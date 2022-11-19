Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Pizza Jeans 2nd Floor PCM

6 Reviews

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE NE224

Atlanta, GA 30308

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pizza Margherita
Red on White
Bread Sticks & Marinara

Whole Pie

Get yourself a pie. 8 slices per. Feeds 4-6 folks.

Pizza Margherita

$22.50

It's the Queen's Pie: Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Grana Padano Cheese, Olive Oil.

Whole Vegan Red: Burst Tomato & Garlic (Pizza Rossa)

$22.50

For the purists, this pie is no cheese, no problem. Good tomato sauce, fresh herbs, olive oil. That's it. Don't knock it 'till you try it.

Red on White

$25.50

A NY classic: Whipped Ricotta, Tomato Sauce, Basil, Grana Padano Cheese.

White Pie

$22.50

Salads

House Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Local lettuces, onions, tomato, artichokes, croutons, with zesty italian dressing. *Dressing contains eggs and dairy

Side House Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Like our regular salad, but smaller. Local lettuces, onions, tomatos, artichokes, croutons, comes with zesty italian dressing. *Dressing contains eggs and dairy

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Appetizers & Sides

Bread Sticks & Marinara

$5.00

Pillowy, Garlicky, Breadsticks. Just like Mom used to pick up from the Olive Garden.

Breadsticks & Spicy Marinara

$5.75

Garlicky, Pillowy, Delicious. Just like mom used to pick up from the Olive Garden.

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Over Priced Ranch

$2.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$2.00

Spicy Marinara

$1.75

Zapps Chips

$2.00

Subs & Sammies

Italian Hero

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Sloppy buffalo chicken sando, blue cheese dressing, crunchy iceberg

Sweet Stuff

Cannoli (Order of 2)

$6.25

Whipped Sheep's Milk Ricotta, House-Made Shells, Shaved Chocolate, and Toasty Pistachios. Eat yer heart out Ferrara.

NYC CHEESECAKE

$7.25Out of stock

If you're too good for a slice of delicious, beautiful, cheesecake, made lovingly with a homemade graham cracker crust, than I'm not sure what more there is to say between us. Good day to you. I SAID GOOD DAY. For everyone else, try this, it's delightful.

Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cannoli (Order Of 2)

$6.75Out of stock

Same great cannoli now in chocolate!

Soft Drinks and Water

Baby Coke

$2.25

Baby Sprite

$2.25
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25

Fentimans Ginger Beer

$4.00
Montane Water - Cucumber (Local)

Montane Water - Cucumber (Local)

$2.50
Montane Water - Plain (Local)

Montane Water - Plain (Local)

$2.50

Natalie's Lemonade

$4.25Out of stock

Virgil's Root Beer

$3.25

Baby Boxed Water

$1.00

Toppings

Meats

$0.50+

Veggies

$0.25+

Etc.

$0.25+

PIZZA SWAG

Pizza T - Medusa

Pizza T - Medusa

$25.00

Don't look her in the eye...DON'T LOOK HER IN THE EYE!!!

Pizza T - Cute Crop

Pizza T - Cute Crop

$28.00

Cute crops. End of Caption.

Pizza T - The "OG"

Pizza T - The "OG"

$25.00

Our best seller. The genuine bears the seal.

Pizza Dough

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

For Celebrated Pizza, Subs, Salads & Italian-American Specialties.

Website

Location

675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE NE224, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

Gallery
Pizza Jeans image
Pizza Jeans image
Pizza Jeans image
Pizza Jeans image

Similar restaurants in your area

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
715 Peachtree S. NE, Suite 101 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Root Baking Co.
orange starNo Reviews
675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE STE224 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee O4W
orange starNo Reviews
525 N Avenue STE 250 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
El Viñedo Local
orange starNo Reviews
730 Peachtree St Suite 100 Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Dancing Goats® - Midtown
orange star4.4 • 843
33 Peachtree Pl NE Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Land of a Thousand Hills Flatiron
orange starNo Reviews
84 Peachtree Street Northwest Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
9 Mile Station
orange star4.1 • 1,273
675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
El Super Pan - Ponce City Market
orange star4.4 • 1,076
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
a mano
orange star4.7 • 929
587 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Bellina-Alimentari
orange star4.2 • 917
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Minero Atlanta
orange star4.0 • 749
675 Ponce De Leon Ave Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Downtown
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
East Atlanta Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Kirkwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Inman Park
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Grant Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Morningside / Lenox Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Buckhead
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Poncey-Highland
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston