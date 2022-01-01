Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Fin & Feathers Riverdale

5 Reviews

6340 GA-85

Riverdale, GA 30274

Juices

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Sodas

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Sprite

$2.50
Sunday10:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
More than just a restaurant, Fin & Feathers is an experience – a place to kick-back and meet up with friends. Located in Riverdale, Atlanta, we are a foodie’s delight and a socialite’s playground. Operated under the philosophy of owner Damon A. Johnson Sr., Fin & Feathers is a much loved staple of Atlanta’s culinary and nightlife scene. Our menu boasts “Nu American Soul” fare, and inventive cocktails served in a vibrant and sophisticated atmosphere.

