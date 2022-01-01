Manny's Grant Park Pub
Neighborhood go-to by a neighborhood local. Quality pub food. Ample family friendly and patio areas.
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
580 Woodward Ave
580 Woodward Ave
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 am
