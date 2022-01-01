Go
Toast

Mix'D UP Burgers

Rockin' Burgers and Tricked out Fries

313 Boulevard SE

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Fries$4.00
Turkey Burger$8.00
Rockin Hero$9.00
Funnel Fry 1/2$3.25
MixD UP Burger$8.00
See full menu

Location

313 Boulevard SE

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Petit Chou

No reviews yet

French with a Southern twist. Made to order with the best ingredients.

Climax

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Esco Seafood

No reviews yet

Stop in today and experience Edgewood Ave's newest seafood restaurant! Come for the food. . . Stay for the VIBE!

Slutty Vegan - Edgewood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston