Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Slutty Vegan ATL

1,174 Reviews

$

1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA 30310

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appfront comments - DO NOT REMOVE!!!

App Comments

Sandwiches

One Night Stand

$18.00

Fussy Hussy

$18.00

Sloppy Toppy

$18.00Out of stock

Menage A Trois

$23.00

PLT

$13.00

Dancehall Queen

$18.00

Super Slut

$18.00

Heaux Boy

$18.00

Side Heaux

$17.00

Chik N Head

$18.00

Big Dawg

$18.00

Sides

Slutty Fries

$3.00

Skinny Dippers

$6.00

Slut Sauce

$0.75

Blackberry Mayo

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Barbecue Sauce

$0.75

Drinks (non-alcoholic)

Pathwater

$4.99

Stubborn Black Cherry

$2.79

Stubborn Vanilla Agave

$2.79

Stubborn Rootbeer

$2.79

Treats

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.50

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Kids Meal

Chik'n Tenders (4)

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

855-HEY-SLUT Hip counter-serve spot for plant-based burgers piled high with toppings & other hearty vegan eats. Come get Sluttified!

Website

Location

1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30310

Directions

Gallery
Slutty Vegan ATL image
Slutty Vegan ATL image
Slutty Vegan ATL image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hero Doughnuts & Buns - HERO Summerhill
orange star4.5 • 384
33-A1 Georgia Ave Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Hudson Grille - Tucker - 2075 Northlake Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
2075 Northlake Parkway Tucker, GA 30084
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Grant Park
orange starNo Reviews
275 Memorial Dr. Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Manny's Grant Park Pub
orange star4.6 • 182
580 Woodward Ave Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Mix'D UP Burgers - Grant Park
orange starNo Reviews
313 Boulevard SE Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
BGR Grille
orange star4.3 • 2,743
1603 White Way East Point, GA 30344
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston