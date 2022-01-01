Old Fourth Ward restaurants you'll love
Old Fourth Ward's top cuisines
Must-try Old Fourth Ward restaurants
FRENCH FRIES
Ruby Chow's
620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Chicken Curry
|$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Madras hot curry, carrots, potato, curry leaf
|Walnut Shrimp
|$15.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Crispy Battered Shrimp, spicy cream sauce, candied walnuts
|General Tso's Vegetarian
|$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Plant based "Chicken", Sweet Spicy Soy
Root Baking
675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE STE224, Atlanta
|Popular items
|HAM CROIX
|$7.99
Country ham, Cheddar cheese, and mixed greens on a flaky, buttered croissant. What more could you want?
|EGG CROIX
|$6.98
Comte cheese, Chervil, & Melted onions come together on this amazingly, delicious croissant sandwich. Enjoy it for brunch or lunch!
|Build Your Own Breakfast Sammich
|$3.50
Build it how you want it, we won't judge you.
Botiwalla - Ponce City Market
Ponce City Market 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE n134, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Masala Smashed Potatoes
|$3.99
Crispy fingerling potatoes tossed with salt, chaat masala, lime juice, and cilantro. Served with sweet and spicy Maggi ketchup.
|Chicken Tikka Roll
|$10.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice, kashmiri chili paste, and north Indian spices. Served with desi slaw, onions, cilantro and chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.
|Lamb Burgers
|$12.99
All natural lamb sliders seasoned with cumin, ginger, chillies, mint and cilantro. Served with desi slaw, green chutney, and Maggi ketchup on two toasted buns (pav) brushed with ghee.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE
Bellina Alimentari
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Pomodoro
|$16.00
spaghetti, san marzano tomato sauce, basil, stracciatella, evoo
|Pane e Olive
|$8.00
House baked schiacciata bread, marinated olives
|Carbonara
|$17.00
bucatini, farm egg, English peas, smoked bacon, 30-day pecorino
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Glide Pizza
659 Auburn Ave, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Sticker
|$1.00
Glide Pizzas Logo Sticker.
Approximately 2.5”x3”
|20" CHEESE
|$26.00
|GARLIC BASE (WHITE BASE, NO SAUCE)
|$28.00
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Buena Vida Tapas & Sol
385 N Angier Ave NE suite 100, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Manchego Sliders
|$9.50
Spanish-style grass-fed ground beef, kings hawaiian, manchego, pickled vegetables, garlic aioli.
|Patatas Bravas
|$8.00
Chunky, twice-fried potatoes, bravas sauce, garlic aioli.
|Churros
|$6.00
Fried crispy and dusted with cinnamon sugar. Served with chocolate dipping sauce.
8ARM
710 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Coquito (QUART)
|$45.00
This Puerto Rican Christmas staple features Ron del Barrilito Gold Rum, Spiced Coconut Milk, Coconut Cream, Sweetened Condensed Coconut Milk, Cinnamon and other spices for a tropical take on Egg Nog.
|Gløgg (QUART)
|$35.00
This old Scandinavian drink is a mulled, full-bodied Red Wine, with rich & fruity Port, caraway-forward Akvavit, & a long list of spices, fruits, & nuts, including Cinnamon, Raisins, Citrus Peel, & Almonds.
|Champagne Tarlant | NV Zéro, Brut Nature (Champagne, France)
BBQ • GRILL
LadyBird
684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta
|Popular items
|BBQ FRIES
|$15.00
|CRAB DIP
|$14.00
|PORK SANDWICH
|$13.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Pizza Jeans
675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE NE224, Atlanta
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$10.00
Local lettuces, onions, tomato, artichokes, croutons, with zesty italian dressing.
*Dressing contains eggs and dairy
|Whole Red on White
|$25.50
A NY classic: Whipped Ricotta, Tomato Sauce, Basil, Grana Padano Cheese.
|Cannoli (Order of 2)
|$6.25
Whipped Sheep's Milk Ricotta, House-Made Shells, Shaved Chocolate, and Toasty Pistachios. Eat yer heart out Ferrara.
YAKITORI • SOUPS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori
675 Ponce de Leon Avenue, NE. #N151, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Gyoza
|$7.00
Steamed pork dumplings with a sweet shoyu dipping sauce.
|Edamame
|$5.00
Soybeans, steamed with sea-salt.
|Yasai
|$13.00
Vegetable broth, stir-fried carrots & cabbage, spinach, soft-boiled egg, menma (bamboo shoots), scallions, sesame seeds.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
a mano
587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Carbonara
|$18.00
tagliatelle, house pancetta, grana, spring peas, farm egg
|Fried Potatoes
|$7.00
salsa verde aioli. parmesan, herbs
|Fig Salad
|$14.00
a mano grown figs, mixed greens, fontina, spiced pecans
TACOS
Minero
675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Steak Burrito
|$18.00
Charcoal grilled steak, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.
|Chicken Burrito
|$16.00
Charcoal grilled chicken, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.
|Guacamole
|$12.00
Vegan.
SANDWICHES • GRILL
El Super Pan
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Rice & Beans
|$4.50
Puerto Rican style brown rice topped with stewed pink beans
|Yuca Frita
|$4.50
Crispy fried yuca fries served with your choice of garlic aioli, chimichurri, or chipotle mayo-ketchup sauce
|Maduros
|$4.50
Ripened sweet plantains, sautéed with onions and fresh herbs.
Dancing Goats®
650 North Ave NE, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Espresso Macchiato
|$3.10
Traditional 3.5oz beverage
|London Fog
|$2.60
Numi organic Early Grey tea + organic vanilla syrup + steamed milk or milk alternative
|Chilly Goat Latte
Chilly Goat Contains Dairy
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
661 Auburn Ave Northeast, Atlanta
|Popular items
|Spring Rolls
|$4.50
Deep fried wrap with shredded veggies. served with Vietnamese vinagrette on the side | Available Veggie Friendly
|Basil Fried Rice
|$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
|Korean Twice Fried Wings
|$8.50
Twice fried chicken wings tossed in a garlic gochujang sauce and topped with peanuts, sesame seeds and cilantro | Some Heat