American
Salad

Crosstown Grille

881 Reviews

$$

620 Crosstown Drive

Peachtree City, GA 30269

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish and Chips
Crosstown Burger
Meatloaf

Beverages

Water

Tonic Water

$3.00

Soda Water

Tea

$2.75

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Coffee

$2.75

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.75

Starters

Cheesy Spinach Dip

$10.00

Spinach mixed with a blend of cheeses and baked. Served with kettle chips for dipping.

French Onion Soup

$6.00

A Maguire family recipe served in a crock and topped with croutons and melted Swiss cheese

Hot Soft Pretzels

$13.00

Lightly dusted with salt, baked and served with Maguire’s famous house mustard. Add our homemade cheese sauce for dipping $2

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$15.00

8 Jumbo chicken wings baked in our house blend of seasonings. Finished in the fryer and tossed in your choice of sauce.

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$12.00

1/2 Pound of seasoned and cooked shrimp. Comes with your choice of cocktail sauce or melted butter.

Reuben Spring Rolls

Reuben Spring Rolls

$12.00

Home-cooked shredded corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut all hand-rolled and deep fried. Served with homemade 1000 Island dressing for dipping.

Entrees

Bacon Bourbon Chicken

$17.00

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with our homemade bacon & bourbon cream sauce. Pick 2 sides

Chop Steak

$18.00

House ground NY Strip, Ribeye & Medallions lightly seasoned and grilled. Your choice of brown gravy, Guinness mushroom sauce, or without sauce. Pick 2 sides

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Two pieces of hand-cut Atlantic Cod filet hand-dipped in our Smithwick's beer batter. Served with homemade tartar sauce and coleslaw, Pick 1 Side

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

Hand-cut fresh salmon grilled your way with a choice of bourbon glaze, teriyaki, Cajun, lemon pepper, no seasoning, or blackened. Pick 2 sides

Meatloaf

$15.00

A Maguire family recipe topped with brown gravy and onion straws. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.

NY Strip

$29.00

12 oz Center-cut New York Strip Loin flame-grilled and topped with our seasoned steak butter. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.

Steak Medallions

$19.00

Our steaks are hand-cut in-house, flame-grilled, and topped with seasoned butter. Pick 2 sides.

Burgers

Avocado Bacon Burger

$16.00

8oz burger topped with fresh avocado, smoked bacon and creamy garlic sauce. Served with mixed greens, tomato and pickles. Pick 1 side

Crosstown Burger

$14.00

8oz burger served with mixed greens, tomato, & pickles. Pick 1 side. (Add cheese $1, Add bacon $2, Add Bacon $2, Add Mushrooms $1, Add Sauteed Onions $1)

Donut Burger

$15.00

8oz burger topped with Apple Wood Smoked Bacon & American cheese. Served on a grilled glazed donut!

Salmon Burger

$16.00

Homemade salmon burger topped with creamy garlic sauce and sliced avocado.

Southern BBQ Burger

Southern BBQ Burger

$17.00

8oz burger topped with homemade BBQ sauce, thick smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, and fried onion straws. Comes with mixed greens, tomato and pickles. Pick 1 side

Sandwiches & More

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

4 breaded chicken tenders deep fried. Pick 1 side. Toss in any wing sauce for $1

Club Wrap

$13.00

Lightly grilled large tortilla shell wrapped around sliced ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and our homemade herb mayonnaise. Pick 1 side

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Grilled seasoned cod filet, fresh pico de gallo, cajun tartar sauce and shredded red cabbage Pick 1 side

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$14.00

Turkey, ham, and Swiss cheese on Texas toast, beerbattered, deep fried, dusted with sugar and served with a side of maple syrup or strawberry jam. Pick 1 side

Reuben

Reuben

$16.00

Home cooked corned beef grilled with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and homemade 1000 Island dressing. Served on grilled extra thick marble rye. Pick 1 side

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Sliced turkey breast grilled with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and homemade 1000 Island dressing. Served on grilled extra thick marble rye. Pick 1 side

Sloppy Joe Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Sloppy Joe with Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw and topped with onion straws

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado, carrot & cabbage mix, shredded Monterrey jack cheese, and bacon.

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomato wedges, red onion, red cabbage, shredded carrots & croutons.

Margarita Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens topped with Pico de Gallo, sliced avocado, diced jalapeños, crumbled feta cheese, crispy tortilla strips. Comes with our house made margarita vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomato wedge, red onion, red cabbage, shredded carrots & croutons.

Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Mini Burgers

$5.95

Kids Pizza

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Quesadilla

$5.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.95

Kids Ice Cream

$1.00

Kids Ice Cream Sundae

$2.00

Kids Cookie

$1.00

Adult Kids Meal Upcharge

$2.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding & Bourbon Caramel Sauce

$6.00
Crème Brule Cheesecake

Crème Brule Cheesecake

$7.00

Creme Brule flavored cheesecake served with caramel drizzle on top.

Ghirardelli Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Sweet vanilla ice cream.

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Sweet vanilla ice cream with your choice of chocolate syrup, caramel syrup, and whipped cream.

Sides

Broccoli

$3.00

Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Carrots

$3.00

Carrots & Celery

$3.00

Celery

$3.00

Full Side of Onion Rings

$7.00

Full Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Homemade Coleslaw

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Large Fries

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Onion Straws

$3.00

Pretzel Rods & House Mustard

$3.00

Seasoned Rice

$3.00Out of stock

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Side of Mushrooms & Onions

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomato wedge, red onion, red cabbage, shredded carrots & croutons.

Squash & Zucchini

$3.00

Extras

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Breads & Buns

Cheese Options

$1.00

Dressings

$0.50

Extra Piece of Fish

$4.00

Extra Taco

$3.00

House Mustard

$0.50

House Mustard 8 oz

$8.00

Proteins

Sauces & Gravies

Sauteed Vegetables

$2.00

Wing Sauces

$0.50

check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual Family Dining Experience: When visiting Crosstown Grille, you’ll see Frank, Wendy, and their 3 children working alongside each other, in what is truly a family business. It is our mission to honor our heritage by always providing the great food, great fun, and great service upon which our grandmother prided herself.

Website

Location

620 Crosstown Drive, Peachtree City, GA 30269

Directions

Gallery
Crosstown Grille image
Crosstown Grille image
Crosstown Grille image

