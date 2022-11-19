Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
No Mas! Cantina - Atlanta
4,618 Reviews
$$
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Atlanta's favorite Mexican restaurant in Castleberry Hill art district, No Mas! Cantina offers authentic flavors, house specialties, creative desserts, and seats 350 guests. We first opened our doors in 1996 selling a wide variety of art and Mexican imports, and in 2006, we opened our restaurant to enhance the experience we provide.
180 Walker St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313
