 On The Lake image

TACOS

219 On The Lake

45 Bonnie drive, Fortson

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kids Chicken Nugget Basket w/Fries$7.50
Trashcan Chicken Nachos$16.25
River Burger$13.75
More about 219 On The Lake
219 Food and Spirits image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

219 Food and Spirits

5167 GA-219, Fortson

Avg 5 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Side House Salad$3.95
Honey Peppercorn Pork Chop$25.99
Entree House Salad$7.75
More about 219 Food and Spirits
Shorty's Bar-B-Q image

 

Shorty's Bar-B-Q

5161 Georgia 219, Fortson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Country Fried Steak Sandwich$9.50
Cheeseburger$8.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders
More about Shorty's Bar-B-Q

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fortson

Chicken Tenders

