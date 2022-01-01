Burgers
Slutty Vegan ATL
1,174 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 7:00 pm
855-HEY-SLUT Hip counter-serve spot for plant-based burgers piled high with toppings & other hearty vegan eats. Come get Sluttified!
1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30310
