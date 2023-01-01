Go
A map showing the location of 219 On The Road - FOOD TRUCKView gallery

219 On The Road - FOOD TRUCK

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

5167 Ga Hwy 219

Fortson, GA 31808

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

5167 Ga Hwy 219, Fortson GA 31808

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

219 Food and Spirits
orange starNo Reviews
5167 GA-219 Fortson, GA 31808
View restaurantnext
219 On The Lake
orange star4.5 • 3
45 Bonnie Drive Fortson, GA 31808
View restaurantnext
Mark's Pies and Thighs
orange starNo Reviews
813 US-27 Cataula, GA 31804
View restaurantnext
Tuesdays Street Tacos and Burritos - 3001 A Williams Rd
orange starNo Reviews
3001 A Williams Rd Columbus, GA 31909
View restaurantnext
COUNTRY CHICK AND FISH - 2112 US-27
orange starNo Reviews
2112 US-27 Cataula, GA 31804
View restaurantnext
Formerly Galleria Grub
orange starNo Reviews
7830 Veterans Pkwy Columbus, GA 31909
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fortson

219 On The Lake
orange star4.5 • 3
45 Bonnie Drive Fortson, GA 31808
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Fortson

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Opelika

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Newnan

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Senoia

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Peachtree City

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Griffin

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Fayetteville

No reviews yet

Fairburn

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

219 On The Road - FOOD TRUCK

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston