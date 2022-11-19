Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

No Mas! Cantina - Atlanta

4,618 Reviews

$$

180 Walker St SW

Atlanta, GA 30313

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Burrito Grande
Fajitas Arracheras

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Fresh tortilla chips and our house made, fire-roasted salsa.

Los Tres Amigos

Los Tres Amigos

$14.00

Our 3 most popular appetizers. Salsa, Queso and Guacamole, served with our crispy tortilla chips.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$10.00

Fresh avocados, tomato, red onion, cilantro and lime.

Chico Queso

$6.00

Smaller portion of our own blend of melted white cheeses.

Grande Queso

Grande Queso

$9.00

Our own blend of melted white cheeses.

Calamari Frito

Calamari Frito

$15.00

Calamari rings, sliced jalapenos, red bell peppers, chipotle ranch and avocado cream.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

Two flour tortillas, grilled with Mexican cheeses served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.

Queso Loco

$15.00

Queso with fajita chicken, fajita steak, chorizo and pico de gallo.

Soups and Salads

Cup Sopa de Tortilla

$6.00Out of stock
Bowl Sopa de Tortilla

Bowl Sopa de Tortilla

$9.00Out of stock

Spicy chicken broth with chicken, fresh vegetables, tortilla strips, cilantro and avocado.

Ensalada con Pollo Asado

Ensalada con Pollo Asado

$17.00

Fresh greens, grilled chicken, chipotle ranch, corn pico de gallo, tortilla strips, avocado and lime.

Ensalada de los Gringos

Ensalada de los Gringos

$15.00

Fresh greens, avocado ranch, seasoned chicken or beef, tomatoes, Mexican cheese, guacamole, sour cream, in a crispy flour tortilla shell.

Cantina Salad

Cantina Salad

$10.00

Fresh greens, corn pico, chipotle ranch dressing, seasoned tortilla strips, Cotija cheese.

Ensalada de Bistek

Ensalada de Bistek

$20.00

Fresh greens, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, grilled fajita steak, sauteed onions and green bell peppers, corn pico, cherry tomatoes, and guacamole.

Ensalada de Camarónes

Ensalada de Camarónes

$18.00

Fresh greens, Mexican street corn, tomatoes, onions, cilantro-ime vinaigrette, fajita shrimp and Cotija cheese.

Favorites

Tacos de Pescado (Fish Tacos)

Tacos de Pescado (Fish Tacos)

$15.00

Wild Alaskan Pollock, jicama coleslaw, creamy chipotle sauce, fresh flour tortillas, refried beans and Mexican rice.

Enchiladas de Espinaca

Enchiladas de Espinaca

$15.00

Two corn tortillas filled with 4 cheeses, spinach, and sun-dried tomatoes. Topped with creama and Guajillo sauce and served with Mexican rice and black beans.

Burrito Grande

Burrito Grande

$15.00

Flour tortilla filled with black beans, Mexican rice, queso, your choice of seasoned beef or seasoned chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo.

Naked Burrito

Naked Burrito

$15.00

Mexican rice, black beans, lettuce, grilled onions and peppers, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and your choice of seasoned chicken, seasoned beef or vegetable fajitas.

Los Trios Combo

Los Trios Combo

$15.00

Combination plate, choose 3 of your favorites.

3 Tacos de Birria (available Mon, Wed and Fri only)

3 Tacos de Birria (available Mon, Wed and Fri only)

$15.00Out of stock

3 brisket tacos with melted cheese, onions and cilantro. Dipped in its own juices and and cooked until crispy. Served with black beans, Mexican rice and consommé.

House Specialties

Parrillada Los Reyes (2)

Parrillada Los Reyes (2)

$75.00

Chicken & Steak fajitas, carnitas (slow roasted pork), costillas (ribs), camerones brochette (stuffed shrimp wrapped in bacon) pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, black beans and fresh flour tortillas.

Parrillada Los Reyes (4)

Parrillada Los Reyes (4)

$125.00

Chicken & Steak fajitas, carnitas (slow roasted pork), costillas (ribs), camerones brochette (stuffed shrimp wrapped in bacon) pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, black beans and fresh flour tortillas.

Fajitas Arracheras

Fajitas Arracheras

$20.00

Sizzling fajitas served with fresh flour tortillas, rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.

Fajita Feast

Fajita Feast

$42.00

Sizzling chicken, steak and shrimp fajitas served with fresh flour tortillas, rice, refried beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.

From the Grill

Costillas

Costillas

$26.00

Baby back ribs with a chipotle chocolate rub, yucca fries, jicama and chipotle bbq sauce.

Carnitas

Carnitas

$20.00

Pork, slow roasted with white wine and spices. Served with pickeled red onions, cilantro, guacamole, pico de gallo, Mexican rice and black beans.

Pollo Relleno

Pollo Relleno

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast stuffed with roasted poblano peppers and chihuahua cheese, served over cilantro mashed potatoes and topped with tangy salsa verde.

Tampiquena

Tampiquena

$27.00

Grilled and seasoned carne asada, cheese enchilada, served with mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Plato Mexicano

Plato Mexicano

$27.00

Carne asada, chile relleno, cheese quesadilla, chicken enchilada, Mexican rice and refried beans

Bistek Acapulco

Bistek Acapulco

$30.00

Grilled and seasoned carne asada, baby shrimp, julienned carrots, red peppers, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, onions, and cheese. Served with creamy mashed potatoes.

