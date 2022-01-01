Peachtree City restaurants you'll love

Peachtree City restaurants
Toast
  Peachtree City

Peachtree City's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Middle Eastern
Island Fin Poke Co. image

 

Island Fin Poke Co.

100 North Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
Shoyu sauce, sea salt, maui onions, and seaweed.
Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
Vegetable Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
More about Island Fin Poke Co.
Revolution New Italian image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Revolution New Italian

361 GA-74, Peachtree City

Avg 4.1 (379 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Artichokes$10.00
Fried artichoke hearts. Served with a spicy aioli.
Chicken Piccata w/ fettuccine$15.00
Chicken fried in butter, lemon, capers and white wine. Served over fresh fettuccine.
Matt's Philly Cheese Steak$10.00
It doesn't always have to look beautiful. I can tell you this, it's the real deal. Amoroso roll from Philly. Shaved ribeye steak. Sautéed onions. Cheese wiz. This is the way we do it back in Philly. "Wiz Wit"
More about Revolution New Italian
PITA Mediterranean Street Food image

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

316 crosstown dr, Peachtree City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Fries$5.95
Seasoned fries, crumbled feta, topped with tahini and garnish
Gyro Platter$13.95
Lettuce, Tomato & Tzatziki Sauce
Seafood$11.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic & Tahini
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Palmer's image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Palmer's

991 N Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree City

Avg 5 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Salad$13.00
Wings$13.50
Fried Green Tomatoes$11.50
More about Palmer's
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

100 Peachtree Pkwy N, Peachtree City

Avg 4.4 (1154 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Crosstown Grille image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Crosstown Grille

620 Crosstown Drive, Peachtree City

Avg 4.2 (881 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Reuben Spring Rolls$11.00
Home-cooked shredded corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut all hand-rolled and deep fried. Served with homemade 1000 Island dressing for dipping.
Fish and Chips$17.00
Two pieces of hand-cut Atlantic Cod filet hand-dipped in our Smithwick's beer batter. Served with homemade tartar sauce and coleslaw, Pick 1 Side
Cobb Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado, carrot & cabbage mix, shredded Monterrey jack cheese, and bacon.
More about Crosstown Grille
Restaurant banner

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Beirut

1025 north Peachtree Pkwy, Peachtree City

Avg 4.6 (600 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Beirut
Restaurant banner

 

Walnut Tavern

361 Georgia 74 Suite 102, Peachtree City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Walnut Tavern

