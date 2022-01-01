Atlanta burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Atlanta

Local Green Atlanta image

 

Local Green Atlanta

800 Forest St. NW, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cauliflower Philly "Rappers Delight"$14.99
Roasted cauliflower topped with seasoned grilled peppers, mushrooms and onions covered with melted vegan mozzarella and drizzled with our house-made “Liquid Gold” sauce served on a toasted french baguette roll. (Fries sold separately)
"Da Badu" Kale/quinoa wrap$11.99
Vegan. Spinach tortilla wrap filled with kale, quinoa blend, red onions, tomatoes, nutritional yeast, and locally sourced kale dressing. [ Add fresh Salmon or Tuna. Perfect with side of Locally owned Symphony chips]
"Salmon Philly Quesadilla " NEW$15.99
Best selling "Rappers Delight" Salmon Philly made as a quesadilla. Same amazing taste,less carbs NO REGRETS
More about Local Green Atlanta
Farm Burger image

 

Farm Burger

4514 Chamblee Dunwoody Road B, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
Lil Cheeseburger Meal$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
Pimento Cheese Fries$5.75
Our crispy hand-cut fries topped with melted pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños.
More about Farm Burger
Farm Burger image

 

Farm Burger

275 Memorial Dr., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
No. 2 - Vegan Burger$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
Basket of FB Fries$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
More about Farm Burger
Farm Burger image

 

Farm Burger

1017 North Highland Ave, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lunch Combo (available until 3:30pm)$9.99
Build your own burger. Served with fries and a drink.
Lil Cheeseburger Meal$5.99
100% grassfed beef burger topped with Tillamook yellow cheddar. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
Basket of FB Fries$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
More about Farm Burger
Farm Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

3365 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (6021 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
No. 1 - Farm Burger$9.25
100% Grassfed Beef Patty, Aged Tillamook White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, FB sauce.
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
No. 4 - The Chicken Burger$9.25
Chicken Burger, Smoked Gouda, Kale Coleslaw, Crispy Onions, Sherry-date BBQ Sauce.
More about Farm Burger
Skilled Cheese image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skilled Cheese

1318 Sylvan Rd Sw, Atlanta

Avg 1 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Patti 3000$17.50
SWISS AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESE, SEASONED ANGUS BEEF, GRILLED ONIONS, SWEET TOMATO JAM
Skilly Cheese$18.50
SWISS AND MONTEREY JACK CHEESES, SEASONED PHILLY, GRILLED ONIONS, PEPPERS AND MUSHROOMS
The Yardie$23.50
5 CHEESE BLEND, GRILLED JERK SALMON, GRILLED PEPPERS, MANGO HABANERO JAM
More about Skilled Cheese
Toco Grill image

HAMBURGERS

Toco Grill

1658 LaVista Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (185 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings
Sauces: Toco(honey Buffalo), BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Spicy LP, yellowbelly (A1 steak sauce/bbq), honey mustard, sweet chili mango
"Real Deal" Beef Burger$9.99
Our juicy, meaty beef burger w/ lettuce, tomato, onion and our own garlic mayo sauce
Onion Rings$5.99
Freshly cut O's served with a home-made horseradish sauce
More about Toco Grill
BGR Grille image

TACOS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BGR Grille

1603 White Way, East Point

Avg 4.3 (2743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10 Wings$11.99
offered as Hot. Medium. Mild flavors
Classic Burger$9.99
8oz Chargrilled Burger (No Cheese)
Americana Burger$10.99
8oz Chargrilled Burger topped with American Cheese and Bacon
More about BGR Grille
Plant Based Pizza and More image

 

Plant Based Pizza and More

8540 roswell rd, atlanta ga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Deluxe Pizza$21.50
Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Squash, Zucchini & Black Olives.
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza$24.00
Brenda Ann's Vegan Ranch Base, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Vegan Chick'n (Wheat-Gluten), Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Drizzled With Ranch & Buffalo Sauce.
Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza$23.50
Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beyond Hamburger, Mild Beyond Sausage & Vegan Pepperoni(Seitan)
More about Plant Based Pizza and More
Local Green Atlanta image

 

Local Green Atlanta

276 Decatur St SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
"Oh Boy" Classic Cheeseburger$14.99
4 oz Beyond Beef patty, topped with beefsteak tomato, vegan mayo, vegan melted cheese, gourmet pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions, ketchup & mustard on vegan brioche bun. (Fries Sold Separately)
"Dumbo" Mexican Street Corn$3.99
Vegetarian. Elote corn on the cob, vegan lime mayo, Grated Parmesan cheese and Mexican lime seasoning vegan mayo upon request.
"Bubba Sparxx" Pulled BBQ Sandwich$11.99
Pulled bbq jack fruit, topped with our house-made vegan slaw, crispy fried onions on a toasted wheat bun.
More about Local Green Atlanta
Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead image

 

Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead

2625 Piedmont Rd NE Suite 34A, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Tacos$10.49
Tacos served on corn tortilla, topped with cilantro and onions.
BBQ OINK$6.99
bbq sauce, haystack onions, bacon, cheddar cheese
MOOOHHHH$6.89
mooh sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, american cheese
More about Cluck and Mooh - Buckhead
Hero Doughnuts & Buns image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Hero Doughnuts & Buns

33-A1 Georgia Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (384 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Maple Sea Salt*$2.99
Maple glaze topped with a pinch of Maldon sea salt flecks.
Chocolate Glaze*$2.29
Single Origin Rich Chocolate Glaze.
Classic Burger$7.49
All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and mustard.
More about Hero Doughnuts & Buns
Oy! Cumberland image

 

Oy! Cumberland

2355 CUMBERLAND PARKWAY SE, ATLANTA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MYO$8.99
Small
American Breakfast$11.49
Regular
Sausage Sandwich*$7.99
Regular
More about Oy! Cumberland
Slutty Vegan ATL image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slutty Vegan ATL

1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (1174 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dance Hall Queen$12.00
Plant based burger patty loaded with sweet jerk plantains, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and slutty sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun. Slutty Fries included
Stubborn Black cherry$2.50
Agave Vanilla Cream Soda,
Black Cherry with Tarragon
One Night Stand$15.00
Plant based burger patty loaded with vegan bacon, vegan cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, and slutty sauce on a vegan Hawaiian bun. Slutty Fries included
More about Slutty Vegan ATL
Manny's Grant Park Pub image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Manny's Grant Park Pub

580 Woodward Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Manny's Grant Park Pub
Elder Tree Public House image

 

Elder Tree Public House

469 Flat Shoals ave SE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Elder Tree Public House
Whitehall Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Whitehall Tavern

2391 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Whitehall Tavern

