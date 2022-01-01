Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

611 Reviews

$$

304 Oakland Ave. SE

Atlanta, GA 30312

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Choice
Cheese Dip to-go
Pulled Chicken Enchiladas

Cocina Classics

Enjoy the delicious, made from scratch, Southern Acapulco recipes from our kitchen. We have you covered from vegetarian dishes to seafood and everything in between.

Alambres De Pollo

$18.00

2 skewers of chicken breast stuffed with cheese and jalapenos served with grilled onions, tomatoes, Serrano peppers, with a Guajillo mushroom sauce. Served with black beans and our signature "Green" rice

Brisket Flautas

Brisket Flautas

$14.00

2 fried flour tortillas filled stuffed with brisket and Monteray cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, Cotija cheese, onions, avocado sauce and sliced avocados. Served with beans and rice.

Carne Asada Plato

Carne Asada Plato

$18.00

Grilled steak served with a side of our "Green" rice and black beans, a chile toreado, guacamole and corn tortillas.

Taco Bowl

Taco Bowl

$10.00

The Cazuela is a large bowl served with rice, lettuce, black beans, cheese and cilantro with pico de gallo and your choice of sauce.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$9.00

Chilaquiles (Tortilla "Lasagna") Baked corn tortilla chips topped with Monteray cheese, cilantro, red and green sauces, pico de gallo, sour cream, and black beans. Add pulled chicken $3, steak $4,

Fried Chicken With Mole

Fried Chicken With Mole

$15.00

Lighty battered and fried chicken breast topped with our housemade traditional Mole sauce, cilantro. Served with our "Green" rice and fried plaintains

Pescado Mezcalito's

Pescado Mezcalito's

$23.00

Grilled seasoned Salmon filet served on a bed of our garlic mashed potatoes, topped with a signature caper and poblano sauce and served with a side salad.

Roasted Chile Relleno Con Carne

Roasted Chile Relleno Con Carne

$15.00

A fresh roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with ground beef, potatoes, cheese, topped with Guajillo-mushroom sauce, raisins and and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.

Roasted Chile Relleno Veggie

Roasted Chile Relleno Veggie

$11.00

Roasted Poblano stuffed with veggies of carrots, tomatoes, zucchini , corn, squash, onions, and peppers with Monteray cheese, topped with cilantro, green mole, and red sauce and our "Green" rice and beans.

Salmon Flautas

Salmon Flautas

$14.00

Three fried flour tortillas stuffed with grilled salmon, black beans and cilantro, topped with creamy pico de gallo sauce and cilantro and served with "Green" rice and black beans.

Tamale

Tamale

$10.00

Large corn masa filled with cheese, chicken OR pork. Red salsa on top. Add rice and beans or side salad.

Taquitos Dorados

Taquitos Dorados

$13.00

Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and crema and avocado sauce. Served with our "Green" rice and side salad.

Enchiladas

A tortilla filled with your choice of prepared meats and/or vegetables, Monteray Jack cheese, and then rolled and baked. Topped with scratch made salsas and served with black bean and our signature "Green" rice
Pulled Chicken Enchiladas

Pulled Chicken Enchiladas

$13.00

Corn tortillas filled with our hand pulled chicken, and topped with Monteray Jack cheese, cilantro, then rolled and baked and then topped with house-made tomatillo and red sauce. Served with black beans and "Green" rice

Fresh Veggies Enchiladas

Fresh Veggies Enchiladas

$12.00

Corn tortillas filled with our house veggie mix of zucchini, squash, onions, tomatoes, corn, carrots and peppers, cilantro, Monteray Jack cheese, and our signature Roasted Red Pepper sauce

Steak Enchiladas

Steak Enchiladas

$15.00

Steak & Goat Cheese Enchiladas - flour tortillas filled with fresh spinach & Mole Rojo with steak and Goat cheese

Poblano Enchiladas

Poblano Enchiladas

$13.50

Corn tortillas filled with Monteray Jack cheese and our slow cooked hand pulled chicken, cilantro and our house-made Poblano sauce. Served with black beans and "Green" rice

Ground Beef Enchiladas

Ground Beef Enchiladas

$12.50

Ground Beef Enchiladas - Corn tortillas filled with our in house seasoned ground beef, Monteray Jack cheese, cilantro and Guajillo sauce

