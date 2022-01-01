Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges
American

Jamerican Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

4847 Old National Highway

College Park, GA 30337

4847 Old National Highway

College Park, GA 30337

Order Again

Popular Items

Patty
Rasta Pasta
Brown Stewed Chicken

Appetizer

Patty

$3.50

Beef filled jamaican patty

Patty Slider

$8.00

Patty w/cheddar and coco bread

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

5 Cheese sticks w/ marinara

Wings Only

$10.00Out of stock

1 pound of wings flavor of choice

Wings and Fries

$12.00Out of stock

1 pound of wings w/ fries

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

5 tenders w/ fries and honey mustard

Coco Bread

$2.50

1 warm and buttered

Taco's

$9.00

3 taco's w/ cheese, pico, sour cream

Zucchini Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls

$6.00Out of stock

Philly Cheese Egg Rolls

$7.00

Chicken Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Desserts

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Entree

Lamb Chops

$27.00

4 chops cook to desired temperature

Salmon

$17.00

Perfectly seasoned and seared

Fried Chicken

$12.50

3 pieces perfected deep fried

Shrimp Dinner

$16.00

7 shrimp cooked as requested

Rasta Pasta

$10.00

Fried Fish Dinner

$13.00

House Salads

$7.99

Oxtail Dinner

$27.00

Curried Goat

$15.50

Curried Chicken

$12.50

Brown Stewed Chicken

$12.50

Jerk Chicken

$12.50

Red Snapper

$21.00

Veggie Plate (3)

$12.00

Pepper Steak

$15.00Out of stock

Curry Turkey Wings

$14.00

Sandwiches

Jamerican Burger

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$12.00

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Sides

Rice and Peas

$3.50

White Rice

$3.50

Cabbage

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Collard Greens

$3.50

Mac and Cheese

$4.50

Mash Potatoes

$3.50

Loaded Mash

$4.50

Broccoli

$3.50

Yams

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Plantains

$3.50

Garlic Spinach

$4.50

Side Gravy

$1.00

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00Out of stock

Side Fried Chicken (3)

$6.00

Side Oxtail

$20.00

Side Goat

$8.00

Side Tilapia

$5.00

Side Whiting

$5.00

Side Catfish

$7.00

Side Curry Chicken

$7.00

Side shrimp

$10.00

Side Bacon (2)

$1.00

Escovitch Sauce

$2.50

Jerk Chix only 3piece

$7.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Turkey Wing Side

$7.99

Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Jerk Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Honey Hot

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Dining Rm Rental

1 hour

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Restaurant info

The Best of Both Worlds!

Location

4847 Old National Highway, College Park, GA 30337

Directions

Gallery
Jamerican Bar & Grill image
Jamerican Bar & Grill image
Jamerican Bar & Grill image

Map
