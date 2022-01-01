Peachtree City restaurants you'll love
Peachtree City's top cuisines
Must-try Peachtree City restaurants
More about Island Fin Poke Co.
Island Fin Poke Co.
100 North Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City
|Popular items
|Traditional Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Shoyu sauce, sea salt, maui onions, and seaweed.
|Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)
|$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
|Vegetable Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
More about Revolution New Italian
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Revolution New Italian
361 GA-74, Peachtree City
|Popular items
|Fried Artichokes
|$10.00
Fried artichoke hearts. Served with a spicy aioli.
|Chicken Piccata w/ fettuccine
|$15.00
Chicken fried in butter, lemon, capers and white wine. Served over fresh fettuccine.
|Matt's Philly Cheese Steak
|$10.00
It doesn't always have to look beautiful. I can tell you this, it's the real deal. Amoroso roll from Philly. Shaved ribeye steak. Sautéed onions. Cheese wiz. This is the way we do it back in Philly. "Wiz Wit"
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
316 crosstown dr, Peachtree City
|Popular items
|Greek Fries
|$5.95
Seasoned fries, crumbled feta, topped with tahini and garnish
|Gyro Platter
|$13.95
Lettuce, Tomato & Tzatziki Sauce
|Seafood
|$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic & Tahini
More about Palmer's
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Palmer's
991 N Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree City
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
|Wings
|$13.50
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$11.50
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
100 Peachtree Pkwy N, Peachtree City
|Popular items
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
More about Crosstown Grille
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Crosstown Grille
620 Crosstown Drive, Peachtree City
|Popular items
|Reuben Spring Rolls
|$11.00
Home-cooked shredded corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut all hand-rolled and deep fried. Served with homemade 1000 Island dressing for dipping.
|Fish and Chips
|$17.00
Two pieces of hand-cut Atlantic Cod filet hand-dipped in our Smithwick's beer batter. Served with homemade tartar sauce and coleslaw, Pick 1 Side
|Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Mixed greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado, carrot & cabbage mix, shredded Monterrey jack cheese, and bacon.
More about Walnut Tavern
Walnut Tavern
361 Georgia 74 Suite 102, Peachtree City