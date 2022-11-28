Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

BGR Grille

2,743 Reviews

$

1603 White Way

East Point, GA 30344

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Salmon Philly
Veggie Salad
Smoked Wings

Burgers

All-American Single

$9.99

4oz Hand-Crafted Burger cooked on a flat-top with American Cheese.

All-American Double

$10.49

Two 4oz Burger cooked on a flat-top with American Cheese.

Classic Burger

$10.99

8oz Chargrilled Burger (No Cheese)

Americana Burger

$12.49

8oz Chargrilled Burger topped with American Cheese and Bacon

Mushrooms & Swiss Burger

$12.49

8oz Chargrilled Burger topped with Swiss Cheese and Sauteed Mushrooms

Texas Roadhouse Burger

$12.49

8oz Chargrilled Burger topped with Pepperjack cheese, Bacon and Onion Ring w/side of BBQ Sauce

Blackened Bleu Burger

$12.49

8oz Chargrilled Burger with Cajun Seasoning, Bleu Cheese, Provolone Cheese and Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions

Spicy Jamaican Jerk Burger

$12.49

8oz Chargrilled Burger served with Spicy Jerk Rub, Pepperjack Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions

Happy Hawaiian Burger

$12.49

8oz Chargrilled Burger served with Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Pineapple and Teriyaki Sauce

Mediterranean Lamb Burger

$12.99

6oz Chargrilled Lamb Burger served with Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions, Feta Cheese, Black Olives and Tzatziki Sauce

The Southerner Burger

$14.49

8oz Chargrilled Burger served with American Cheese, Bacon, Fried Egg, Fried Green Tomato and Onion Ring

Smoked Chicken

Smoked Wings

$13.99+

Smoked 1/2 Chicken

$13.99Out of stock

Bowls

All bowls are served with grilled spinach, mushrooms, onions, broccoli, cucumbers, bell peppers, tomatoes, red cabbage and minced garlic

Fresh Vegetables

$8.99

Chicken Grill Mix

$10.99

Shrimp Grill Mix

$11.99

Smoked Salmon Grill Mix

$11.99

Steak Grill Mix

$12.99

Ultimate Grill Mix

$23.99

Sandwiches

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$9.99

Chopped Chicken Philly

$11.99

Blackened Chicken Philly

$12.59

California Philly

$12.99

Smoked Salmon Philly

$12.49

The New Yorker

$13.99

Seafood Philly

$15.49

Surf & Turf Philly

$16.99

Street Tacos

Chipotle Blackbean Tacos

$8.99

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$9.99

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

$9.99

Smoked Salmon Tacos

$10.49

Greek Tacos

$9.99

Wings

10 Wings

10 Wings

$11.99

offered as Hot. Medium. Mild flavors

20 Wings

$18.99
30 Wings

30 Wings

$28.99

offered as Hot. Medium. Mild flavors

50 Wings

50 Wings

$60.99Out of stock

offered as Hot. Medium. Mild flavors

10 Wings (Only)

$9.99

20 Wings (Only)

$16.99

30 Wings (Only)

$26.99

50 Wings (Only)

$56.99Out of stock

Fries

$3.99+

Onion Rings

$4.99+

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.99+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49+Out of stock

Side Salad

$4.99

Loaded Fries

$5.99

Salads

Veggie Salad

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.49

Blackened Chicken Salad

$8.99

Smoked Salmon Salad

$9.99

Seafood Salad

$12.99

Sides

Fries

$3.99+

Onion Rings

$4.99+

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.99+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49+Out of stock

Side Salad

$4.99

Add On

Sauteed Onions

$0.99

Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.99

Bacon

$1.79

Fried Egg

$1.79

Turkey Bacon

$1.89

Swiss

$0.75

Pepperjack

$0.75

American

$0.75

Provolone

$0.75

Shredded Provolone/Mozz

$0.75

Feta Cheese

$0.75

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.75

Bleu Cheese Dressing (extra)

$0.50

French Dressing (extra)

$0.50

Ranch Dressing (extra)

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette (Extra)

$0.50

Jerk Sauce (extra)

$0.60

Bourbon Sauce (extra)

$0.99

House Sauce (extra)

$0.60

Creole Sauce (extra)

$0.60

Teriyaki Sauce (extra)

$0.60

Grilled Pinapple

$0.79

Vegetables (exta)

$1.99

Extra Chicken

$3.99

Extra Steak

$5.99

Extra Salmon

$4.99

Extra Shrimp

$4.99

Extra 8oz. Steak Patty

$3.49

Extra 4oz. Steak Patty

$2.59

Extra 8oz Turkey Patty

$3.69

Extra 4oz Turkey Patty

$2.69

Extra Lamb Patty

$4.99

Raspberry Walnut Dressing (extra)

$0.50

French Dressing (extra)

$0.50

No Side Items

Single Blackened Chicken Taco

$4.59

Single Spicy Shrimp Taco

$4.99

10 Wings (Only)

$10.49

20 Wings (Only)

$17.49

30 Wings (Only)

$26.99

50 Wings (Only)

$58.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.79

Can Drink

$1.25

Lemonade

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$1.79
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

BGR Grille features hand-crafted steak, turkey, lamb and blackbean burgers made from scratch and chargrilled to perfection!

Website

Location

1603 White Way, East Point, GA 30344

Directions

Gallery
BGR Grille image
BGR Grille image
BGR Grille image
BGR Grille image

Map
