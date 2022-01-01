Grant Park restaurants you'll love

Grant Park's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Ramen
Ramen
Latin American
Must-try Grant Park restaurants

Buteco image

TAPAS

Buteco

1039 Grant street Suite C-10, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Savory Sampler$16.00
Your choice of 3 savory bites, served with dipping sauces
Churros$7.00
Bavarian cream filled, served with dolce de leche.
Pesto, Basil, Mozzarella Waffle$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with fresh basil, red peppers, and mozzarella cheese, and served with a side of basil pesto sauce.
Vegetarian, Gluten Free
More about Buteco
Farm Burger image

 

Farm Burger

275 Memorial Dr., Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
No. 2 - Vegan Burger$9.25
Quinoa, black eyed peas, kale, roasted mushrooms, sweet potatoes and spices patty. Topped with arugula, tomato chow chow, vegan mayo (chickpea + sunflower oil).
Basket of FB Fries$5.25
Signature hand-cut fries topped with parmesan, garlic and herbs.
More about Farm Burger
Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki image

 

Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki

1039 Grant St. Suite B10, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Street Ramen$12.00
Thick ramen tossed in fresh garlic oil & a savory semi sweet sauce, served with soft boiled egg, fried shallots, fresh cucumber salad & scallions. Vegetarian Friendly. *Vegan Option Available.
Chicken Pot Stickers$10.50
Home ground chicken and veggie dumplings made from scratch grilled on hot teppan. Served with Asian balsamic & ginger dipping sauce.
Roasted Sesame Sticky Fries$8.95
Aromatic, savory, sweet & sticky leaving you wanting more!
More about Hotto Hotto, Ramen & Teppanyaki
Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar

304 Oakland Ave. SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (611 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Chicken Enchiladas$11.50
Corn tortillas filled with our hand pulled chicken, and topped with Monteray Jack cheese, cilantro, then rolled and baked and then topped with house-made tomatillo and red sauce. Served with black beans and "Green" rice
Taco Choice
All tacos are served on flour tortillas but can be served on corn by notice. Also, all tacos contain dairy products so make sure to specify any preferences or allergies.
Taquitos Dorados$11.00
Three fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and crema and avocado sauce. Served with our "Green" rice and side salad.
More about Mezcalito's Cocina & Tequila Bar
The Beverly image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Beverly

790 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Super Mario Burger$15.00
The Beverly$12.00
Blackened Salmon$22.00
More about The Beverly
Eventide Brewing image

 

Eventide Brewing

1015 Grant St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kolsch 6pk$11.00
Kattegat 6pk$12.00
Red Headed 6pk$13.00
More about Eventide Brewing
Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails image

 

Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails

1039 Grant St, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Park Side Chicken & Waffle$19.00
Golden brown waffle served with fried chicken, topped with fresh assortment of berries and powdered sugar and maple syrup
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and Fries$16.95
Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with blue crumbles, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a Kaiser bun. Served with shoestring French Fries.
Loaded Fries for additional $3.00
More about Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails
Manny's Grant Park Pub image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Manny's Grant Park Pub

580 Woodward Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Manny's Grant Park Pub

