Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
611 Reviews
$$
304 Oakland Ave. SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Popular Items
Cocina Classics
Alambres De Pollo
2 skewers of chicken breast stuffed with cheese and jalapenos served with grilled onions, tomatoes, Serrano peppers, with a Guajillo mushroom sauce. Served with black beans and our signature "Green" rice
Brisket Flautas
2 fried flour tortillas filled stuffed with brisket and Monteray cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, Cotija cheese, onions, avocado sauce and sliced avocados. Served with beans and rice.
Carne Asada Plato
Grilled steak served with a side of our "Green" rice and black beans, a chile toreado, guacamole and corn tortillas.
Taco Bowl
The Cazuela is a large bowl served with rice, lettuce, black beans, cheese and cilantro with pico de gallo and your choice of sauce.
Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles (Tortilla "Lasagna") Baked corn tortilla chips topped with Monteray cheese, cilantro, red and green sauces, pico de gallo, sour cream, and black beans. Add pulled chicken $3, steak $4,
Fried Chicken With Mole
Lighty battered and fried chicken breast topped with our housemade traditional Mole sauce, cilantro. Served with our "Green" rice and fried plaintains
Pescado Mezcalito's
Grilled seasoned Salmon filet served on a bed of our garlic mashed potatoes, topped with a signature caper and poblano sauce and served with a side salad.
Roasted Chile Relleno Con Carne
A fresh roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef, potatoes, cheese, topped with Guajillo-mushroom sauce, raisins and and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
Roasted Chile Relleno Veggie
Roasted Poblano stuffed with veggies of carrots, tomatoes, zucchini , corn, squash, onions, and peppers with Monteray cheese, topped with cilantro, green mole, and red sauce and our "Green" rice and beans.
Salmon Flautas
Three fried flour tortillas stuffed with grilled salmon, black beans and cilantro, topped with creamy pico de gallo sauce and cilantro and served with "Green" rice and black beans.
Tamale
Large corn masa filled with cheese, chicken OR pork. Red salsa on top. Add rice and beans or side salad.
Taquitos Dorados
Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and crema and avocado sauce. Served with our "Green" rice and side salad.
Enchiladas
Pulled Chicken Enchiladas
Corn tortillas filled with our hand pulled chicken, and topped with Monteray Jack cheese, cilantro, then rolled and baked and then topped with house-made tomatillo and red sauce. Served with black beans and "Green" rice
Fresh Veggies Enchiladas
Corn tortillas filled with our house veggie mix of zucchini, squash, onions, tomatoes, corn, carrots and peppers, cilantro, Monteray Jack cheese, and our signature Roasted Red Pepper sauce
Steak Enchiladas
Steak & Goat Cheese Enchiladas - flour tortillas filled with fresh spinach & Mole Rojo with steak and Goat cheese
Poblano Enchiladas
Corn tortillas filled with Monteray Jack cheese and our slow cooked hand pulled chicken, cilantro and our house-made Poblano sauce. Served with black beans and "Green" rice
Ground Beef Enchiladas
Ground Beef Enchiladas - Corn tortillas filled with our in house seasoned ground beef, Monteray Jack cheese, cilantro and Guajillo sauce
Cheese Enchiladas
Corn tortillas filled with Cotija and Monteray Jack cheese and cilantro, rolled and baked with your choice of red or green sauce. Served with black beans and "Green" rice
One Enchilada Esp
One of any of our delicious handmade enchiladas, served with "Green" rice and black beans and choice of our house made sauces
Ensaladas
Green Salad
Lettuce, Cabbage, Pumpkin seeds, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Zucchini, Fresh Tomatoes, Monteray Jack cheese, and our Housemade Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing
Avocado Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Housemade Croutons, Pumpkin Seeds, Cotija Cheese, Avocado Dressing
Goat Cheese Salad
Spring Mix, Beets, Apricots, Dried Cranberries, Avocado, Goat Cheese rolled in Pistachios, and our signature Housemade Beet Dressing
Side Salad
Lettuce, Cabbage, Tomatoes, Pumpkin Seeds and our signature Lemon Vinaigrette
Kids Quesadillas
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
A flour tortilla filled with Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled, served piping hot!