Cheese Enchiladas

$11.00

Corn tortillas filled with Cotija and Monteray Jack cheese and cilantro, rolled and baked with your choice of red or green sauce. Served with black beans and "Green" rice

One Enchilada Esp

One Enchilada Esp

$9.00

One of any of our delicious handmade enchiladas, served with "Green" rice and black beans and choice of our house made sauces

Ensaladas

Green Salad

Green Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, Cabbage, Pumpkin seeds, Roasted Tomatoes, Roasted Zucchini, Fresh Tomatoes, Monteray Jack cheese, and our Housemade Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$9.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Avocado, Housemade Croutons, Pumpkin Seeds, Cotija Cheese, Avocado Dressing

Goat Cheese Salad

Goat Cheese Salad

$9.00

Spring Mix, Beets, Apricots, Dried Cranberries, Avocado, Goat Cheese rolled in Pistachios, and our signature Housemade Beet Dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, Cabbage, Tomatoes, Pumpkin Seeds and our signature Lemon Vinaigrette

Kids Quesadillas

Smaller, simpler versions made just for the little ones.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00+

A flour tortilla filled with Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled, served piping hot!

Kids Cheese & Beans Quesadilla

$5.50+

A flour tortilla filled with Monteray Jack cheese and our house-made black beans, folded and grilled, served piping hot!

Kids Cheese & Chicken Quesadilla

Kids Cheese & Chicken Quesadilla

$6.50+

A flour tortilla filled with Monteray Jack cheese and our hand pulled chicken, folded and grilled, served piping hot!

Kids Cheese & Steak Quesadilla

$7.50+

A flour tortilla filled with Monteray Jack cheese and grilled steak, folded and grilled, served piping hot!

Quesadillas

A large flour tortilla filled with Monterrey jack cheese, a protein choice, folded and grilled piping hot. Served with cilantro, red sauce, sour cream, rice, & salad
S Pulled Chicken Quesadilla

S Pulled Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

A large flour tortilla filled with our pulled chicken, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.

S Mixed Veggies Quesadilla

$13.00

A large flour tortilla filled with our signature mixed veggies, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce. Veggies - squash, zucchini, tomato, onion, corn, carrots, and peppers

S Spinach & Goats Cheese Quesadilla

S Spinach & Goats Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

A large flour tortilla filled with fresh spinach leaves and creamy goat cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.

S Ground Beef Quesadillas

S Ground Beef Quesadillas

$14.00

A large flour tortilla filled with our seasoned ground beef, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.

S Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

S Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

A large flour tortilla filled with fresh seasoned grilled chicken and grilled onions and roasted peppers, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.

S Grilled Steak Quesadilla

S Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$16.00

A large flour tortilla filled with steak Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.

S Brisket Quesadilla

S Brisket Quesadilla

$16.00

A large flour tortilla filled with our slow cooked brisket, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.

S Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

S Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

A large flour tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, grilled onions, roasted peppers, Monteray Jack cheese, folded and grilled. Served with "Green" rice, sour cream and a side of our house red sauce.

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

$3.50+

A large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, folded and grilled.

S Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Large grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey cheese. Served with rice, sour cream, & red sauce.

SIDES

Chips

$1.00

Jalapeño Sauce

$0.75
Jalapeño Slaw

Jalapeño Slaw

$3.00

Jalapeños Fresh

$0.75

Jalapeños Pickled

$0.75

Mixed Veggie

$3.50

Mole Rojo

$2.00
Roasted red pepper sauce

Roasted red pepper sauce

$2.00

Spinach

$2.00

Zucchini/Squash

$4.00
Avocado Slices

Avocado Slices

$3.00
Black Beans

Black Beans

$3.00

Chicken Breast Side

$7.00

Chile Toreados

$2.00
Chipotle Slaw

Chipotle Slaw

$2.00

Cilantro

$0.75

Cotija Cheese

$1.00

Diced Onion

$1.00
Diced Tomatoes

Diced Tomatoes

$1.00
Dressing

Dressing

$1.00

Our delicious signature made from scratch dressings

Elote

Elote

$5.00

Elote is a traditional, freshly grilled sweet corn ear slathered in a spicy mixture of mayonnaise, crema, and chili powder and then sprinkled with cheese

