Grant Park restaurants you'll love

More about Buteco
TAPAS
Buteco
1039 Grant street Suite C-10, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Savory Sampler
|$16.00
Your choice of 3 savory bites, served with dipping sauces
|Churros
|$7.00
Bavarian cream filled, served with dolce de leche.
|Pesto, Basil, Mozzarella Waffle
|$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with fresh basil, red peppers, and mozzarella cheese, and served with a side of basil pesto sauce.
Vegetarian, Gluten Free
More about Farm Burger
Farm Burger
275 Memorial Dr., Atlanta
|Popular items
|No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
|No. 2 - Vegan Burger
|$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
|Basket of FB Fries
|$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
More about Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Street Ramen
|$12.00
Thick ramen tossed in fresh garlic oil & a savory semi sweet sauce, served with soft boiled egg, fried shallots, fresh cucumber salad & scallions. Vegetarian Friendly. *Vegan Option Available.
|Chicken Pot Stickers
|$10.50
Home ground chicken and veggie dumplings made from scratch grilled on hot teppan. Served with Asian balsamic & ginger dipping sauce.
|Roasted Sesame Sticky Fries
|$8.95
Aromatic, savory, sweet & sticky leaving you wanting more!
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Pulled Chicken Enchiladas
|$11.50
Corn tortillas filled with our hand pulled chicken, and topped with Monteray Jack cheese, cilantro, then rolled and baked and then topped with house-made tomatillo and red sauce. Served with black beans and "Green" rice
|Taco Choice
All tacos are served on flour tortillas but can be served on corn by notice. Also, all tacos contain dairy products so make sure to specify any preferences or allergies.
|Taquitos Dorados
|$11.00
Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and crema and avocado sauce. Served with our "Green" rice and side salad.
More about The Beverly
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Beverly
790 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Super Mario Burger
|$15.00
|The Beverly
|$12.00
|Blackened Salmon
|$22.00
More about Eventide Brewing
Eventide Brewing
1015 Grant St, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Kolsch 6pk
|$11.00
|Kattegat 6pk
|$12.00
|Red Headed 6pk
|$13.00
More about Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails
Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails
1039 Grant St, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Park Side Chicken & Waffle
|$19.00
Golden brown waffle served with fried chicken, topped with fresh assortment of berries and powdered sugar and maple syrup
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and Fries
|$16.95
Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with blue crumbles, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a Kaiser bun. Served with shoestring French Fries.
Loaded Fries for additional $3.00