Seafood

Camarónes Alambres

Camarónes Alambres

$25.00

Jumbo shrimp grilled on a sugar cane skewer, homemade masa cake, sweet fried plantains with an exotic tamarind sauce.

Salmón del Diablo

Salmón del Diablo

$25.00

Grilled salmon with blackening seasoning, served over mashed potatoes, with grilled zucchini and yellow squash medalions, and topped with orange butter sauce.

Camarónes Brochette

Camarónes Brochette

$30.00

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with chipotle pepper, chihuahua cheese, wrapped in bacon. Served over creamy polenta with tropical salsa.

Pescado Relleno

Pescado Relleno

$27.00

Sauteed Flounder with a shrimp and crab stuffing over quinoa rice and topped with a jalapeno aioli.

Playa del Carmen

Playa del Carmen

$18.00

One fish taco, two shrimp enchiladas with crema sauce. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

Sides

Sd shredded Cheese

$1.50

Sd Guacamole

$3.00

Sd of Rice

$3.00

Sd of Pico

$1.50

Refried Beans

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Sd of Sour Cream

$1.00

Maduros

$3.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Chopped Tomato

$1.00

Side of Salsa Macha (Very Spicy)

Side of Habanero Sauce

4 oz Salsa

Desserts

Cuatro Leches

Cuatro Leches

$8.00

Rich and moist cake made with 4 types of milk, with a Kahlua buttercream frosting.

Chipotle Chocolate Cheesecake

Chipotle Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00

Creamy chocolate cheesecake with a hint of spice on a chocolate cookie crust.

Flan Trio

Flan Trio

$7.00

Mini flan trio of creamy custard in vanilla, chocolate and coconut.

Avocado Lime Cheesecake

$8.00

Creamy cheesecake made with fresh avocado and lime on a graham cracker crust.

Al La Mode Helado

$3.00
Helado Frito

Helado Frito

$7.00

Vanilla bean ice cream, rolled in graham cracker crumbs and flash fried. Served with cajeta, whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

Sierra Negra

Sierra Negra

$7.00

Decadent warm chocolate brownie topped with vanilla bean ice cream and chipotle chocolate sauce.

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$6.00

Homemade Mexican puff pastry, served hot, tossed in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with honey.

Traditional Flan

$6.00

Creamy homemade Mexican custard with a sweet caramel finish.

5 Layer Bar

$4.00

Cajeta Blondie

$4.00

Cajeta Filled Churro

$3.00

Cheesecake Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate Fudge Brownie Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Oreo Cookie Cheesecake

$7.00

Pecan Pie

$5.00

Pumpkin Pie

$4.00

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$7.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Muffin

$4.00

Oreo Cookie Churro

$3.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Agua Fresca

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Gingerale

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mineragua

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Shirly Temple

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.00

Coffee to go

$1.95

Cafes Especiales

Cafe de Olla

$4.00

Mayan Mocha

$5.00

Mocha Tamarindo

$5.00

Chocolate Mexicana

$4.00

Chocolate Azteca

$5.00

Cafes Traditionales

Espresso

$2.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Cubano

$3.00

Café Americano

$3.00

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.00

Mocha

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

No Mas! Coffee

$3.00

Jarritos/Mexican Coke

Mexcian Coke

$3.50

Strawberry Jarrito

$3.00

Mandarine Jarrito

$3.00

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$3.00

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.00

Mineral Agua

$2.50

T-shirts, Hats, Glasses and more

No Mas! Hat Navy Blue

No Mas! Hat Navy Blue

$12.00
No Mas! Hat Royal Blue

No Mas! Hat Royal Blue

$12.00
No Mas! Hat Grey

No Mas! Hat Grey

$12.00
No Mas! T-Shirt Small

No Mas! T-Shirt Small

$12.00
No Mas! T-Shirt Med

No Mas! T-Shirt Med

$12.00
No Mas! T-Shirt Large

No Mas! T-Shirt Large

$12.00
No Mas! T-Shirt XL

No Mas! T-Shirt XL

$12.00
No Mas! Cantina Rocks Glass

No Mas! Cantina Rocks Glass

$7.95
Handblown shot glass

Handblown shot glass

$5.95
No Mas! Cantina wine glass

No Mas! Cantina wine glass

$7.95
No Mas! Cantina Margarita Pitcher

No Mas! Cantina Margarita Pitcher

$39.95Out of stock

No Mas! Cantina Margarita glass

$7.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Atlanta's favorite Mexican restaurant in Castleberry Hill art district, No Mas! Cantina offers authentic flavors, house specialties, creative desserts, and seats 350 guests. We first opened our doors in 1996 selling a wide variety of art and Mexican imports, and in 2006, we opened our restaurant to enhance the experience we provide.

Website

Location

180 Walker St SW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Directions

Gallery
No Mas! Cantina image
No Mas! Cantina image
No Mas! Cantina image
No Mas! Cantina image

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Kahuna
orange starNo Reviews
303 Peachtree Center Ave. Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Hudson Grille - Tucker - 2075 Northlake Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
2075 Northlake Parkway Tucker, GA 30084
View restaurantnext
Slush - 327 Edgewood Ave
orange star3.8 • 129
327 Edgewood Ave Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
El Viñedo Local
orange starNo Reviews
730 Peachtree St Suite 100 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
orange star4.5 • 611
304 Oakland Ave. SE Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Manny's Grant Park Pub
orange star4.6 • 182
580 Woodward Ave Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Downtown
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Westside / Home Park
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Morningside / Lenox Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lindbergh
review star
No reviews yet
Poncey-Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Kirkwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Little Five Points
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Buckhead
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston