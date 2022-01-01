Old Fourth Ward restaurants you'll love

Old Fourth Ward restaurants
Toast

Old Fourth Ward's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Ramen
Ramen
Latin American
Must-try Old Fourth Ward restaurants

Ruby Chow's image

FRENCH FRIES

Ruby Chow's

620 Glen Iris Drive NE, Suite C-1, Atlanta

Avg 4.6 (331 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Curry$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Madras hot curry, carrots, potato, curry leaf
Walnut Shrimp$15.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Crispy Battered Shrimp, spicy cream sauce, candied walnuts
General Tso's Vegetarian$13.00
-Side Steamed Rice
-Plant based "Chicken", Sweet Spicy Soy
More about Ruby Chow's
Root Baking image

 

Root Baking

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE STE224, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
HAM CROIX$7.99
Country ham, Cheddar cheese, and mixed greens on a flaky, buttered croissant. What more could you want?
EGG CROIX$6.98
Comte cheese, Chervil, & Melted onions come together on this amazingly, delicious croissant sandwich. Enjoy it for brunch or lunch!
Build Your Own Breakfast Sammich$3.50
Build it how you want it, we won't judge you.
More about Root Baking
Botiwalla - Ponce City Market image

 

Botiwalla - Ponce City Market

Ponce City Market 675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE n134, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Masala Smashed Potatoes$3.99
Crispy fingerling potatoes tossed with salt, chaat masala, lime juice, and cilantro. Served with sweet and spicy Maggi ketchup.
Chicken Tikka Roll$10.99
Chargrilled all natural chicken marinated in yogurt, lime juice, kashmiri chili paste, and north Indian spices. Served with desi slaw, onions, cilantro and chutney, wrapped in hot buttered naan.
Lamb Burgers$12.99
All natural lamb sliders seasoned with cumin, ginger, chillies, mint and cilantro. Served with desi slaw, green chutney, and Maggi ketchup on two toasted buns (pav) brushed with ghee.
More about Botiwalla - Ponce City Market
Bellina Alimentari image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

Bellina Alimentari

675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.2 (917 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pomodoro$16.00
spaghetti, san marzano tomato sauce, basil, stracciatella, evoo
Pane e Olive$8.00
House baked schiacciata bread, marinated olives
Carbonara$17.00
bucatini, farm egg, English peas, smoked bacon, 30-day pecorino
More about Bellina Alimentari
Glide Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Glide Pizza

659 Auburn Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (72 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sticker$1.00
Glide Pizzas Logo Sticker.
Approximately 2.5”x3”
20" CHEESE$26.00
GARLIC BASE (WHITE BASE, NO SAUCE)$28.00
More about Glide Pizza
Buena Vida Tapas & Sol image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Buena Vida Tapas & Sol

385 N Angier Ave NE suite 100, Atlanta

Avg 5 (70 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Manchego Sliders$9.50
Spanish-style grass-fed ground beef, kings hawaiian, manchego, pickled vegetables, garlic aioli.
Patatas Bravas$8.00
Chunky, twice-fried potatoes, bravas sauce, garlic aioli.
Churros$6.00
Fried crispy and dusted with cinnamon sugar. Served with chocolate dipping sauce.
More about Buena Vida Tapas & Sol
8ARM image

 

8ARM

710 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (710 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coquito (QUART)$45.00
This Puerto Rican Christmas staple features Ron del Barrilito Gold Rum, Spiced Coconut Milk, Coconut Cream, Sweetened Condensed Coconut Milk, Cinnamon and other spices for a tropical take on Egg Nog.
Gløgg (QUART)$35.00
This old Scandinavian drink is a mulled, full-bodied Red Wine, with rich & fruity Port, caraway-forward Akvavit, & a long list of spices, fruits, & nuts, including Cinnamon, Raisins, Citrus Peel, & Almonds.
Champagne Tarlant | NV Zéro, Brut Nature (Champagne, France)
More about 8ARM
LadyBird image

BBQ • GRILL

LadyBird

684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ FRIES$15.00
CRAB DIP$14.00
PORK SANDWICH$13.00
More about LadyBird
Pizza Jeans image

PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Pizza Jeans

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE NE224, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
House Salad$10.00
Local lettuces, onions, tomato, artichokes, croutons, with zesty italian dressing.

*Dressing contains eggs and dairy
Whole Red on White$25.50
A NY classic: Whipped Ricotta, Tomato Sauce, Basil, Grana Padano Cheese.
Cannoli (Order of 2)$6.25
Whipped Sheep's Milk Ricotta, House-Made Shells, Shaved Chocolate, and Toasty Pistachios. Eat yer heart out Ferrara.
More about Pizza Jeans
Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori image

YAKITORI • SOUPS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori

675 Ponce de Leon Avenue, NE. #N151, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (457 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Gyoza$7.00
Steamed pork dumplings with a sweet shoyu dipping sauce.
Edamame$5.00
Soybeans, steamed with sea-salt.
Yasai$13.00
Vegetable broth, stir-fried carrots & cabbage, spinach, soft-boiled egg, menma (bamboo shoots), scallions, sesame seeds.
More about Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori
a mano image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

a mano

587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carbonara$18.00
tagliatelle, house pancetta, grana, spring peas, farm egg
Fried Potatoes$7.00
salsa verde aioli. parmesan, herbs
Fig Salad$14.00
a mano grown figs, mixed greens, fontina, spiced pecans
More about a mano
Minero image

TACOS

Minero

675 Ponce De Leon Ave, Atlanta

Avg 4 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak Burrito$18.00
Charcoal grilled steak, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.
Chicken Burrito$16.00
Charcoal grilled chicken, queso de Oaxaca, crema, rice, scarlet runner beans, avocado, poblano, cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde.
Only 3 items can be omitted.
We are not doing burrito bowls at this time.
Guacamole$12.00
Vegan.
More about Minero
El Super Pan image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

El Super Pan

675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (1076 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rice & Beans$4.50
Puerto Rican style brown rice topped with stewed pink beans
Yuca Frita$4.50
Crispy fried yuca fries served with your choice of garlic aioli, chimichurri, or chipotle mayo-ketchup sauce
Maduros$4.50
Ripened sweet plantains, sautéed with onions and fresh herbs.
More about El Super Pan
Dancing Goats® image

 

Dancing Goats®

650 North Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4 (424 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Espresso Macchiato$3.10
Traditional 3.5oz beverage
London Fog$2.60
Numi organic Early Grey tea + organic vanilla syrup + steamed milk or milk alternative
Chilly Goat Latte
Chilly Goat Contains Dairy
More about Dancing Goats®
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

661 Auburn Ave Northeast, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (4889 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spring Rolls$4.50
Deep fried wrap with shredded veggies. served with Vietnamese vinagrette on the side | Available Veggie Friendly
Basil Fried Rice$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
Korean Twice Fried Wings$8.50
Twice fried chicken wings tossed in a garlic gochujang sauce and topped with peanuts, sesame seeds and cilantro | Some Heat
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
Biltong Bar image

 

Biltong Bar

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
See You Space Cowboy$13.00
bourbon, rum, yuzu, ginger, lime,
prickly ash
More about Biltong Bar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Old Fourth Ward

Scallops

Carbonara

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Curry

Chicken Sandwiches

Dumplings

Curry Chicken

Fried Rice