Goat Cheese

$1.50

lettuce

$0.75
Mash Potatoes

Mash Potatoes

$3.50

O/ Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

O/Flank Steak

$7.00

O/Fried Tofu (4oz)

$4.00

O/Friend Chicken (4oz)

$5.50
O/Grilled Chicken (4oz)

O/Grilled Chicken (4oz)

$5.50

O/Grilled Steak (4oz)

$7.00

O/Grilled veg (tom,cebo,zuq,squa)

$4.00
O/Ground Beef

O/Ground Beef

$5.50

O/Pico De Gallo

$2.00

O/Pulled Chicken (4oz)

$5.50

O/Salmon Filet

$10.00

O/Tilapia Filet

$6.50

Onions and Peppers

$2.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Pumpkin Seeds 3oz

$3.00

Pumpkin Seeds 6oz

$6.00
Refried Black Beans

Refried Black Beans

$2.50

Rice

$3.00

Our signature "Green" rice is mixed with a puree of spinach, poblano peppers and cilantro

Rice & Beans

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Chorizo

$2.00

Shredded Cheese

$0.75

Sliced Cucumber

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00
Tortilla (3)

Tortilla (3)

$1.50

Tacos

All tacos are served on flour tortillas or sub for corn on request only, all tacos contain dairy products, make sure to specify any preferences or allergies.
Taco Special

Taco Special

$4.00

Taco Choice

Tortas

Chicken Milanesa Torta

Chicken Milanesa Torta

$12.50
Brisket Torta

Brisket Torta

$12.50

Veggie Torta

$12.50
Carne Asada Torta

Carne Asada Torta

$12.50

Appetizers TO-GO

Avocado Sauce

$5.00
Briny Sea Fried Shrimp

Briny Sea Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Cheese Dip to-go

$5.00

Cheese Dip w/ Chorizo to-go

$6.00

Chips & Salsa to-go

$3.00
Guacamole w/ Chips

Guacamole w/ Chips

$8.50
Maduros

Maduros

$4.00

Mezcalito's Trio

$14.00

Two Salsas, Guacamole, Cheese Dip & Chips

Mezcalitos Trio Chorizo

$15.00
Elote

Elote

$5.00

Elote is a traditional, freshly grilled sweet corn ear slathered in a spicy mixture of mayonnaise, crema, and chili powder and then sprinkled with cheese

Yucca Fries

Yucca Fries

$6.00

Chips and 1 Salsa

$2.00

Desserts TO-GO

Coconut Flan To-Go

Coconut Flan To-Go

$5.00

Churros To-Go

$6.00
Tres Leches To-Go

Tres Leches To-Go

$6.00
Fried Ice Cream To-Go

Fried Ice Cream To-Go

$6.00Out of stock

Two Scoops of Ice Cream To-Go

$3.00

Bread Pudding To-Go

$6.00

Drinks TO-GO

Coke to-go

$2.50

Diet Coke to-go

$2.50

Sprite to-go

$2.50

Ginger Ale to-go

$2.50

Lemonade to-go

$2.50

Sweet Tea to-go

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea to-go

$2.50

Jarritos to-go

$3.00

Mexican Coke to-go

$3.00

Topo Chico Soda Water to-go

$3.00

Horchata to-go

$3.00

Soup T0-GO

Poblano Soup Bowl

$7.00

Chicken Broth Soup

$5.00

Wine To-G0

BTL Monastrell. Wrongo D

$36.00

BTL Malbec

$28.00

BTL Cabernet

$28.00

BTL House Tempranillo

$24.00

BTL Red Sangria

$25.00

BTL, White Blend

$20.00

BTL Savignon Blanc

$32.00

BTL Vhino Verde

$32.00

BTL Jolie Fler Rose

$36.00

Build Your Own Mimosa (750 ml bottle & mix)

Bottle of Champagne & orange juice

$18.00

Bottle of Champagne & ginger mix

$18.00

Bottle of Sparkling Brut

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Traditional based dishes with twist! Enjoy homemade fresh salsa, mole sauces, Chile rellenos, and enchiladas all based from our chefs hometown of Acapulco.

Website

Location

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

Directions

Gallery
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar image
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar image
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar image
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar image

