Fin & Feathers Riverdale

Restaurant info

More than just a restaurant, Fin & Feathers is an experience – a place to kick-back and meet up with friends. Located in Riverdale, Atlanta, we are a foodie’s delight and a socialite’s playground. Operated under the philosophy of owner Damon A. Johnson Sr., Fin & Feathers is a much loved staple of Atlanta’s culinary and nightlife scene. Our menu boasts “Nu American Soul” fare, and inventive cocktails served in a vibrant and sophisticated atmosphere.