Kids Cheese & Beans Quesadilla
A flour tortilla filled with Monteray Jack cheese and our house-made black beans, folded and grilled, served piping hot!
Kids Cheese & Chicken Quesadilla
A flour tortilla filled with Monteray Jack cheese and our hand pulled chicken, folded and grilled, served piping hot!
Kids Cheese & Steak Quesadilla
A flour tortilla filled with Monteray Jack cheese and grilled steak, folded and grilled, served piping hot!
Quesadillas
S Pulled Chicken Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with our pulled chicken, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.
S Mixed Veggies Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with our signature mixed veggies, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce. Veggies - squash, zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, carrots, and peppers
S Spinach & Goats Cheese Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with fresh spinach leaves and creamy goat cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.
S Ground Beef Quesadillas
A large flour tortilla filled with our seasoned ground beef, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.
S Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with fresh seasoned grilled chicken and grilled onions and roasted peppers, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.
S Grilled Steak Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with steak Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.
S Brisket Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with our slow cooked brisket, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.
S Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, grilled onions, roasted peppers, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.
Plain Cheese Quesadilla
A large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, folded and grilled.
S Cheese Quesadilla
Large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey cheese. Served with rice, sour cream, & red sauce.
SIDES
Chips
Jalapeño Sauce
Jalapeño Slaw
Jalapeños Fresh
Jalapeños Pickled
Mixed Veggie
Mole Rojo
Roasted red pepper sauce
Spinach
Zucchini/Squash
Avocado Slices
Black Beans
Chicken Breast Side
Chile Toreados
Chipotle Slaw
Cilantro
Cotija Cheese
Diced Onion
Diced Tomatoes
Dressing
Our delicious signature made from scratch dressings
Elote
Elote is a traditional, freshly grilled sweet corn ear slathered in a spicy mixture of mayonnaise, crema, and chili powder and then sprinkled with cheese
Goat Cheese
lettuce
Mash Potatoes
O/ Grilled Shrimp
O/Flank Steak
O/Fried Tofu (4oz)
O/Friend Chicken (4oz)
O/Grilled Chicken (4oz)
O/Grilled Steak (4oz)
O/Grilled veg (tom,cebo,zuq,squa)
O/Ground Beef
O/Pico De Gallo
O/Pulled Chicken (4oz)
O/Salmon Filet
O/Tilapia Filet
Onions and Peppers
Side Pico De Gallo
Pumpkin Seeds 3oz
Pumpkin Seeds 6oz
Refried Black Beans
Rice
Our signature "Green" rice is mixed with a puree of spinach, poblano peppers and cilantro
Rice & Beans
Chorizo
Shredded Cheese
Sliced Cucumber
Sour Cream
Tortilla (3)
Tacos
Appetizers TO-GO
Avocado Sauce
Briny Sea Fried Shrimp
Cheese Dip to-go
Cheese Dip w/ Chorizo to-go
Chips & Salsa to-go
Guacamole w/ Chips
Maduros
Mezcalito's Trio
Two Salsas, Guacamole, Cheese Dip & Chips
Mezcalitos Trio Chorizo
Elote
Elote is a traditional, freshly grilled sweet corn ear slathered in a spicy mixture of mayonnaise, crema, and chili powder and then sprinkled with cheese
Yucca Fries
Chips and 1 Salsa
Desserts TO-GO
Drinks TO-GO
Wine To-G0
Build Your Own Mimosa (750 ml bottle & mix)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Traditional based dishes with twist! Enjoy homemade fresh salsa, mole sauces, Chile rellenos, and enchiladas all based from our chefs hometown of Acapulco.
304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30312