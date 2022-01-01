Atlanta burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Atlanta
More about Local Green Atlanta
Local Green Atlanta
800 Forest St. NW, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Philly "Rappers Delight"
|$14.99
Roasted cauliflower topped with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions covered with melted vegan mozzarella and drizzled with our house-made “Liquid Gold” sauce served on a toasted french baguette roll. (Fries sold separately)
|"Da Badu" Kale/quinoa wrap
|$11.99
Vegan. Spinach tortilla wrap filled with kale, quinoa blend, red onions, tomatoes, nutritional yeast, and locally sourced kale dressing. [ Add fresh Salmon or Tuna. Perfect with side of Locally owned Symphony chips]
|"Salmon Philly Quesadilla " NEW
|$15.99
Best selling "Rappers Delight" Salmon Philly made as a quesadilla. Same amazing taste,less carbs NO REGRETS
More about Farm Burger
Farm Burger
4514 Chamblee Dunwoody Road B, Atlanta
|Popular items
|No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
|Lil Cheeseburger Meal
|$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
|Pimento Cheese Fries
|$5.75
Our crispy hand-cut fries topped with melted pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños.
More about Farm Burger
Farm Burger
275 Memorial Dr., Atlanta
|Popular items
|No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
|No. 2 - Vegan Burger
|$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
|Basket of FB Fries
|$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
More about Farm Burger
Farm Burger
1017 North Highland Ave, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)
|$9.99
Build your own burger. Served with fries and a drink.
|Lil Cheeseburger Meal
|$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
|Basket of FB Fries
|$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
More about Farm Burger
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Burger
3365 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|No. 1 - Farm Burger
|$9.25
100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.
|Sweet Potato Hushpuppies
|$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
|No. 4 - The Chicken Burger
|$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
More about Skilled Cheese
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skilled Cheese
1318 Sylvan Rd Sw, Atlanta
|Popular items
|The Patti 3000
|$17.50
SWISS AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, SEASONED ANGUS BEEF, GRILLED ONIONS, SWEET TOMATO JAM
|Skilly Cheese
|$18.50
SWISS AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESES, SEASONED PHILLY, GRILLED ONIONS, PEPPERS AND MUSHROOMS
|The Yardie
|$23.50
5 CHEESE BLEND, GRILLED JERK SALMON, GRILLED PEPPERS, MANGO HABANERO JAM
More about Toco Grill
HAMBURGERS
Toco Grill
1658 LaVista Rd NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Wings
Sauces: Toco(honey Buffalo), BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Spicy LP, yellowbelly (A1 steak sauce/bbq), honey mustard, sweet chili mango
|"Real Deal" Beef Burger
|$9.99
Our juicy, meaty beef burger w/ lettuce, tomato, onion and our own garlic mayo sauce
|Onion Rings
|$5.99
Freshly cut O's served with a home-made horseradish sauce
More about BGR Grille
TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BGR Grille
1603 White Way, East Point
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$11.99
offered as Hot. Medium. Mild flavors
|Classic Burger
|$9.99
8oz Chargrilled Burger (No Cheese)
|Americana Burger
|$10.99
8oz Chargrilled Burger topped with American Cheese and Bacon
More about Plant Based Pizza and More
Plant Based Pizza and More
8540 roswell rd, atlanta ga
|Popular items
|Vegan Deluxe Pizza
|$21.50
Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Squash, Zucchini & Black Olives.
|Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza
|$24.00
Brenda Ann's Vegan Ranch Base, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Vegan Chick'n (Wheat-Gluten), Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Drizzled With Ranch & Buffalo Sauce.
|Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza
|$23.50
Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beyond Hamburger, Mild Beyond Sausage & Vegan Pepperoni(Seitan)
More about Local Green Atlanta
Local Green Atlanta
276 Decatur St SE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.99
4 oz Beyond Beef patty, topped with beefsteak tomato, vegan mayo, vegan melted cheese, gourmet pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions, ketchup & mustard on vegan brioche bun. (Fries Sold Separately)
|"Dumbo" Mexican Street Corn
|$3.99
Vegetarian. Elote corn on the cob, vegan lime mayo, Grated Parmesan cheese and Mexican lime seasoning vegan mayo upon request.
|"Bubba Sparxx" Pulled BBQ Sandwich
|$11.99
Pulled bbq jack fruit, topped with our house-made vegan slaw, crispy fried onions on a toasted wheat bun.
More about Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead
Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead
2625 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 34A, Atlanta
|Popular items
|3 Tacos
|$10.49
Tacos served on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions.
|BBQ OINK
|$6.99
bbq sauce, haystack onions, bacon, cheddar cheese
|MOOOHHHH
|$6.89
mooh sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, american cheese
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Hero Doughnuts & Buns
33-A1 Georgia Ave, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Maple Sea Salt*
|$2.99
Maple glaze topped with a pinch of Maldon sea salt flecks.
|Chocolate Glaze*
|$2.29
Single Origin Rich Chocolate Glaze.
|Classic Burger
|$7.49
All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and mustard.
More about Oy! Cumberland
Oy! Cumberland
2355 CUMBERLAND PARKWAY SE, ATLANTA
|Popular items
|MYO
|$8.99
Small
|American Breakfast
|$11.49
Regular
|Sausage Sandwich*
|$7.99
Regular
More about Slutty Vegan ATL
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slutty Vegan ATL
1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Dance Hall Queen
|$12.00
Plant based burger patty loaded with sweet jerk plantains, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and slutty sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun. Slutty Fries included
|Stubborn Black cherry
|$2.50
Agave Vanilla Cream Soda,
Black Cherry with Tarragon
|One Night Stand
|$15.00
Plant based burger patty loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and slutty sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun. Slutty Fries included
More about Manny's Grant Park Pub
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Manny's Grant Park Pub
580 Woodward Ave, Atlanta